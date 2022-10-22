Spoiler

Audio/visual unsynchronised



The Old Man walks into the street and is heard to be hit by a car, but his shadow is still on the ground.

In one scene two different screams come from Paula's mouth at the same time.

When police officers Kelton and Larry rescue Paula from Inspector Clay, she tells Kelton, "Oh, I'll be alright. Take care of the others." Her mouth is not moving.

Boom mic shadow is clearly visible at the top of the screen the first time the pilots encounter the flying saucers.

Seen in shadow when the cockpit is lit up by the flying saucer.

Tanna barely restrains genuine laughter during Eros' "Stupid! Stupid!" tirade.

Jeff describes the disc-shaped flying saucers as "cigar-shaped".

General Roberts says that the alien radio messages are garbled because "atmospheric conditions in outer space often interfere with transmitting." Space is a vacuum, and thus has no "atmosphere."

Eros says: "A ray of sunlight is made up of many atoms!" Light is made up of photons, not atoms.

Criswell's opening narration (where he can be seen reading off of cue cards) begins: "Greetings, my friends. We are all interested in the future, for that is where you and I are going to spend the rest of our lives. And remember, my friends, future events such as these will affect you in the future." A moment later, though, he is placing the same events in the past, telling how "what happened on that fateful day" must no longer be kept secret. In the next paragraph he says it's sundown when it's obviously broad daylight.

From Eros' big speech (at 1 hour, 5 minutes, 53 seconds): "Then your scientists stumbled upon the atom bomb, split the atom. Then the hydrogen bomb, where you actually explode the air itself." Edward D. Wood Jr.'s science is pretty weak here. The hydrogen bomb is a fusion bomb which works with tritium; it has nothing to do with "exploding the air." An advanced alien scientist would not make such an absurd statement.

A man at the old man's funeral says that it is "getting dark." It is already pitch black.

After General Roberts and Colonel Edwards finish their briefing, they salute each other. Air Force personnel do not give salute indoors unless reporting to a superior.

Three people who spot the saucers while in their car, point in three different directions.

Just before Colonel Edwards, Lieutenant Harper, and Jeff Trent confront Eros and Tanna in the flying saucer, Tanna calls Eros "Kero" and then "Arrows".

Both General Roberts and Colonel Edwards are "out of uniform." Neither one has the "U.S." insignia on their lapels.

Day changes to night and back and forth in the same scene, many times. (Ignoring such changes is key to trying to make any sense of these sequences.)

When Jeff calls Paula from the plane to see if she's okay, a picture over the bed behind her changes from a landscape to a portrait of a man and a woman. The picture is normal at 30:35, then changes to the portrait at 30:47. It then changes back to the original picture at 31:04. It should be noted that this change only happens in the colorized version of the movie, the B&W copy has no such change.

Paula runs out of her house barefoot, but after she is chased through the cemetery and is picked up alongside the road, she is wearing shoes. Immediately afterward, the police discussing her case note that her feet were all scratched up from not wearing any shoes.

In a couple of scenes, a police car is seen racing down the street with lights and siren. But the car that arrives on set has no lights or police markings on it.

When The Ghoul Man walks into Paula's bedroom, one of the pictures above her bed changes.

Paula runs past the same spot on the cemetery seven times while being chased by "The Ghoul Man". "The Ghoul Man", on the other hand, only passes the spot once, but manages to make a headstone sway distinctly while doing so. However, he passes another spot on the graveyard (i. e. they've rearranged the headstones) four or five times.

When the police cars set out for the graveyard, it is broad daylight. When they arrive, supposedly a few moments later, it is pitch black.

When the police leave the station house to go to the graveyard, it is night and they pile into a black 1953 Ford. A shot of the police car driving on the road to the cemetery--in daylight --reveals that it has changed into a 1957 Ford. Just before the shot ends the car pulls over to the side of the road and the occupants start to get out, although neither the cemetery nor Jeff's house is anywhere in sight). A few seconds later, as the car pulls into the cemetery, it has metamorphosed from a black 1957 Ford into a black-and-white 1956 Ford, and it is nighttime again.

