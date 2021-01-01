.Bayern XI:
Sommer, Stanisic, Upamecano, de Ligt, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Müller, Musiala, Davies, Choupo-Moting.PSG XI:
Donnarumma, Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Fabian, Messi, Mbappé.Bayern lead 1-0 from the 1st leg.
This match is on BT Sport 2
. Streams: http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?132
& http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?161
& https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.htmlSpurs XI:
Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.Milan XI:
Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Messias, Tonali, Krunic, Theo Hernández; Brahim Díaz, Leao; Giroud. (Origi is on the bench)Milan lead 1-0 from the 1st leg.
The match is on BT Sport 1
. Streams: http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?131
& http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?190
& https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html