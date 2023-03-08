So given that sport is entertainment, an alternative way to score the game would be the number of incidents during that game that make you smile, laugh out loud, or otherwise create a lasting impression or memory.Well, it could be i just made that up but it makes senseso the thing about pretty much everything that happened from the first goal to the last, is that those moments were coming so thick and fast you couldn't keep track of them. Leaving aside obviously all 7 (Seven) (VII) of the goals, basically every few minutes something happened to create that lol smile or lasting memory. Gotta be the highest "scoring" entertainment hour since the first Shrek.Top of head i come up withFabhino winning the ball 3 times and advancing it each time in the build up to the second goal at the start of the half.Martinez getting posterized by Mo.De Gea going utterly mad at Fatty after the 3rd goal for failing to pick up mo or gakpo or to run at any point...well just for failing really.The look on Antonys face after getting a yellow for his petulant foul on a laughing robbo after 3-0. Priceless.Fernandez pounding the turf with his fists after his below average dive over Ali failed miserably to get a pen.Martinez's face when he got a yellow for a petulant foul. Also priceless.The announcer at 65 minutes "Since Gakpo scored, more than half the action has been not in Uniteds half, but in United final third! Its an astonishing Stat."The announcer after the 4th goal "Good night, and good luck!"Fernandez melting down at the ref after antonys spurious claim for a hand ball.the sustained period of Ole's with 25 mins left in the game."Fergies right, your fans are shite"Fernandez throwing himself backwards like shot from a cannon and going down clutching his face after Konate holds him off with a hand at chest level.Fernadez pulling back Salah with a grab on the shoulder after getting smoked then throwing a hard disgusted hand straight up in the air at the ref when the he blows it downThe faces and body language on Fatty and Martinez as they walk to half after the 5th goal.Antony riding Milner like a bull for 5 paces and James just giving him a dismissive "Worthless Worm" stare.Rashford barely holding back tears at 6-0.Mo reminding me to get back in the gym as he passes God in goals scored, and the happy look on his face.The ovations for Hendo and Gakpo as subbed.The rapture for Bobby Dazzler and the happy look on his face."Always look on the bright side of life"Theres probably more. 7 hog was directing traffic at one point it was kind of amusing. Something worth the price of admission every 2-3 minutes i guess.What a game.