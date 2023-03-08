Cat 1. Action/War/WesternAlejandro Iñárritu2015A cinematic masterpiece. Somewhere Tarkovsky is smiling.Created these posters myself. The second one is an exercise in opposites. Take the first and create something brand new in total contrast to the first. Cold colours vs warm colours, distant vs. near, majascule vs. miniscule etc.The film is super heavy on the symbolism. Especially Religious Symbolism, as well as themes of Man vs Nature and Man vs God/Death.The Native American's represent otherworldly beings. With the discussions on religion, we can assume they represent angels. Glass' son, a "half breed" (sorry for the slang but its used in the film) is stuck in between the two worlds. Native American and American, Spiritual and Reality. Just as the movie is stuck in between the two worlds, giving it quite the surrealist feeling.As we know, not all angels are good. The Native Americans / Angels are used by God. The group looking for the girl I found to be "angels of death". This death follows Glass everywhere he goes, just as physical death follows him.As the plot follows revenge, it could be said that God is using the Native American's to exact revenge on those who harm His land and His creatures. The Americans fur traders who kill and skin animals for a living are constantly being harassed by the native americans, which I think is striking allegory for many biblical stories in which God uses Angels, sometimes forcefully, to separate man from sin.When Glass' runs into the Pawnee at the river bank, he finds an Angel that speaks a completely different tune. The Pawnee is all about forgiveness, inner peace, and trust in God. Glass learns that with continued faith, the vengeance he seeks will come.The Native American's follow Glass until the point he is about to commit his sin. When Glass is just about to kill Fitzgerald, he remembers the elderly man he met by the river. He decides to forgive himself for letting his son die, and allow God to take care of his vengeance for him, through the use of the Indians. Glass is spared because he lets go of his sin, while Fitzgerald clings to it.He gets his last and final glimpse into the dream/spirit/heaven we have been shown many times throughout the film. Since Glass kept his faith, as well as forgave himself, he was rewarded with his desire of vengeance. But his true goal, reuniting with his wife, is now at least partially fulfilled. I interpreted that scene as God telling Glass that he was forgiven and that one day he would be reunited with his wife. Instead of just fighting for survival, he is imbued with trust and desire in a higher power which pushes him onward to survival. The whole point of Glass' journey was to learn that he cannot control nature. But with faith he can not only survive, but be rewarded.