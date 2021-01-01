Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD (Read 2926 times)
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,461
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #160 on:
Today
at 01:30:43 am »
The Hunt
2012 Cat. Wildcard (Foreign Film)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ieLIOBkMgAQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ieLIOBkMgAQ</a>
Logged
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 87,168
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #161 on:
Today
at 01:36:39 am »
Shawshank Redemption - 1994 - Drama Wildcard
Logged
telekon
Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,578
I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #162 on:
Today
at 09:53:55 am »
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Scenes from a Marriage
Ingmar Bergman
1974
Dense, heavy, depressing. Yet after having seen this film you only feel happy after experiencing great art.
Liv Ullman is per usual, outstanding.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:53:05 pm by telekon
»
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!
telekon
Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,578
I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #163 on:
Today
at 12:51:40 pm »
Bonus #1
Before Sunset
Richard Linklater
2004
Everything I love about film is here. Uninhibited naturalism. Long takes. Smart and flowing dialogue. Beautiful cinematography. Impetuous charm.
Don't mind too much leaving out the goat Rohmer when the natural heir made a perfect film.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,336
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #164 on:
Today
at 01:26:17 pm »
The Quatermass Xperiment (1955) - Cat 7 Horror B/W
Logged
Quote from: Linudden on August 29, 2017, 01:16:26 pm
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2