Good subject this and one I am interested in. I'm a manager in the Civil Service and manage around 14 staff, the majority of which are in their 20's.

I'm 45 and have spent most of life in the Civil Service since I joined at 19 and I always held the belief it was a decent thing to get into, especially if you got a permanent job because you'd rarely be made redundant and it is very difficult to get sacked.



I deliberately don't micro-manage my team, I've always held the belief that they are grown adults and as long as the job got done then no worries.



Recently I had a girl start on my team who is 25. She is by far the laziest person I have ever encountered. She was producing absolute no output, would not learn anything, took absolutely no notice of the mentoring she was given. During the days she'd work at home she would disappear for ages.

In the end I took her into the room for a talk to get to the bottom of what was going on. I thought something was wrong in her personal life which was causing her to act like this. Nope, turns out she is just bone idle. She told me according to Google she is entitled to 30 minute breaks every hour if she using a computer at home!



I spoke to my managers and recommended we extended her probation, only for my manager (who is useless as well) to say 'nah, we'll just move her to another team'. Talk about not addressing the issue!?



Don't get me wrong, I have staff of the same age range who are outstanding workers, but I just think mentality has shifted in the last few years. There isn't that work ethic no more, its more a case of 'just do bare minimum'.