Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 07:05:49 pm
Taxi Driver (1976) - Cat 4. Drama





Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 07:35:00 pm
Get Out (2018) - Cat 7 Horror

Starring Daniel Kaluuya

Directed by Jordan Peele



Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 08:10:19 pm
City Of God (2002) - Dir Fernando Meirelles - Category 4 Drama
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 08:16:03 pm
So many good double bills posted so far that id have no problem settling down in front of the TV to watch

Godfather and Goodfellas

Aliens and Animal House

Terminator 2 and Jaws
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 08:29:54 pm
Ghostbuster - Cat. 3 Adventure

Director: Ivan Reitman

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 09:20:21 pm
4. Drama: Schindlers List (1993) - Steven Spielberg



Schindler's List is a 1993 American epic historical drama film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Steven Zaillian. It is based on the 1982 novel Schindler's Ark by Australian novelist Thomas Keneally. The film follows Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who saved more than a thousand mostly Polish-Jewish refugees from the Holocaust by employing them in his factories during World War II. It stars Liam Neeson as Schindler, Ralph Fiennes as SS officer Amon Göth, and Ben Kingsley as Schindler's Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern.

Ideas for a film about the Schindlerjuden (Schindler Jews) were proposed as early as 1963. Poldek Pfefferberg, one of the Schindlerjuden, made it his life's mission to tell Schindler's story. Spielberg became interested when executive Sidney Sheinberg sent him a book review of Schindler's Ark. Universal Pictures bought the rights to the novel, but Spielberg, unsure if he was ready to make a film about the Holocaust, tried to pass the project to several directors before deciding to direct it.

Principal photography took place in Kraków, Poland, over 72 days in 1993. Spielberg shot in black and white and approached the film as a documentary. Cinematographer Janusz Kami?ski wanted to create a sense of timelessness. John Williams composed the score, and violinist Itzhak Perlman performed the main theme.

Schindler's List premiered on November 30, 1993, in Washington, D.C. and was released on December 15, 1993, in the United States. Often listed among the greatest films ever made,[4][5][6][7] the film received universal acclaim for its tone, acting (particularly Neeson, Fiennes, and Kingsley), atmosphere, and Spielberg's direction; it was also a box office success, earning $322 million worldwide on a $22 million budget. It was nominated for twelve Academy Awards, and won seven, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score. The film won numerous other awards, including seven BAFTAs and three Golden Globe Awards. In 2007, the American Film Institute ranked Schindler's List 8th on its list of the 100 best American films of all time. The film was designated as "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress in 2004 and selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mxphAlJID9U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mxphAlJID9U</a>
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 09:37:36 pm
Raging Bull - drama - 1980





Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #47 on: March 8, 2023, 10:21:49 pm »


Its a Wonderful Life (1946)

Cat 8. Family

Dir. Frank Capra
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 10:33:05 pm
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) - Comedy



Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 11:12:44 pm
Blade Runner 2049 (2017) - Sci-fi

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
March 8, 2023, 11:36:18 pm
True Romance (1993)

Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Dir: Tony Scott

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 07:19:05 am
Cat 4. Romance
Foreign Language
Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain)
2001 dir. Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:05:31 am »

Scarface

Cat 4 Drama 1983




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZcQtUdZ5Afs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZcQtUdZ5Afs</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XjLd8V_B9eg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XjLd8V_B9eg</a>
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 11:05:52 am
Star Wars - The Empire strikes back. 80s - Cat 6 Sci FI



Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 01:49:22 pm
Cat 1. Action/War/Western

The Revenant
Alejandro Iñárritu
2015

A cinematic masterpiece. Somewhere Tarkovsky is smiling.



Created these posters myself.  The second one is an exercise in opposites. Take the first and create something brand new in total contrast to the first. Cold colours vs warm colours, distant vs. near, majascule vs. miniscule etc. :)





The film is super heavy on the symbolism. Especially Religious Symbolism, as well as themes of Man vs Nature and Man vs God/Death.

The Native American's represent otherworldly beings. With the discussions on religion, we can assume they represent angels. Glass' son, a "half breed" (sorry for the slang but its used in the film) is stuck in between the two worlds. Native American and American, Spiritual and Reality. Just as the movie is stuck in between the two worlds, giving it quite the surrealist feeling.

As we know, not all angels are good. The Native Americans / Angels are used by God. The group looking for the girl I found to be "angels of death". This death follows Glass everywhere he goes, just as physical death follows him.

As the plot follows revenge, it could be said that God is using the Native American's to exact revenge on those who harm His land and His creatures. The Americans fur traders who kill and skin animals for a living are constantly being harassed by the native americans, which I think is striking allegory for many biblical stories in which God uses Angels, sometimes forcefully, to separate man from sin.

When Glass' runs into the Pawnee at the river bank, he finds an Angel that speaks a completely different tune. The Pawnee is all about forgiveness, inner peace, and trust in God. Glass learns that with continued faith, the vengeance he seeks will come.

The Native American's follow Glass until the point he is about to commit his sin. When Glass is just about to kill Fitzgerald, he remembers the elderly man he met by the river. He decides to forgive himself for letting his son die, and allow God to take care of his vengeance for him, through the use of the Indians. Glass is spared because he lets go of his sin, while Fitzgerald clings to it.

He gets his last and final glimpse into the dream/spirit/heaven we have been shown many times throughout the film. Since Glass kept his faith, as well as forgave himself, he was rewarded with his desire of vengeance. But his true goal, reuniting with his wife, is now at least partially fulfilled. I interpreted that scene as God telling Glass that he was forgiven and that one day he would be reunited with his wife. Instead of just fighting for survival, he is imbued with trust and desire in a higher power which pushes him onward to survival. The whole point of Glass' journey was to learn that he cannot control nature. But with faith he can not only survive, but be rewarded.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 01:53:16 pm
Robocop - Wildcard

"Bitches, Leave"


Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 02:12:28 pm
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

Donnie Darko
Richard Kelly
2001

Probably my favourite film this side of the century, and probably my favourite intro of any film.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/76IkuYLoJkE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/76IkuYLoJkE</a>



Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 03:36:54 pm
The Chaser (Korean: 추격자; RR: Chugyeokja) - 2008 - Cat 1 Action - Foreign Language


Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 03:47:37 pm
Psycho - 1960 - Cat 4 Drama




Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 04:44:18 pm
Casablanca
1942 Cat.1 War




Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 05:00:30 pm
Cat 3. Adventure
Raiders of the Lost Ark
1981 dir Steven Spielberg

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 05:13:13 pm
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Dir: Wes Anderson

The closest we will ever get to a film by J.D. Salinger, which is the highest praise I can give. A work of perfection in every particular
from start to finish.

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm
Fight Club (1999) - Drama

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 06:27:58 pm
Let the Right One In (2008) - Cat 7. Horror







Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:58:41 pm »


Seven Samurai (1954)

Dir. Akira Kurosawa

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 07:02:31 pm
Life of Brian 1979 - Comedy - Jones




Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm
Animal Farm (1954) - Cat 8. Animation

Director:  John Halas, Joy Batchelor

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 09:28:10 pm
Die Hard (1988) - Dir John McTiernan - Cat 1 Action

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 10:00:45 pm
Gladiator (2000) - Cat 3 Adventure

Starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix

Directed by Ridley Scott



Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Today at 04:41:43 am
Vertigo (1958) - Cat 2. Mystery





Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - SELECTION THREAD
Today at 05:40:17 am
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)  -  Cat 3. Adventure



Steve Zissou: "Revenge."