When the Ghoul Woman attacks the two gravediggers, they are standing in broad daylight, but in the shot that shows her attacking them, she is in the middle of a pitch-black night.

The white wicker patio furniture moves itself from the patio to the bedroom.

Stock footage shows a completely different cemetery.

A mole can be seen of Jeff's face in some scenes but not others.

Colonel Edwards had three rows of service ribbons when he was briefed by General Roberts. The upper row (a single framed ribbon designating a unit award) is crooked and ready to fall off. In later scenes this top-row ribbon is being worn properly over the right pocket. In the early 1950s, even through the Air Force by that time was an independent branch, it and the Army still wore similar uniforms. Also, senior Air Force officers like the general and colonel more than likely would be wearing pilot wings, since it is unusual for non-rated officers to reach such ranks.

When the stewardess is talking to the two pilots in the cockpit, the position of the clipboard she holds changes significantly between each cut--some eight or nine times.

In the films opening, after the mourners leave the open grave, the gravediggers approach and begin digging the grave.

When the Pentagon brass are listening to Eros' manifesto, General Roberts' hands on the tape player are inconsistent.

Eros begins his tirade (at 1 hour, 07 minutes, 11 seconds): "You see! You see! Your stupid minds! Stupid! Stupid!" Jeff Trent belts Eros on the lip. In subsequent shots, Eros' bleeding lip is inconsistent.

Inside the cockpit, the rim of the spotlight is visible for the duration of this and subsequent shots.

In the cockpit when the plane moves from side to side, the movements of the set and of the spotlight are out of sync.

Someone's hand (either that of the stewardess or a crew member) from behind touches the shower curtain in the cockpit of the plane as the pilot says, "You better radio in for landing instructions, Danny".

As the camera moves back in the scene outside the house where Jeff tells Paula to lock the doors, you can hear the cameraman's footsteps while the characters are standing still.

The map on the wall of Gen. Roberts' office, which is supposed to be in the Pentagon, is clearly imprinted on the bottom left-hand corner with a large logo of the Santa Fe Railroad. Later, when he points out something to Col. Edwards on the map, the words "Santa Fe" have been taped over.

The scenes of the military attacking the flying saucers with artillery are obviously taken from stock footage of the Korean War. You can even see the thatched huts of a Korean village in the background, even though the action is supposedly taking place in California.

Stock footage of rocket launchers is used to show the attack on the flying saucers, which are up in the air. The rocket launchers are ground-to-ground weapons. Also, one of the rocket launcher vehicles shown is a Russian 'Katyusha' truck, filmed during the Russian counteroffensive during WWII.

Dan Clay is called "Inspector". Although San Francisco and a few other cities use the title "Inspector", virtually every police department in California--including Los Angeles, Burbank and San Fernando, where this was filmed--uses the title "Detective".

When Vampira attacks the two gravediggers in the cemetery, she arrives just a few seconds after she's just been buried, and from a completely different direction. She should come from behind them, not the front. To be able to pull this off at all, she'd have to get out of the coffin and tunnel beneath the length of the cemetery at lightning speed.

The outdoor location, where the gravedigger scenes were shot, has no tombstones, crypts, or mausoleums anywhere.

On the airplane, co-pilot Danny is talking to Burbank tower, when Danny sees a flying saucer. Burbank tower asks if he is in trouble, and Danny responds: "Mayday, Mayday! Stand by, Burbank tower." The term "Mayday" is only used to signal a life-threatening emergency, and no real pilot would use it for any other reason.

The pilot sitting on the left in the cockpit scenes calls the air traffic control tower using an Army T-26 chest-mounted microphone. This would not be used on an airliner. A handheld mike would have been used.

The pilots fly a Douglas DC-6B or DC-7, but the cockpit shots never show the flight engineer, a third flight crew member who sat behind the pilots and manned the engine controls.

The stars on the general's left epaulet are spaced much wider than the right. They should be, pardon the pun, uniform.

