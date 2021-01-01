« previous next »
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:24:30 pm
The state of the Bundesliga if these are near the top  :o

Indeed, farmers league. I hope Bellingham fucks these off in the summer and joins us. Pipe dream I know.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:25:51 pm »
Football is so bent now, you wonder if any part of it is legal. The other thing is Chelsea hadn't scored two goals since December, but the authorities have decided to help them along.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:26:09 pm »
Need to stop those run ups on pens shouldnt be allowed
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:26:16 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:25:10 pm
Potter not watching 😂😂

That can only be for his job

He can't possibly think they've got any sort of chance in this competition

They said that in 2005 about the eventual winners😁
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:26:36 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:25:42 pm
Dortmund aren't scoring
Jude doesn't want a long season before he joins us, have to respect that.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:26:47 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:25:10 pm
Potter not watching 😂😂

That can only be for his job

He can't possibly think they've got any sort of chance in this competition

If the authorities continue to give them a helping hand, why not?
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:26:54 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:25:10 pm
Potter not watching 😂😂

That can only be for his job

He can't possibly think they've got any sort of chance in this competition
I said that the last time they won it
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:27:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:23:59 pm
Yep and Chilwell goes first, which makes everyone else follow. It's like having a 100m race and disqualifying the third fastest off the block.
Was laughable as was original decision for a penalty. Hope Dortmund knock the idiots out of the competition.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:24:30 pm
The state of the Bundesliga if these are near the top  :o

state of the PL that Arsenal are at the top.

See how easy that game is  ;D
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:25:07 pm
No. But had Chilwell scored from a rebound that would have been cancelled.
Weird ruling then
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:27:45 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 09:25:43 pm
Indeed, farmers league. I hope Bellingham fucks these off in the summer and joins us. Pipe dream I know.

We're favourites to sign him, how is it a pipe dream?
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:27:10 pm
state of the PL that Arsenal are at the top.

See how easy that game is  ;D
Arsenal would beat dortmund handily
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:27:54 pm »
Jesus
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:26:09 pm
Need to stop those run ups on pens shouldnt be allowed
I'm sure that you can't actually pause once you start the run up. Does anyone even understand the rules anymore
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:28:18 pm »
Has to score
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:26:36 pm
Jude doesn't want a long season before he joins us, have to respect that.

Is he playing ?!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:28:40 pm »
The Premier League is hardly perfect and at least in the Bundesliga teams have a go.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:24:30 pm
The state of the Bundesliga if these are near the top  :o

All the other leagues are shite now with maybe one good team in them (i.e. currently Napoli in Italy), the PL is basically the NFL.  As if the PL aren't at a big enough advantage as it is (Chelsea spending 600 mill in 6 months on signings) without getting decisions like that.

Bayern (10 leagues in a row) have dropped off a fair bit as they've been well clear of better Dortmund sides during that 10 title run.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:29:44 pm »
That dortmund player didn't even have to pump it wide that's the worst thing
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:29:45 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:28:01 pm
I'm sure that you can't actually pause once you start the run up. Does anyone even understand the rules anymore
I think they did pass that rule then immediately decided to ignore it.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:29:50 pm »
Bellingham's been fucking shite
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:29:05 pm
All the other leagues are shite now with maybe one good team in them (i.e. currently Napoli in Italy), the PL is basically the NFL.  As if the PL aren't at a big enough advantage as it is (Chelsea spending 600 mill in 6 months on signings) without getting decisions like that.

I did enjoy watching the Manchester Inbreds on Sunday.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:27:10 pm
state of the PL that Arsenal are at the top.

See how easy that game is  ;D

Arsenal would demolish this Dortmund side though
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:30:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:28:40 pm
The Premier League is hardly perfect and at least in the Bundesliga teams have a go.

just makes me laugh those kinds of comments, like of course Bundesliga teams wont have the same sort of talent pool or depth as this money mad league, doesnt make it a bad league.  Still too many pompous arrogant fans in the PL who dont see other leagues as worthy. It has a load of entertaining football matches, no need to be snobbish about the fact it isnt as strong as others.

Anyway, back to this game, although Im not actually watching it now  ;D
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:26:47 pm
If the authorities continue to give them a helping hand, why not?

Maybe they want them in it next season for whatever reason. They aren't finishing top 4.

