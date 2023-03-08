« previous next »
PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1440 on: March 8, 2023, 10:40:14 pm
Quote from: stockdam on March  8, 2023, 10:36:53 pm
Which is what good players do.
Give me all 8 of our chances where we hit the target and I would have scored zero. Well maybe I would have scored Salahs 2nd but I would have been hauled off after 5 minutes.

People use xG as if it proves something. It doesnt take into account who has the chance.
Or i guess the quality and position of the keeper when the shot is taken.

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1441 on: March 8, 2023, 11:34:03 pm
Just remember that even though we scored 7 from 8 shots on target, we had another 11 shots off target. The big difference was placing the ball well beyond De Gea. Too many of our shots this season have been close enough for the keeper to make saves. The fact that a top stopper like De Gea had no chance shows where our finishing was at.

Hopefully the confidence will relax Gakpo, Nunez and Salah to take more of the chances we create.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 12:05:41 am
the man who gives "inspiration" to MU. 

aka "the biggest cheat in football"

https://www.givemesport.com/man-utd-bruno-fernandes-cheating-compilation-goes-viral-after-liverpool-defeat/
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 12:24:11 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:05:41 am
the man who gives "inspiration" to MU. 

aka "the biggest cheat in football"

https://www.givemesport.com/man-utd-bruno-fernandes-cheating-compilation-goes-viral-after-liverpool-defeat/

I guess that's the edited version of the twat.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 12:25:26 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:05:41 am
the man who gives "inspiration" to MU. 

aka "the biggest cheat in football"

https://www.givemesport.com/man-utd-bruno-fernandes-cheating-compilation-goes-viral-after-liverpool-defeat/
After watching that it's pretty obvious to me that a Manbo or Oungan is to blame for sticking pins in his doll.

The right thing to do is to get someone more powerful to break the curse the poor lad has on him instead of reveling in his misery.

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 12:25:30 am
Damn that inside anfield was good.

Real good.  ;D

just in case anyone didnt see it yet

https://youtu.be/C7F83DCeHQM
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 02:35:44 am
Quote from: Hazell on March  8, 2023, 09:08:52 pm
Elliott in the second half shot straight at De Gea.

We also had a couple of shots from inside the area that were blocked by defenders. They don't count as shots on target or towards xG if I remember correctly.

Couldn't you have at least waited one full minute before giving the correct answer.    :(


 ;) :D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 03:06:33 am
Quote from: stockdam on March  8, 2023, 10:36:53 pm
Which is what good players do.
Give me all 8 of our chances where we hit the target and I would have scored zero. Well maybe I would have scored Salahs 2nd but I would have been hauled off after 5 minutes.

People use xG as if it proves something. It doesnt take into account who has the chance.
Elite goal scorers tend to outperform over the course of the season but normally by a small amount(15-20ish%). Also been as a team underperforming XG goes, this kinda felt like the game where it all came back to normal in one, would not expect 7 goals from about 3 xg all the time, would expect 2-4 goals, maybe a 5. Look it a little outlier in terms of what happened with end product but it still a great performance.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 03:17:43 am
Quote from: GreatEx on March  8, 2023, 10:11:23 pm
The Rashford one, is that the one he rounded Ali and missed from a difficult angle? Could have sworn that was offside, but yeah, if legal then he should have scored that one.
The one on the Volley from the center of the box  where he was almost 1v1 with Alisson but it got missed up. Higher XG even though top of the box because it more of a 1v1 with the keeper in the center of the box it was the 26th minute. Understat has this at .3 Xg
Yea the one where he rounded Alisson looked like the 2nd best chance. Understat has this at .28 Xg
Nothing else is over .1 Xg Garnacho blocked shot in the 64th minute is at .9 so basically created 2 solid chances and nothing else.
Gapko first goal is at .11 Xg and Salah right foot volley at .14. Nunez header goal is at .13, Firmino goal is at .14 basically scored 4 pretty low percentage chances granted Konate missed a huge chance and Nunez great chance in the first half was blocked. 5 shots that had better then .35 xg(scored 3 of those)
If a offside it will taken out of the official data for XGs.
Understat has Xg at 3.44-.84.  I think overall fair to say it Liverpool around 3 xg game and gave up around .75ish when you see multiple model.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 03:34:13 am
I had to Google  what xg is, showing my age
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 10:18:37 am
Quote from: stockdam on March  8, 2023, 10:36:53 pm
Which is what good players do.
Give me all 8 of our chances where we hit the target and I would have scored zero. Well maybe I would have scored Salahs 2nd but I would have been hauled off after 5 minutes.

