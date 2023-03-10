« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88  (Read 45679 times)

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1480 on: March 10, 2023, 08:35:24 pm »
That was the one I watched the full game on ^^
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline andrewd3

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • The reds are coming up the hill boy
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1481 on: March 10, 2023, 08:46:54 pm »
if the Beeb don't fine anyone stupid enough to host this  Saturday's MOTD will we have to watch last Sunday's MOTD2 again?? ;) ;D
Logged
they all laugh at us they all mock at us they all say our days are numbered

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1482 on: March 11, 2023, 09:03:21 am »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,813
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1483 on: March 11, 2023, 09:05:27 am »
Quote from: McSquared on March 11, 2023, 09:03:21 am
This hasnt  aged well

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/64848520

Laughable that by Warnock. Scared of Ten Hag. As a grown adult he said those words.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,803
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1484 on: March 11, 2023, 09:06:56 am »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,221
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1485 on: March 13, 2023, 04:16:32 pm »
Wednesday nights crew:

Referee
Felix Zwayer GER

Assistant referees
Stefan Lupp GER
Marco Achmüller GER

Fourth official
Sven Jablonski GER

Video Assistant Referee
Marco Fritz GER

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Christian Dingert GER
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,573
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 11:38:12 am »
Bumped because this thread should never die.
Logged

Offline Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 602
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 11:40:47 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:38:12 am
Bumped because this thread should never die.
😂
Logged
Were not English. Were SCOUSE.

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 01:22:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 11, 2023, 09:05:27 am
Laughable that by Warnock.
Is there anything that bellend says that isn't laughable? Absolute melt of a pundit and an even worse co-commentator.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,760
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm »
OOh yes, got a bit of free time this afternoon, might skim through this thread again.

Seven Heaven
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 06:25:28 pm »
Our only cup win this season.

It's fecking glorious. Once in a century occasion.  ;D
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,210
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1491 on: Yesterday at 06:27:06 pm »
Someone should bump the Barca thread again.  ;D 8)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,210
Re: PL: Liv 7 vs 0 M United Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  5, 2023, 06:05:11 pm
Sometimes seasons arent all about trophys. This is a match and performance Ill never forget regardless of what happens this season

Plus I think today weve seen a glimpse of the future

Worth quoting.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:55:51 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakri

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm »
 :D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 09:48:32 pm »
have this game recorded, gonna watch it again tonight.  :)
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,828
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 10:05:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:48:32 pm
have this game recorded, gonna watch it again tonight.  :)

Might be better familiarising yourself with some old NASL footage
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 10:05:48 pm
Might be better familiarising yourself with some old NASL footage
oh piss off.

or grow up.

either works.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,828
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm
oh piss off.

or grow up.

either works.

We used to use the phrase enage brain before mouth, but I guess engage brain before banging the keyboard works equally well.

Can't help yerself can ya lad.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1498 on: Yesterday at 10:25:58 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm
We used to use the phrase enage brain before mouth, but I guess engage brain before banging the keyboard works equally well.

Can't help yerself can ya lad.

you stop acting like a snowflake and I won't need to. 

lad.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,828
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1499 on: Yesterday at 10:58:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:25:58 pm
you stop acting like a snowflake and I won't need to. 

lad.

Go on I'll let you have one last go at it then you can give them fingers a rest. They get more action than Robin Askwith in a Confessions film 😄
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,054
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 12:17:04 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  5, 2023, 06:05:11 pm
Sometimes seasons arent all about trophys. This is a match and performance Ill never forget regardless of what happens this season

Plus I think today weve seen a glimpse of the future

Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 06:20:35 am »
I've never been so happy since I don't know when and ...

I definitely walked with a wiggle and a waggle and a squawk that night  8)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 