Police officers are generally trained in how to properly handle firearms - yet in several scenes they are seen to grossly mishandle them, such as using the barrels of their pistols to adjust their hats, scratch the sides of their heads and gesture at others, all while their fingers are clearly on the triggers. It's a joke which the actors played on Edward D. Wood Jr.

The aliens are frustrated that the Earth people refuse to acknowledge their existence, yet go to extreme lengths to remain secret, such as killing witnesses. It is likely that they don't want to be discovered just yet; they want to build a complete zombie army first.

Colonel Edwards is in charge of a government division created specifically for dealing with flying saucers, yet during their meeting, Gen. Roberts insinuates that Edwards could be in trouble for acknowledging that the saucers exist, due to a government directive stating that saucers don't exist. Roberts is speaking rhetorically; outside of their privileged circle, "saucers don't exist" is the official doctrine fed to the public.

The Pentagon has a special computer to translate alien language. Although it's hard to catch, Eros turns on a similar computer on his ship right before the climax, so the humans and aliens understand each other during the final confrontation.

Inside the flying saucer, Eros turns on a televisor which shows Inspector Clay carrying Paula Trent. There is no TV camera following Clay. In Earth technology, it is impossible to get TV signals out of nowhere. But as the televisor is part of an advanced alien technology, it can do whatever the writers say it can do.

It is said that the Pentagon is in Washington, DC. It's really in Arlington, VA, but is so linked to Washington's political and economic culture and so close physically that Pentagon employees generally think of themselves as Washingtonian rather than Virginian.

General Edwards tells Colonel Roberts he could be in hot water because he acknowledged that flying saucers were real, violating official government policy. However, this conversation takes place after the flying saucers flew over Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. in broad daylight, where they would have been seen by many thousands of people.

During the attack on the UFOs, the army officer with the binoculars casts a shadow on the "sky" backdrop.

The circular slide rule hanging on the wall in the flying saucer is the same one hanging on the back wall of the cockpit of Trent's airliner.

The pilots in the cockpit seem to just be sitting on boxes, not proper chairs.

The tombstones in the cemetery are too close together for there to be room for bodies.

During the first briefing between Eros and "His Excellency", the latter stops talking mid-sentence twice, and obviously has to read his lines from a hidden manuscript on his desk before he can continue.

One window inside the spaceship shows a cloudy afternoon sky. The window next to it shows darkness.

When Kelton and the second police officer hit Inspector Clay on the head--knocking him unconscious--he falls to the ground, dropping the passed-out Mrs. Trent. As she falls, pillows placed on the ground to cushion her fall can be seen.

When Bela Lugosi walks off the screen, it's obviously a freeze frame-- the swaying tree suddenly freezes.

When Col. Edwards, Lt. Harper and Jeff Trent confront Eros and Tanna for the first time in the flying saucer, white X's--used to indicate the actors' places on the set--are clearly visible on the floor.

When Ghoul Man is walking through the cemetery in pursuit of Paula, he casts a shadow on the night sky backdrop.

The gravediggers apparently don't fill the graves we've seen before; they just throw earth behind them, as if they started to dig a new hole. Still in the same position, their work is then declared to be done and they leave the place. There is no new or any other grave on the scene, which is supposed to take place on the cemetery.

The 2 gravediggers hear a noise that is "sort of spooky-like" and decide to leave. They slowly start walking away from the grave they have been digging. Then suddenly they stop walking -- for no reason at all -- for about 13 seconds, as if they are just waiting for Vampira to make her entrance.

None of the public that spot the flying saucers seem to be in much dismay or panic, and act very natural in some cases.

When the saucer flies across the cemetery in the beginning of the movie, actors knock over headstones as they fall.

The exploding rockets are clearly firecrackers set off in front of a backdrop.

In one scene someone trips over a tombstone and causes it to wobble.

The shot of the Ghoul Man walking down a path towards the cemetery is repeated many times during the course of the movie.

During the last scenes inside the ship the "Bendix Radio" name is visible on one of the pieces of equipment.

The controls in the cockpit are obviously fake.

A strong wind from the flying saucer's exhaust is enough to blow Jeff and Paula to the ground, but not to move their hair. This is true every time people get knocked to the ground.

