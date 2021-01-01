Crosby Nick never fails.
It was initially but it's something which now gets ignored.
Havertz doesnt at any point stop during his run up, there is nothing wrong with it.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
FTChelsea were the better team in both legs in my opinion, Dortmund no cutting edge and Reus very disappointing performance
Todd Boehly Wife looks like a fuckin zombie
He paused before kicking it.
No he doesnt lol.
Scott Parkers Club Brugge now have 2 wins in 14
All the best to you and yours too.
It's legal nowadays, ain't it?
What? England's Brave Scott Parker landed himself Club Brugge job? How?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
LOL, he did.
Are you fucking blind? He doesnt stop, he slows down. At no point did Havertz stop.
Italy/Serie A had it all in the 90s and blew it.
It was not a continuous movement he doesnt run up and then immediately kick the ball.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Feinting in the run up is allowed.Feinting when the run up is complete is not allowed. Havertz took an extra step after his feint then struck the ball, so that's allowed.
What about looking like a malnourished ratIs that allowed ?
Seems so, Fernandes has got away with it for years.
They clearly felt they were doing too well. Apparently approached Gerrard too but Parker was a cheaper option. Scott Parkers Club Brugge have been shite. Pretty much on the verge of being sacked
