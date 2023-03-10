« previous next »
PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
March 10, 2023, 08:35:24 pm
That was the one I watched the full game on ^^
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
March 10, 2023, 08:46:54 pm
if the Beeb don't fine anyone stupid enough to host this  Saturday's MOTD will we have to watch last Sunday's MOTD2 again?? ;) ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
March 11, 2023, 09:03:21 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
March 11, 2023, 09:05:27 am
Quote from: McSquared on March 11, 2023, 09:03:21 am
This hasnt  aged well

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/64848520

Laughable that by Warnock. Scared of Ten Hag. As a grown adult he said those words.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
March 11, 2023, 09:06:56 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
March 13, 2023, 04:16:32 pm
Wednesday nights crew:

Referee
Felix Zwayer GER

Assistant referees
Stefan Lupp GER
Marco Achmüller GER

Fourth official
Sven Jablonski GER

Video Assistant Referee
Marco Fritz GER

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Christian Dingert GER
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 11:38:12 am
Bumped because this thread should never die.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 11:40:47 am
Quote from: jepovic on May 26, 2023, 11:38:12 am
Bumped because this thread should never die.
😂
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 01:22:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 11, 2023, 09:05:27 am
Laughable that by Warnock.
Is there anything that bellend says that isn't laughable? Absolute melt of a pundit and an even worse co-commentator.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 05:00:13 pm
OOh yes, got a bit of free time this afternoon, might skim through this thread again.

Seven Heaven
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 06:25:28 pm
Our only cup win this season.

It's fecking glorious. Once in a century occasion.  ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 06:27:06 pm
Someone should bump the Barca thread again.  ;D 8)
Re: PL: Liv 7 vs 0 M United Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66
May 26, 2023, 06:52:57 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  5, 2023, 06:05:11 pm
Sometimes seasons arent all about trophys. This is a match and performance Ill never forget regardless of what happens this season

Plus I think today weve seen a glimpse of the future

Worth quoting.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 09:03:18 pm
 :D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 09:48:32 pm
have this game recorded, gonna watch it again tonight.  :)
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 10:05:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 26, 2023, 09:48:32 pm
have this game recorded, gonna watch it again tonight.  :)

Might be better familiarising yourself with some old NASL footage
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 10:17:05 pm
Quote from: BCCC on May 26, 2023, 10:05:48 pm
Might be better familiarising yourself with some old NASL footage
oh piss off.

or grow up.

either works.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 10:22:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 26, 2023, 10:17:05 pm
oh piss off.

or grow up.

either works.

We used to use the phrase enage brain before mouth, but I guess engage brain before banging the keyboard works equally well.

Can't help yerself can ya lad.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 10:25:58 pm
Quote from: BCCC on May 26, 2023, 10:22:42 pm
We used to use the phrase enage brain before mouth, but I guess engage brain before banging the keyboard works equally well.

Can't help yerself can ya lad.

you stop acting like a snowflake and I won't need to. 

lad.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 26, 2023, 10:58:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 26, 2023, 10:25:58 pm
you stop acting like a snowflake and I won't need to. 

lad.

Go on I'll let you have one last go at it then you can give them fingers a rest. They get more action than Robin Askwith in a Confessions film 😄
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 27, 2023, 12:17:04 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  5, 2023, 06:05:11 pm
Sometimes seasons arent all about trophys. This is a match and performance Ill never forget regardless of what happens this season

Plus I think today weve seen a glimpse of the future

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 27, 2023, 06:20:35 am
I've never been so happy since I don't know when and ...

I definitely walked with a wiggle and a waggle and a squawk that night  8)
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 27, 2023, 01:28:18 pm
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 27, 2023, 01:29:08 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 27, 2023, 01:28:18 pm
Go on, youve lost me :)
and me .....
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 27, 2023, 03:20:09 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 27, 2023, 01:28:18 pm
Go on, youve lost me :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8giGcDASbGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8giGcDASbGE</a>


Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 27, 2023, 03:30:22 pm
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 27, 2023, 04:24:38 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 27, 2023, 03:20:09 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8giGcDASbGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8giGcDASbGE</a>



no good to me I cant see these videos on my phone anymore
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 28, 2023, 12:47:24 pm
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
May 28, 2023, 02:38:35 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 27, 2023, 04:24:38 pm
no good to me I cant see these videos on my phone anymore

Garlic bread, I've seen it it's the future
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
June 18, 2023, 02:28:59 pm
Watching the highlights again...never gets old. Gakpo's beautiful finish, Drury's commentary, and that old bastard Whiskey Nose in attendance.

So, so good ;D
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
June 18, 2023, 09:00:39 pm
Maybe it's just me - and I am a greedy bastard - but we should have put 10 past them at Old Shitpit before/and after they started walking out in a huff en masse.

We could have had 10. No fucking joke.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
June 19, 2023, 07:45:19 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2023, 02:38:35 pm
Garlic bread, I've seen it it's the future

Never mind garlic bread, let's hear it for the proper Van Der Valk theme!
Re: PL: Liv 5 vs 0 M United Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83
Today at 12:07:44 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  5, 2023, 06:12:21 pm
Welcome to the future. Just imagine if we buy some midfielders :)

Bump.

;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 02:55:35 pm »
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 03:59:21 pm »
