The CL needs a strong Milan and Inter. Both are bang average though and haven't been in the quarters for a long time and are no better now than recent seasons.



There's a decent chance they'll meet in the quarters, which is a bit mad because as you say they're both very average teams. Neither were even that much stronger than they are now when they won the league in the last two seasons. I remember watching that Milan side against us in the groups and thinking these are fucking crap, and they ended up winning the title and will go further than us in Europe this season!