Respect for your colleagues surely should play a factor - if they don't do their work, for example, then it falls on me to do it for them.



This isn't about working every hour under the sun but about simply doing your job to a respectable standard



Exactly. At my works we have to do a lot of overtime. By have I mean the jobs wont get done in time if not.We have a 74 year old who does 4 days a week and he has done more Saturdays to help out than a couple of the lads in their 20s.It seems to be a sense of entitlement with a certain generation. Im not saying I dont know lazy bastards my age but its the nerve of some who come into a company and do less hours than I do when I have put in 20 years and worked my tits off. Im 54 now and have had enough.Got one twat here who is always pleading poverty and wants a payrise, hasnt done 1 hours overtime in 2 years, then last week bought a brand new BMW. If he did 1 hour a day overtime, someone else could do 5 hours less a week. As far as I'm concerned you earn a payrise, not get one first.I dont want to open up a can of worms but the problems became more apparent when the minimum wage came in. I know a lot of trades, sparkies, chippies etc that say the same, noone wants to earn anything anymore. They dont or wont work hard when they can get the same for stacking shelves. They are not interested in learning and earning more. We just had a lad on an apprenticeship. He put a year in and then left for a shite job for 30 quid a week more. All he had to do was another year and hed have a good background and knowledge in a lot of different types of manufacturing which would stand him in good stead for his future.There also seems to be a lack of practical knowledge when it comes to some younger people. Must be something missing at school or something, I dont know. We had one lad who was on the mitre saw, all you need technically is 2 fingers. He kept messing things up and we said dont worry, you'll get there, his reply, was "I doubt it mate, im as thick as fuck"