Chakan

  Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:29:04 pm
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,162
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:29:04 pm
Invasion of the Body Snatchers - 1954 - Cat 7 Horror

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,458
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 02:36:28 pm
The Exorcist
1973 cat.7 Horror


telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 03:57:20 pm
Cat 5. Comedy

Stolen Kisses
François Truffaut
1968

I was not able to fit in a Truffaut in the pre-80's draft so this was necessary.  ;D

In my early 20's I watched this film about once a month, sometimes once a week. It's one of those - be it a song, a book, or a film - that's in a way a part of yourself. As if it makes up your person.

With what can only be described as cinematic grace, Truffaut's point of view slips in and out of Antoine so that something that on the surface looks like a conventional movie eventually becomes as fully and carefully populated as a Balzac novel.




telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 04:14:47 pm
Cat 9. Wildcard

Roma
Alfonso Cuarón
2018

Speaking of cinematic grace.





Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,162
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 04:26:11 pm
Inception - 2010- Cat 3 Adventure

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,407
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 04:37:00 pm
The Princess Bride (1987) - Cat 9. Wildcard





RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,458
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:47:00 pm
Rango
2011 Cat. 8 Animation


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e9dwnIJ2Hik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e9dwnIJ2Hik</a>
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,407
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 05:03:11 pm
Groundhog Day (1993) - Cat 5. Comedy





John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:22:16 pm
Cat 7. Horror
Black and White
The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Dir. James Whale


Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,407
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 05:29:26 pm
Miracle on 34th Street (1947) - Cat. 8 Family





red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:03:23 pm
Parasite (2019)

Cat 9. Wildcard
Dir: Bong Joon-ho

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,333
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 07:08:44 pm
The Conversation (1974) - Cat 4 Drama


Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Wild Strawberries (1957) - Cat 3. Drama









Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,333
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 07:50:07 pm
The Martian (2015) - Cat 6 - Sci-fi

NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 08:04:59 pm


In the Mood for Love (2000)

Cat 9. Wildcard

Dir. Wong Kar-wai
Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:17:05 pm
Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein 1948 Horror


Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm
3. Fantasy: Elf (2003) - Jon Favarou



Elf is a 2003 American Christmas comedy film directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum. It stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves, who learns about his origins and heads to New York City to meet his biological father. James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner, and Bob Newhart appear in supporting roles.

Elf was released in the United States on November 7, 2003, and became a major critical and commercial success, grossing $220 million worldwide against a $33 million budget. Ferrell's performance as Buddy the Elf was praised by critics and audiences alike, with many calling it one of his best performances. The film inspired the 2010 Broadway musical Elf: The Musical and NBC's 2014 stop motion animated television special Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas. It has been hailed by many as a modern classic, and is often listed among the greatest Christmas films of all time


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GA8EcNisRvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GA8EcNisRvA</a>


Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,990
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm
One Cut of The Dead (2017) - Category 7: Horror

Director: Shinichirou Ueda

Shamelessly stolen from Lastrador:



Loved this. Such a different and fresh concept, and so fucking fun.



[/center]
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #138 on: Today at 01:24:33 am
House (1977) - Fantasy

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,224
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #139 on: Today at 08:04:36 am
The Big Lebowski (1998) - Cat 5 Comedy

Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi

Directed by the Cohen Brothers



Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,407
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #140 on: Today at 08:11:56 am
8½ (1963) - Cat 3. Fantasy





classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,616
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #141 on: Today at 08:30:25 am
Laura (1944)  -  Cat 4. Drama


Lydecker: "In my case, self-absorption is completely justified. I have never discovered any other subject quite so worthy of my attention."
Laura: "But you write about people with such real understanding and sentiment. That's what makes your column so good."
Lydecker: "The sentiment comes easy at 50 cents a word."






Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,333
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #142 on: Today at 09:06:31 am
Fantastic Voyage (1966) - Cat 3 - Adventure

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #143 on: Today at 11:38:32 am
The Great Escape - 1963 - Cat 3. Adventure - John Sturges - Steve McQueen

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #144 on: Today at 11:41:19 am
The best Marvel film bar none, the sound track alone is epic!

Guardians of the Galaxy - 2014 - Cat. 5 Comedy - James Gunn - Chris Pratt

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,101
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #145 on: Today at 12:13:12 pm
The Sound of Music (1965) - Director Robert Wise - Cat 9 Family
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,616
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #146 on: Today at 12:45:30 pm
Sorry to Bother You (2018)  -  Cat 5. Comedy


Sergio: "Hey, Cash. How much longer I gotta wait for my [rent] money?"
Cassius Green: "God made this land for all of us. Greedy people like you want to hog it to yourself, and your family."
Sergio: "Me and my family?"
Cassius Green: "Yeah."
Sergio: "Cassius, I'm your fuckin' uncle."








Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,474
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #147 on: Today at 01:24:44 pm
Horror/B&W- Creature from the Black Lagoon

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,407
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #148 on: Today at 01:39:52 pm
28 Days Later (2002) - Cat. 7 Horror



El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,224
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #149 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm
Casino Royale (2006 wildcard decade) - Cat 2 Thriller



El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,224
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #150 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm
Changing:

Wildcard  The 400 Blows  1959 (Black and white/Foreign)
Drama/Romance  A Clockwork Orange - 1974
Thriller  Casino Royale  2006 (wildcard)

To:

Drama/Romance - The 400 Blows  1959 (Black and white/Foreign)
Thriller - Chinatown - 1974
Wildcard - Casino Royale  2006
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,990
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #151 on: Today at 06:07:57 pm
Alien (1979) - Category 9 (Wildcard)

Director: Ridley Scott

Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #152 on: Today at 06:46:23 pm
Memento - 2000 - Wildcard - Nolan
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,101
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #153 on: Today at 06:53:36 pm
The Great Dictator (1940) - Director Charlie Chaplin - Cat 5 Comedy

Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #154 on: Today at 08:01:07 pm
Stagecoach (1939) - Cat 3. Adventure

Director: John Ford














NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #155 on: Today at 08:42:36 pm


Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Cat 7. Horror

Dir. George A. Romero

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #156 on: Today at 09:34:56 pm
5. Comedy: Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil (2010) - Eli Craig



Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is a 2010 black comedy horror film directed by Eli Craig and written by Craig and Morgan Jurgenson. It stars Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jesse Moss, and Chelan Simmons. Labine and Tudyk play a pair of well-meaning hillbillies who are mistaken for killers by a group of clueless college students. The film premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and received a limited release in the United States.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l1t8OZn_uhE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l1t8OZn_uhE</a>


red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #157 on: Today at 10:28:55 pm
Fixed Bayonets! (1951)

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Dir: Samuel Fuller

I first came across this gem in the early 90s one night very late on cable, and it became an instant favorite. A Korean War pic set in the snow, which has always been my jam since Hoth, it has all of the trademark Fuller grit and anxiety.



Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #158 on: Today at 11:23:45 pm
Goldfinger (1964) - Action

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #159 on: Today at 11:41:20 pm
Sunset Boulevard (1950) - Drama (revised)