Obvious doubles during the fight between Eros and Trent in the spaceship--they are the wrong relative heights.

Eros forces the heroes to look out the window of the spaceship to see Inspector Clay. One window shows gray mist; the window beside it shows complete darkness. In neither window can Clay be seen.

When the stewardess enters the airplane cabin you can see light bleed around the cracks in the cabin wall on the left hand side.

At several points in the film, wrinkles and other blemishes can be seen in the simulated sky backdrops behind the actors.

Clearly visible lines holding the flying saucers.

The mausoleum in which the old man is buried is obviously made of wood, and its door is crooked.

In the cockpit scene, the curtain separating the cockpit from the rest of the plane is rustled, and you can catch glimpses of the stewardess behind it. It's obvious she's waiting for her cue, even though she shouldn't be anywhere near the cockpit at that moment.

The "grass" wrinkles and the "gravestones" flap in the wind and topple over.

During several scenes of police investigating the cemetery, the trees cast obvious shadows on the black-painted simulated night sky backdrop.

All images of the spacecraft and the mother ship (?) indicate the vehicles are rounded, yet when the police and others approach the landed spacecraft, it is a rectangular object with a 90-degree edge.

Around 00:08:15, four mourners exit from a cemetery crypt the size of a phone booth. (Designed, perhaps, by a Time Lord of Gallifrey?)

When Colonel Edwards has rocket launchers attack the flying saucers, the rockets just explode in mid-air, without making contact with anything. They are actually designed to explode on impact. It is never stated that the flying saucers have invisible force fields around them.

When one of the spaceships leaves the space station, it casts a shadow on it as it flies by.

The aerial shots of the saucer make it appear to be round, but shots from the ground show it as having straight sides and square corners. One miniature saucer was modified to accommodate the square-sided set.

The inside door of the small saucer is the same as the outside door (there is the same ladder on the left hand side of the hatch). Obviously the exterior walls of the saucer were inverted to provide the interior set. The hatch itself is the same as the hatch on the airplane cockpit, and in the interplanetary headquarters.

"Scientific" equipment used as controls for the spaceship, used by Eros, is seen again at Space Station 7, as communication equipment for The Ruler.

Ghoul Man is played by Bela Lugosi in some scenes and Tom Mason in others (see trivia entry).

The female zombie flinches when Inspector Clay fires at her.

22 minutes into the film when the flying saucers are shown against a backdrop of stars, one of the saucers clearly isn't moving. Normally the appearance of moving would be created by moving the backdrop, but the backdrop remains completely still and the "stars" don't even twinkle.

In the cockpit scenes, the pilot sitting on the left is reading his lines from a script on his lap.

At around 36 minutes the round "slide rule" navigation cart in the alien ship is the same as the one seen in the cockpit of the airliner.







While Kelton is in Clay's opened grave, the tombstone that fell in a few scenes earlier isn't there.

After the Ghoul Man is turned in to a bare skeleton by the "Decomposer Ray" (approx 55:25-30), metal wing-nuts holding the bones together are clearly visible.

Three flying saucers and one mother ship are shown, yet the humans win the battle after destroying only one saucer because the Ruler recalled the other ships.

When Ghoul Man is destroyed after attacking the people gathered on the patio behind the Trents' home, his cape is pulled open to expose a bare skeleton. This means that whatever "force" the ghoul-man was hit by was strong enough to dissolve all his skin, his internal organs, the clothes he was wearing that covered his skin and internal organs, but it wasn't strong enough to dissolve the cape that covered his clothes, skin and internal organs. This seemingly makes no sense, but this was done by an advanced alien technology which can do whatever the writers say it can do.

Just before Inspector Clay resurrects, and the dirt falls back into the open grave, you can see there is a blanket underneath the dirt, which is used to pull down the dirt.

Clay blinks when he is supposedly dead.

In the cemetery at night, the "bodies" of the two dead gravediggers are obvious mannequins, which don't in the slightest resemble the actors who played them, J. Edward Reynolds and Hugh Thomas Jr.

The inside of Inspector Clay's grave has walls, not dirt.

