Author Topic: Dealing with difficult colleagues  (Read 171 times)

Offline ianburns252

  • Legacy Fan
Dealing with difficult colleagues
« on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm »
Figure this can work both for actual sensible advice and some top quality bitching!

Have started to notice more and more in the last few years that trying to get people to do their jobs is an unbelievable challenge.

I'm not talking about expecting people to work every hour going as that isn't for everyone but just doing simple tasks/their job!

There seems to be an attitude of impunity where they know that even if they don't do it it is so difficult for companies to deal with it through development measures that they can get away with it.

It does tend to be the younger generation (25-30ish) although, strangely, the new crop of graduates all have fantastic attitudes and maybe we will see an upswing once this middle group pass through?

Anyway, just looking to see what other people think, if they have had similar issues at their work places, any advice etc
Online So Howard Philips

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm »
In the early 1970s as an 18 year I would under the supervision of two mid thirties, both of whom had learnt the full range if skiving skills during National Service.

They spent their time avoiding work, driving out to Makro in work time to buy cheap goods and talking about how they would retire early.

Guess what - both wangled early retirement at 50 so the malingerers have always been with us.
Offline ianburns252

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
In the early 1970s as an 18 year I would under the supervision of two mid thirties, both of whom had learnt the full range if skiving skills during National Service.

They spent their time avoiding work, driving out to Makro in work time to buy cheap goods and talking about how they would retire early.

Guess what - both wangled early retirement at 50 so the malingerers have always been with us.

I have not doubt they have always been around - maybe the mechanism of skiving/approach has changed. It seems more brazen now - not just knowing how to duck and dive but simply not doing anything and gambling on there being no recourse.
Offline rob1966

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
In the early 1970s as an 18 year I would under the supervision of two mid thirties, both of whom had learnt the full range if skiving skills during National Service.

They spent their time avoiding work, driving out to Makro in work time to buy cheap goods and talking about how they would retire early.

Guess what - both wangled early retirement at 50 so the malingerers have always been with us.

I "worked" for Liverpool City Council as a 16 yr old, apprentice painter with the city engineers doing the street furniture, lampposts, traffic signs, street name plates - fuck me that was top class skiving. It was supposed to be three coats of undercoat, 2 of gloss, it got one of each, It was green undercoat and grey gloss, it used to be grey for both til the biggest skiver ever (according to the lads) was made foreman and changed it - poacher turned game keeper. We'd start at 8 and if the foreman hadn't turned up by 1 we knew he wasn't coming and fucked off home. One arl fella used to do the full day, but then he'd done all his hours too early, so had to spend a month sitting in cafes cos he had fuck all to do. I did a week with him and hated it, going home at 4.

No wonder I skive so much ;D
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:19:27 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm
I have not doubt they have always been around - maybe the mechanism of skiving/approach has changed. It seems more brazen now - not just knowing how to duck and dive but simply not doing anything and gambling on there being no recourse.

I think there's plenty of workplaces that just don't know how to handle performance issues properly. I some a few HR people who tell me how hopelessly inadequate many people managers are when it comes to actually doing their roles. Often, when anything resembling a difficult conversation needs to be had, they just pass it over to their HR contact. But in doing so are tacitly acknowledging that there's a big chunk of their own roles that they're incapable of doing (or unwilling to do).

I've also seen plenty of companies that performance manage by restructure. What I mean by that is that they defer any performance issues until the next restructure and use that to get rid of people.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:25:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
I "worked" for Liverpool City Council as a 16 yr old, apprentice painter with the city engineers doing the street furniture, lampposts, traffic signs, street name plates - fuck me that was top class skiving. It was supposed to be three coats of undercoat, 2 of gloss, it got one of each, It was green undercoat and grey gloss, it used to be grey for both til the biggest skiver ever (according to the lads) was made foreman and changed it - poacher turned game keeper. We'd start at 8 and if the foreman hadn't turned up by 1 we knew he wasn't coming and fucked off home. One arl fella used to do the full day, but then he'd done all his hours too early, so had to spend a month sitting in cafes cos he had fuck all to do. I did a week with him and hated it, going home at 4.

No wonder I skive so much ;D

Funnily enough I worked at Liverpool City Council in my teens as well, where I first came across systematic skiving.

I started work at Bootle with older blokes whod been in the 8th Army and wouldnt tolerate skiving and moving to Liverpool was a shock.
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:51:50 pm »
Good subject this and one I am interested in. I'm a manager in the Civil Service and manage around 14 staff, the majority of which are in their 20's.
I'm 45 and have spent most of life in the Civil Service since I joined at 19 and I always held the belief it was a decent thing to get into, especially if you got a permanent job because you'd rarely be made redundant and it is very difficult to get sacked.

I deliberately don't micro-manage my team, I've always held the belief that they are grown adults and as long as the job got done then no worries.

Recently I had a girl start on my team who is 25. She is by far the laziest person I have ever encountered. She was producing absolute no output, would not learn anything, took absolutely no notice of the mentoring she was given. During the days she'd work at home she would disappear for ages.
In the end I took her into the room for a talk to get to the bottom of what was going on. I thought something was wrong in her personal life which was causing her to act like this. Nope, turns out she is just bone idle. She told me according to Google she is entitled to 30 minute breaks every hour if she using a computer at home!

I spoke to my managers and recommended we extended her probation, only for my manager (who is useless as well) to say 'nah, we'll just move her to another team'. Talk about not addressing the issue!?

Don't get me wrong, I have staff of the same age range who are outstanding workers, but I just think mentality has shifted in the last few years. There isn't that work ethic no more, its more a case of 'just do bare minimum'.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:24:56 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:51:50 pm
There isn't that work ethic no more, its more a case of 'just do bare minimum'.

Good. Unless you actually love your job then why stress yourself.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:31:41 pm »
I don't think I have a 'work ethic' and always considered myself a bit lazy. However, I work in IT. If I have to do a mindless chore that takes x amount of time every day or every week then I get stuck in, automate it and within a couple of hours put a solution in that does it itself... forever.

Also when I work on something, I want to do it right, so I take the time to find out everything I need to know and throw myself into it. I hate doing a bad job, so I'll just stick with it and tend to document it for others at the end, so they can work on similar stuff without all the pain.

So I've just confused myself. I think I'm lazy, but apparantly I'm not. I think you either think like that or you don't. People don't have to force or badger me to do work because I always want to deliver above and beyond with every task. If you don't think like that then doing anything must be a nightmare and maybe you'd be suited to jobs that don't have deadlines or deliverables?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:24:56 pm
Good. Unless you actually love your job then why stress yourself.


I'd be stressed thinking that a worthless shithead that couldn't do a good job to be honest. If you just want to do the bare minimum and can't take any pride in your work then you're in the wrong job.
