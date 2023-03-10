This hasnt aged wellhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/64848520
Bumped because this thread should never die.
Laughable that by Warnock.
Sometimes seasons arent all about trophys. This is a match and performance Ill never forget regardless of what happens this seasonPlus I think today weve seen a glimpse of the future
have this game recorded, gonna watch it again tonight.
Might be better familiarising yourself with some old NASL footage
oh piss off.or grow up.either works.
We used to use the phrase enage brain before mouth, but I guess engage brain before banging the keyboard works equally well.Can't help yerself can ya lad.
you stop acting like a snowflake and I won't need to. lad.
Go on, youve lost me
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8giGcDASbGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8giGcDASbGE</a>
'When I'm Liverpool 7-0 Edition' : https://streamable.com/jj1e8n (by Elmo26)^ also at https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/13t1ao9/when_im_liverpool_70_edition
no good to me I cant see these videos on my phone anymore
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
Garlic bread, I've seen it it's the future
Welcome to the future. Just imagine if we buy some midfielders
Bump.
Who knew eh?
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]