Dealing with difficult colleagues

Dealing with difficult colleagues
Figure this can work both for actual sensible advice and some top quality bitching!

Have started to notice more and more in the last few years that trying to get people to do their jobs is an unbelievable challenge.

I'm not talking about expecting people to work every hour going as that isn't for everyone but just doing simple tasks/their job!

There seems to be an attitude of impunity where they know that even if they don't do it it is so difficult for companies to deal with it through development measures that they can get away with it.

It does tend to be the younger generation (25-30ish) although, strangely, the new crop of graduates all have fantastic attitudes and maybe we will see an upswing once this middle group pass through?

Anyway, just looking to see what other people think, if they have had similar issues at their work places, any advice etc
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
In the early 1970s as an 18 year I would under the supervision of two mid thirties, both of whom had learnt the full range if skiving skills during National Service.

They spent their time avoiding work, driving out to Makro in work time to buy cheap goods and talking about how they would retire early.

Guess what - both wangled early retirement at 50 so the malingerers have always been with us.
Re: Dealing with difficult colleagues
I have not doubt they have always been around - maybe the mechanism of skiving/approach has changed. It seems more brazen now - not just knowing how to duck and dive but simply not doing anything and gambling on there being no recourse.
