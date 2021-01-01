Italy/Serie A had it all in the 90s and blew it.



Can't say they blew it. The best players went to Italy back in the 90's as that was due to Italian clubs doing well in Europe etc. The premiership was only growing back then, once our teams could compete at the top end in Europe aided by money then it changed the picture. You always had Real/Barca as the main pull though. Also the foreigner rules were different in Italy back then if I can remember. If Italian clubs start getting Saudi owners etc then the landscape could change again.