People use xG as if it proves something. It doesnt take into account who has the chance.

That's because the model is attempting to model professional footballers, rather than, say, one legged midgets wearing a blindfold. The range of deviation in "finishing" skill between professional footballers is much smaller than people realise. Give Finishy McFinishface (90th percentile finisher amongst professionals in top flight leagues) chances with an XG of 1000 and he will score 1100 goals. Give Bill Banjo-Cowarse (10th percentile finisher) the same chances and he will score 900. (Numbers are illustrative, but a 90% finisher will score close to 10% over their xG given a large enough sample, and a 99.9 percentile close to 20% over - the data posted on twitter on this point only covered over-performance, but one imagines a similar relationship exists with under-performers, given how xG is calculated)
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 10:20:19 am
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 10:18:37 am
That's because the model is attempting to model professional footballers, rather than, say, one legged midgets wearing a blindfold. The range of deviation in "finishing" skill between professional footballers is much smaller than people realise. Give Finishy McFinishface (90th percentile finisher amongst professionals in top flight leagues) chances with an XG of 1000 and he will score 1100 goals. Give Bill Banjo-Cowarse (10th percentile finisher) the same chances and he will score 900. (Numbers are illustrative, but a 90% finisher will score close to 10% over their xG given a large enough sample, and a 99.9 percentile close to 20% over - the data posted on twitter on this point only covered over-performance, but one imagines a similar relationship exists with under-performers, given how xG is calculated)

Interested to get the stats for Whiffy Shankalot.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 10:29:48 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:20:19 am
Interested to get the stats for Whiffy Shankalot.

I guess Robbo Whiffy doesn't take that many shots, so although he does perform worse relative to xG, on average he's not the one doing the shooting.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 10:31:09 am
Quote from: JohnSullie on Yesterday at 03:34:13 am
I had to Google  what xg is, showing my age


I've not even bothered, to old to worry about stuff like that and I'm 46.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 am
Quote from: JohnSullie on Yesterday at 03:34:13 am
I had to Google  what xg is, showing my age

I had to Ask Jeeves what Google is.  :-X
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:34:02 am
I had to Ask Jeeves what Google is.  :-X
I had to question alta vista what Ask Jeeves is.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 10:52:12 am
Quote from: JohnSullie on Yesterday at 03:34:13 am
I had to Google  what xg is, showing my age

surprising isn't it?

i thought it was something to do with stats but what do i know...


Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 10:52:12 am
surprising isn't it?

i thought it was something to do with stats but what do i know...




I think you need some help with google.  It looks like you google "SEVEN girsl clicking fingers"
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:59:27 am
I think you need some help with google.  It looks like you google "SEVEN girsl clicking fingers"

you've never heard of XG? shame on you - i have some of their cds if you want to borrow them

just PM me  :wave
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 11:35:49 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:59:27 am
I think you need some help with google.  It looks like you google "SEVEN girsl clicking fingers"

my bad - just got it  ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 12:05:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2023, 09:05:35 pm
So we massively outperformed our xg.

If you win by such a huge margin you're always going to outperform your xg.

The highest xg ever recorded was when Man City beat Watford 8-0, with this recorded at 6 point something. Real Madrid managed similar in a 9-1 win. But even these are huge outliers.

Our xg when we beat Bournemouth 9-0 was only 3.5. United's was 5 when they put 9 past Southampton and Leicester's was 4.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 01:13:18 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:05:10 pm
Our xg when we beat Bournemouth 9-0 was only 3.5.
Don't remind me....put a right dampener on the night and no mistake...
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 02:11:14 pm
So the football experts have finally caught on to Fernandez. How long will we have to wait for Rashford(self-confessed), Grealish, Kane, Son, etc etc?

They should all take a leaf from Salah's book - elbow in the face? Stay on your feet, pick your moment, and totally humiliate.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1463 on: Yesterday at 02:47:47 pm
What a performance eh? It was workman-like 1st half and they did have chances too, but shout out to Henderson, Fabinho and Robertson, who have been labouring in performance as of late, they put in a hell of a shift and allowed the forwards + harvey to really play.

Mo Salah's best game for a while too. Looked amazing chasing down that ball, and dribbling was elite.

Gotta take this kind of performance to the away form!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1464 on: Yesterday at 03:16:43 pm
So given that sport is entertainment, an alternative way to score the game would be the number of incidents during that game that make you smile, laugh out loud, or otherwise create a lasting impression or memory.

