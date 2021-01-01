« previous next »
Online Ray K

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #360 on: Today at 09:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:32:59 pm
Didnt even know he was at Bayern. When did he go there?

A good try Ray. Well done.
No higher praise.
He joined them in January after Neuer broke his leg skiing, the daft twat.
Online Robinred

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #361 on: Today at 09:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:36:16 pm
I think we can all agree that the Champions League has been pretty abysmal this season.

Makes it all the more annoying that were hanging by the thinnest of threads because of our 2nd half Anfield outlier - we had a really good shout this season. Now were tasked with beating an Ancelotti side in the C.L when 3 goals down🤫
Online Elzar

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #362 on: Today at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:26:39 pm
He has the best agent outside of Jermain Jenas.

Doing a great job for Bayern. Probably playing more than expected too.
Online jckliew

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #363 on: Today at 09:43:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:32:54 pm
Hardly a surprise. They've been really average this season ...
A joy to see the washers fail.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #364 on: Today at 09:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:40:50 pm
Doing a great job for Bayern. Probably playing more than expected too.

first time hes hit double figures in league goals since he was at Mainz 10 years ago  ;D
Online Guz-kop

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #365 on: Today at 09:45:58 pm »
Great famous European night for spurs this
Online tubby

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #366 on: Today at 09:47:38 pm »
Romero is absolutely blagging an injury to try and avoid the red.
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #367 on: Today at 09:47:40 pm »
This comp just ain't for oil men
Online 4pool

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #368 on: Today at 09:47:46 pm »
Bayern goal
Online CraigDS

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:48:15 pm »
PSG  :lmao
Online Fromola

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:36:16 pm
I think we can all agree that the Champions League has been pretty abysmal this season.

Yeah, I don't think the World Cup has helped as it's really diluted the club season. The other issue is the PL has pretty much stole most of the talent from everywhere else, so there's barely a good team left outside the PL. And for all the money spent Chelsea are hardly a great side either.

Online 4pool

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:48:49 pm »
Bayern 3-0 aggregate now.

Into 5 minutes time added on.
Online jckliew

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #372 on: Today at 09:48:50 pm »
PEE S gee
Offline Lastrador

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #373 on: Today at 09:48:51 pm »
Romero is such a gigantic imbecile.
Online StL-Dono

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:49:23 pm »
Didn't work.  Injury or not, Romero red card.  Spurs down to 10.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:49:26 pm »
Romero sent off for Spurs, they;re done.
Offline Zizou

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #376 on: Today at 09:49:42 pm »
PSG need to just sack off this CL nonsense. Ain't got the minerals.
Online Libertine

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm »
Qatar fail yet again to buy the CL. Time for Plan B......



Man Utd  ;D
Online jckliew

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #378 on: Today at 09:49:51 pm »
Ra_moose.  Hahaha!
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #379 on: Today at 09:50:41 pm »
Munich haven't even been that good. PSG have as much heart as a used toilet roll.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #380 on: Today at 09:51:14 pm »
As Chiellini once put it " This is the history of Totternham".  ;D
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #381 on: Today at 09:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:48:51 pm
Romero is such a gigantic imbecile.

Red card waiting to happen every game. He stupidly gets booked every fucking game and then it's evens chance that he does at least another stupid tackle at which point it's up to the ref.
Online jillc

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #382 on: Today at 09:51:22 pm »
It would be so funny if Divock scored now.
Online thegoodfella

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #383 on: Today at 09:51:45 pm »
Come on Origi lad.
Online 4pool

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:52:23 pm »
Sadio ...thought he'd scored but  offside.
Online jckliew

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #385 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm »
ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING

Former club - Pee S gee.  :lmao
Online The North Bank

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #386 on: Today at 09:53:31 pm »
Spurs fans booing. Kulusevski off for Davinson Sanchez when they need a goal. Been awful tonight spurs. Too busy either hacking or diving
Online redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #387 on: Today at 09:53:32 pm »
Turning over to the Spurs game if Div is on.
Online 4pool

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #388 on: Today at 09:53:36 pm »
FT

Bayern 2-0 (3-0 Agg)  PSG
Online cdav

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #389 on: Today at 09:53:53 pm »
Big miss by Milan, poor by Tonali with men over

Kane throwing himself everywhere
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #390 on: Today at 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 09:52:30 pm
ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING

Former club - Pee S gee.  :lmao

Club prior to Pee S gee - Stoke  :D
Online 4pool

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #391 on: Today at 09:54:39 pm »
Pitch invader tried to get to Messi but was tackled just before he got there.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #392 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm »
Warms the heart to see PSG crash out early yet again.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #393 on: Today at 09:55:22 pm »
Quote
10 #UCL appearances for PSG since Qatar took over. Their record in that competition:

❌ Quarter-finals
❌ Quarter-finals
❌ Quarter-finals
❌ Quarter-finals
❌ Quarter-finals
❌ Round of 16
❌ Round of 16
❌ Runners-up
❌ Semi-finals
❌ Round of 16
❌ Round of 16
Online Elzar

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #394 on: Today at 09:57:25 pm »
Not looking good for the Pigeon botherer at Spurs. Hes been worse than his angrier mate Antony.
Online Ray K

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #395 on: Today at 09:57:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:54:39 pm
Pitch invader tried to get to Messi but was tackled just before he got there.
Why does seemingly every game nowadays feature some fucker running onto the pitch like he's entitled to grab a player and look for a selfie? Stupid pricks.
Online 4pool

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #396 on: Today at 09:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:57:45 pm
Why does seemingly every game nowadays feature some fucker running onto the pitch like he's entitled to grab a player and look for a selfie? Stupid pricks.

Wanted his shirt I believe. Was yelling Messi, Messi, as he was hauled away. Messi never turned back around.
