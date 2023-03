(1970) - Wildcard #2Director: Bernardo Bertolucci"A weak-willed Italian man becomes a fascist flunky who goes abroad to arrange the assassination of his old teacher, now a political dissident."One of the most visually stunning films ever made. Not only because of the beauty of the shots themselves, but how it manages to transmit the different themes and the main character's frame of mind with very little dialogue, using mostly composition and colour. Going from the pale and symmetrical shots at the begging, portraying the suffocating, lifeless but still stylish life of the protagonist in fascist Italy. To the extra saturated and chaotically composed shots in the middle part. Revealing his inner passion and attempt to break from the "norm". To the blue and cold ending, framing the main character with negative space all around him. Showcasing the emptiness and loneliness of his chosen path, moral cowardice.A masterful example of visual storytelling, that everyone should see.