Well, it could be i just made that up but it makes sense  ;D

so the thing about pretty much everything that happened from the first goal to the last, is that those moments were coming so thick and fast you couldn't keep track of them. Leaving aside obviously all 7 (Seven) (VII) of the goals, basically every few minutes something happened to create that lol smile or lasting memory. Gotta be the highest "scoring" entertainment hour since the first Shrek.

Top of head i come up with

Fabhino winning the ball 3 times and advancing it each time in the build up to the second goal at the start of the half.
Martinez getting posterized by Mo.
De Gea going utterly mad at Fatty after the 3rd goal for failing to pick up mo or gakpo or to run at any point...well just for failing really.
The look on Antonys face after getting a yellow for his petulant foul on a laughing robbo after 3-0. Priceless.
Fernandez pounding the turf with his fists after his below average dive over Ali failed miserably to get a pen.
Martinez's face when he got a yellow for a petulant foul. Also priceless.
The announcer at 65 minutes "Since Gakpo scored, more than half the action has been not in Uniteds half, but in United final third! Its an astonishing Stat."
The announcer after the 4th goal "Good night, and good luck!"
Fernandez melting down at the ref after antonys spurious claim for a hand ball.
the sustained period of Ole's with 25 mins left in the game.
"Fergies right, your fans are shite"
Fernandez throwing himself backwards like shot from a cannon and going down clutching his face after Konate holds him off with a hand at chest level.
Fernadez pulling back Salah with a grab on the shoulder after getting smoked then throwing a hard disgusted hand straight up in the air at the ref when the he blows it down
The faces and body language on Fatty and Martinez as they walk to half after the 5th goal.
Antony riding Milner like a bull for 5 paces and James just giving him a dismissive "Worthless Worm" stare.
Rashford barely holding back tears at 6-0.
Mo reminding me to get back in the gym as he passes God in goals scored, and the happy look on his face.
The ovations for Hendo and Gakpo as subbed.
The rapture for Bobby Dazzler and the happy look on his face.
"Always look on the bright side of life"

Theres probably more. 7 hog was directing traffic at one point it was kind of amusing. Something worth the price of admission every 2-3 minutes i guess.

What a game. 



Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1465 on: Yesterday at 04:57:02 pm
So, the only reason for this performance , compared to other this season must be down to Klopp finding where we hide the PEDs?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1466 on: Yesterday at 06:57:44 pm
Watched this again from First goal to the end of the match with it synched to the 5 live commentary listening to it on the  headphones.

So much better Comms and atmosphere sounds way better than on Sky.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1467 on: Yesterday at 07:01:55 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:57:44 pm
Watched this again from First goal to the end of the match with it synched to the 5 live commentary listening to it on the  headphones.

So much better Comms and atmosphere sounds way better than on Sky.

Would love to do that on iptv, but cant be arsed syncing up
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1468 on: Yesterday at 07:40:30 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:59:27 am
I think you need some help with google.  It looks like you google "SEVEN girsl clicking fingers"

Thought it was Seven Sisters. ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1469 on: Yesterday at 07:49:42 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:40:30 pm
Thought it was Seven Sisters. ;D

A dream for a Manc fella
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1470 on: Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:49:42 pm
A dream for a Manc fella

A finger apiece.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1471 on: Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1472 on: Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1473 on: Yesterday at 09:54:19 pm
Good commentary with real passion.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Ul0flA4cRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Ul0flA4cRs</a>
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1474 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:54:19 pm
Good commentary with real passion.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Ul0flA4cRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Ul0flA4cRs</a>
A refreshing change from the normal main stream media bias. (Cough)
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1475 on: Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:54:19 pm
Good commentary with real passion.
That was great! Cheers stockdam
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43' 50' Nunez 48' 75' Mo 66' 83' Bobby 88'
« Reply #1476 on: Today at 01:00:19 am »
Crazy how all the mancs I know who don’t even understand football but because of their little form was calling us shit for 6 injury ravaged months.  :butt :butt :butt I can’t see them anywhere. 

Souey and me was the only people who knew we would win with goals and a clean sheet. :D what a day

Sponsored by 7up

Ps Darwin and Gakpo had some posters posting paragraphs of proganda. A blind man could see they have some lethal tools. It’s all about how we facilitate it.
« Reply #1477 on: Today at 04:52:57 am »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Yesterday at 03:34:13 am
I had to Google  what xg is, showing my age

I have written to Points Of View to ask what this Xg is, still waiting for Esther to reply.
« Reply #1478 on: Today at 05:22:30 am »
> Theres probably more

Trent's big sliding tackle on Fernandez in the corner, up-ending him. he then runs off with the ball and throws it at Fernandez who doesn't know whether to cry or fall over, and instead shoves the linesman in frustration.
