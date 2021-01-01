Haven't posted in a while but had to come here to say how disgusted I am with how the referee has influenced this Man City game.



1. How was that a penalty for their first (how does one get airborne without raising the arms.... where else is the defender's arm supposed to be, and can we even be sure the ball touched him... and why would VAR even send the ref to watch a replay when they've got a million cameras and close-up angles and aren't sure themselves?)?



2. How was that not a foul by Haaland on the goalie before the second?



3. Why was Ederson not carded a foul given to Leipzig when he cleaned out Werner?



I mean, let's face it... It's City... Cheaters are going to cheat. But since when did cheating in football become so blatant and bare-faced?