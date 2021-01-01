The Rashford one, is that the one he rounded Ali and missed from a difficult angle? Could have sworn that was offside, but yeah, if legal then he should have scored that one.



The one on the Volley from the center of the box where he was almost 1v1 with Alisson but it got missed up. Higher XG even though top of the box because it more of a 1v1 with the keeper in the center of the box it was the 26th minute. Understat has this at .3 XgYea the one where he rounded Alisson looked like the 2nd best chance. Understat has this at .28 XgNothing else is over .1 Xg Garnacho blocked shot in the 64th minute is at .9 so basically created 2 solid chances and nothing else.Gapko first goal is at .11 Xg and Salah right foot volley at .14. Nunez header goal is at .13, Firmino goal is at .14 basically scored 4 pretty low percentage chances granted Konate missed a huge chance and Nunez great chance in the first half was blocked. 5 shots that had better then .35 xg(scored 3 of those)If a offside it will taken out of the official data for XGs.Understat has Xg at 3.44-.84. I think overall fair to say it Liverpool around 3 xg game and gave up around .75ish when you see multiple model.