Can't see it with Potter though, more likely he gets sacked in a week or two and they win it Zola as someone as caretaker.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:31:16 pm »
I'm being serious in suggesting that Dortmund play for penalties. Every time they get near the area, whack the ball at a Chelsea arm. Referees cannot not award them.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:30:18 pm
Arsenal would demolish this Dortmund side though

So what? At least teams have a go over there, and it's hardly a surprise when there is so much money in the Premier League.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:30:53 pm
just makes me laugh those kinds of comments, like of course Bundesliga teams wont have the same sort of talent pool or depth as this money mad league, doesnt make it a bad league.  Still too many pompous arrogant fans in the PL who dont see other leagues as worthy. It has a load of entertaining football matches, no need to be snobbish about the fact it isnt as strong as others.

Anyway, back to this game, although Im not actually watching it now  ;D

I totally agree, saw the Stuttgart-Bayern game the other week and it was really exciting, end to end game. How many relegation threatened teams would play against City in that way?
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:30:53 pm
just makes me laugh those kinds of comments, like of course Bundesliga teams wont have the same sort of talent pool or depth as this money mad league, doesnt make it a bad league.  Still too many pompous arrogant fans in the PL who dont see other leagues as worthy. It has a load of entertaining football matches, no need to be snobbish about the fact it isnt as strong as others.

Anyway, back to this game, although Im not actually watching it now  ;D
The rare times I've watched the bundesliga it looks like a lot of fun. More entertaining than many English Premier league games.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #189 on: Today at 09:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:30:09 pm
I did enjoy watching the Manchester Inbreds on Sunday.

A shite United side should still win the Europa League (depending on Arsenal's motivation). They've just knocked out the La Liga leaders.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:33:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:23:59 pm
Yep and Chilwell goes first, which makes everyone else follow. It's like having a 100m race and disqualifying the third fastest off the block.

The rules say that if both teams are enroaching, pen is retaken (whether it is scored or missed).
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:31:32 pm
So what? At least teams have a go over there, and it's hardly a surprise when there is so much money in the Premier League.
People are more interested in the PL and it's an english language league, it didn't just magically end up with more money
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #192 on: Today at 09:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:30:18 pm
Arsenal would demolish this Dortmund side though

Its hard to say on this showing yes but Dortmund are better than this and have a few key players out injured.

Like Dim says they dont have the resources like PL teams.

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #193 on: Today at 09:36:09 pm »
Not even sure why they bother playing half the games thesedays.

UEFA can just tell us what the score was and no one needs to be arsed turning up.

Well all get a nice day off relaxing :)
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #194 on: Today at 09:36:16 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:34:48 pm
People are more interested in the PL and it's an english language league, it didn't just magically end up with more money

Italy/Serie A had it all in the 90s and blew it.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #195 on: Today at 09:36:53 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:34:48 pm
People are more interested in the PL and it's an english language league, it didn't just magically end up with more money

Big deal, you will still get more entertaining games in that league as attacking football actually means something over there. No one can be surprised that German teams don't dominate when English teams are creaming the best talent for themselves.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #196 on: Today at 09:36:58 pm »

Jude Bellingham miss against Chelsea 58' - https://dubz.co/video/22db30 & https://streamin.me/v/3ecedb00


Benfica [4] - 0 Club Brugge; Joao Mario penalty 71' - https://streamin.me/v/0bfc4f43

Benfica [5] - 0 Club Brugge; David Neres 77 - https://dubz.co/video/777f8a
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #197 on: Today at 09:37:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:31:32 pm
So what? At least teams have a go over there, and it's hardly a surprise when there is so much money in the Premier League.

It's hardly a surprise that they're losing to a Chelsea team managed by an amateur and are behind the likes of Fulham, Brighton and Brentford in the league and and we're in March? Not sure the money argument sticks. Maybe when all their expensive players get going and they're top but not now.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #198 on: Today at 09:37:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:33:03 pm
I totally agree, saw the Stuttgart-Bayern game the other week and it was really exciting, end to end game. How many relegation threatened teams would play against City in that way?

missed that one but so loads of comments saying it was a good game and Stuttgart gave a good account, but yeah, they tend to just go for it!

The BVB - Leipzig game from this round of fixtures was great too.

Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:33:23 pm
The rare times I've watched the bundesliga it looks like a lot of fun. More entertaining than many English Premier league games.

Defo!

I get that it isnt the strongest league, its the pomposity of a certain type of PL fan who looks down on the league (and no doubt other Euro leagues) that is ridiculous.

So much wrong with the PL but lets look down our noses at the other leauges, why not eh!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #199 on: Today at 09:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:35:17 pm
Its hard to say on this showing yes but Dortmund are better than this and have a few key players out injured.

Like Dim says they dont have the resources like PL teams.

Of course they don't, which is why they can't compete against them.
