Figure this can work both for actual sensible advice and some top quality bitching!



Have started to notice more and more in the last few years that trying to get people to do their jobs is an unbelievable challenge.



I'm not talking about expecting people to work every hour going as that isn't for everyone but just doing simple tasks/their job!



There seems to be an attitude of impunity where they know that even if they don't do it it is so difficult for companies to deal with it through development measures that they can get away with it.



It does tend to be the younger generation (25-30ish) although, strangely, the new crop of graduates all have fantastic attitudes and maybe we will see an upswing once this middle group pass through?



Anyway, just looking to see what other people think, if they have had similar issues at their work places, any advice etc