Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm »
Let them go through

They'll get shat on even worse now and it'll draw them out in league even more
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm »
Pulisic is such a fucking loser.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:07:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:03:32 pm
It was initially but it's something which now gets ignored.

Havertz doesnt at any point stop during his run up, there is nothing wrong with it.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm »
Todd Boehly Wife looks like a fuckin zombie
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:07:31 pm
Havertz doesnt at any point stop during his run up, there is nothing wrong with it.

Correct.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm »
FT
Chelsea were the better team in both legs in my opinion, Dortmund no cutting edge and Reus very disappointing performance
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm »
Nevertheless Potter is on borrowed time. Spent a shit load of money and division three tactics.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm »
I'd say I was shocked how bent that game was, but it's every fucking week in every fucking competition.

Football is so broken.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:10:38 pm »
Just a shame we imploded at Anfield against Madrid because looking at all the teams left, Id fancy our chances atm.

As long as no English team wins it I can live with it!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm
FT
Chelsea were the better team in both legs in my opinion, Dortmund no cutting edge and Reus very disappointing performance

Chelseas cutting edge wasnt what you could call sharp.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:07:31 pm
Havertz doesnt at any point stop during his run up, there is nothing wrong with it.

He paused before kicking it.
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:11:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Todd Boehly Wife looks like a fuckin zombie
Maybe she's the one buying all those players.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:11:57 pm »
Penalty was extremely weak refereeing

That's never a penalty in a million years
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 10:12:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
He paused before kicking it.

No he doesnt lol.
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
He paused before kicking it.
It's legal nowadays, ain't it?
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 10:12:34 pm »
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm
Scott Parkers Club Brugge now have 2 wins in 14

What? England's Brave Scott Parker landed himself Club Brugge job? How?
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm
It's legal nowadays, ain't it?

They let it happen yes, but they were going to stop it.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 10:13:15 pm »
Ahhh this keeps Harry Potter wee bit longer in the chair.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm
It's legal nowadays, ain't it?

There has to be continuous motion towards the ball
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm
Scott Parkers Club Brugge now have 2 wins in 14

How Brave
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 10:16:12 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm
What? England's Brave Scott Parker landed himself Club Brugge job? How?

They clearly felt they were doing too well. Apparently approached Gerrard too but Parker was a cheaper option.

Scott Parkers Club Brugge have been shite. Pretty much on the verge of being sacked
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
He paused before kicking it.
100%
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 pm »
As much as I hate Chelsea, that is actually a good result for us. Gets Potter to keep his job, and keeps Bellingham's price down ...
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:12:34 pm
LOL, he did.

Are you fucking blind? He doesnt stop, he slows down. At no point did Havertz stop.

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:17:50 pm
Are you fucking blind? He doesnt stop, he slows down. At no point did Havertz stop.

It was not a continuous movement he doesnt run up and then immediately kick the ball.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:17:50 pm
Are you fucking blind? He doesnt stop, he slows down. At no point did Havertz stop.



No need to be so aggressive, its just a penalty run up.

I think he slows to the point he looked pretty much stopped but was ever so slightly moving his leg, presume thats allowed as loads seem to do it at the moment.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:36:16 pm
Italy/Serie A had it all in the 90s and blew it.

Can't say they blew it. The best players went to Italy back in the 90's as that was due to Italian clubs doing well in Europe etc. The premiership was only growing back then, once our teams could compete at the top end in Europe aided by money then it changed the picture. You always had Real/Barca as the main pull though. Also the foreigner rules were different in Italy back then if I can remember. If Italian clubs start getting Saudi owners etc then the landscape could change again.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm
It was not a continuous movement he doesnt run up and then immediately kick the ball.

He slowed down...he doesnt stop. What are you watching where he stops lmao. A player can stutter and feint etc just not stop there movement towards the ball.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm
It was not a continuous movement he doesnt run up and then immediately kick the ball.

You have to stop dead for it to be deemed and illegal kick

I didn't actually see the 2nd take couldn't be arsed with it
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 10:36:46 pm »
Feinting in the run up is allowed.
Feinting when the run up is complete is not allowed.

Havertz took an extra step after his feint then struck the ball, so that's allowed.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:36:46 pm
Feinting in the run up is allowed.
Feinting when the run up is complete is not allowed.

Havertz took an extra step after his feint then struck the ball, so that's allowed.

What about looking like a malnourished rat

Is that allowed ?
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 11:06:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm
What about looking like a malnourished rat

Is that allowed ?

Seems so, Fernandes has got away with it for years.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:06:35 pm
Seems so, Fernandes has got away with it for years.

What I wouldn't give to see someone crack him one
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 11:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:16:12 pm
They clearly felt they were doing too well. Apparently approached Gerrard too but Parker was a cheaper option.

Scott Parkers Club Brugge have been shite. Pretty much on the verge of being sacked

Well I suppose anything is possible in football... mental decision that.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #275 on: Today at 12:18:58 am »
Figure Bayern will be the only Bundesliga team that advances. Just a fluke they got 4 into the knockout round. Benfica might be a bit of a darkhorse here.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #276 on: Today at 12:27:56 am »
Yikes, we could be the only English team going out , what a shitty draw we had to get. Think Spurs will turn it around against a poor Milan team, who will crumble away from home.

