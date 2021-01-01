« previous next »
Offline PaulF

  Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm
Which is what good players do.
Give me all 8 of our chances where we hit the target and I would have scored zero. Well maybe I would have scored Salahs 2nd but I would have been hauled off after 5 minutes.

People use xG as if it proves something. It doesnt take into account who has the chance.
Or i guess the quality and position of the keeper when the shot is taken.

"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • All hail the King...
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm »
Just remember that even though we scored 7 from 8 shots on target, we had another 11 shots off target. The big difference was placing the ball well beyond De Gea. Too many of our shots this season have been close enough for the keeper to make saves. The fact that a top stopper like De Gea had no chance shows where our finishing was at.

Hopefully the confidence will relax Gakpo, Nunez and Salah to take more of the chances we create.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline SamLad

  Reply #1442 on: Today at 12:05:41 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 12:05:41 am »
the man who gives "inspiration" to MU. 

aka "the biggest cheat in football"

https://www.givemesport.com/man-utd-bruno-fernandes-cheating-compilation-goes-viral-after-liverpool-defeat/
Offline Barrow Shaun

  Reply #1443 on: Today at 12:24:11 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 12:24:11 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:05:41 am
the man who gives "inspiration" to MU. 

aka "the biggest cheat in football"

https://www.givemesport.com/man-utd-bruno-fernandes-cheating-compilation-goes-viral-after-liverpool-defeat/

I guess that's the edited version of the twat.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Kennys from heaven

  Reply #1444 on: Today at 12:25:26 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 12:25:26 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:05:41 am
the man who gives "inspiration" to MU. 

aka "the biggest cheat in football"

https://www.givemesport.com/man-utd-bruno-fernandes-cheating-compilation-goes-viral-after-liverpool-defeat/
After watching that it's pretty obvious to me that a Manbo or Oungan is to blame for sticking pins in his doll.

The right thing to do is to get someone more powerful to break the curse the poor lad has on him instead of reveling in his misery.

The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Bobinhood

  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 12:25:30 am »
Damn that inside anfield was good.

Real good.  ;D

just in case anyone didnt see it yet

https://youtu.be/C7F83DCeHQM
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline 4pool

  Reply #1446 on: Today at 02:35:44 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 02:35:44 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:08:52 pm
Elliott in the second half shot straight at De Gea.

We also had a couple of shots from inside the area that were blocked by defenders. They don't count as shots on target or towards xG if I remember correctly.

Couldn't you have at least waited one full minute before giving the correct answer.    :(


 ;) :D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RedG13

  Reply #1447 on: Today at 03:06:33 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 03:06:33 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm
Which is what good players do.
Give me all 8 of our chances where we hit the target and I would have scored zero. Well maybe I would have scored Salahs 2nd but I would have been hauled off after 5 minutes.

People use xG as if it proves something. It doesnt take into account who has the chance.
Elite goal scorers tend to outperform over the course of the season but normally by a small amount(15-20ish%). Also been as a team underperforming XG goes, this kinda felt like the game where it all came back to normal in one, would not expect 7 goals from about 3 xg all the time, would expect 2-4 goals, maybe a 5. Look it a little outlier in terms of what happened with end product but it still a great performance.
Offline RedG13

Reply #1448 on: Today at 03:17:43 am
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 03:17:43 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm
The Rashford one, is that the one he rounded Ali and missed from a difficult angle? Could have sworn that was offside, but yeah, if legal then he should have scored that one.
The one on the Volley from the center of the box  where he was almost 1v1 with Alisson but it got missed up. Higher XG even though top of the box because it more of a 1v1 with the keeper in the center of the box it was the 26th minute. Understat has this at .3 Xg
Yea the one where he rounded Alisson looked like the 2nd best chance. Understat has this at .28 Xg
Nothing else is over .1 Xg Garnacho blocked shot in the 64th minute is at .9 so basically created 2 solid chances and nothing else.
Gapko first goal is at .11 Xg and Salah right foot volley at .14. Nunez header goal is at .13, Firmino goal is at .14 basically scored 4 pretty low percentage chances granted Konate missed a huge chance and Nunez great chance in the first half was blocked. 5 shots that had better then .35 xg(scored 3 of those)
If a offside it will taken out of the official data for XGs.
Understat has Xg at 3.44-.84.  I think overall fair to say it Liverpool around 3 xg game and gave up around .75ish when you see multiple model.
Offline JohnSullie

Reply #1449 on: Today at 03:34:13 am
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 03:34:13 am »
I had to Google  what xg is, showing my age
Online CowboyKangaroo

  Reply #1450 on: Today at 10:18:37 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 10:18:37 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm
Which is what good players do.
Give me all 8 of our chances where we hit the target and I would have scored zero. Well maybe I would have scored Salahs 2nd but I would have been hauled off after 5 minutes.

People use xG as if it proves something. It doesnt take into account who has the chance.

That's because the model is attempting to model professional footballers, rather than, say, one legged midgets wearing a blindfold. The range of deviation in "finishing" skill between professional footballers is much smaller than people realise. Give Finishy McFinishface (90th percentile finisher amongst professionals in top flight leagues) chances with an XG of 1000 and he will score 1100 goals. Give Bill Banjo-Cowarse (10th percentile finisher) the same chances and he will score 900. (Numbers are illustrative, but a 90% finisher will score close to 10% over their xG given a large enough sample, and a 99.9 percentile close to 20% over - the data posted on twitter on this point only covered over-performance, but one imagines a similar relationship exists with under-performers, given how xG is calculated)
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online tubby

  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 10:20:19 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 10:18:37 am
That's because the model is attempting to model professional footballers, rather than, say, one legged midgets wearing a blindfold. The range of deviation in "finishing" skill between professional footballers is much smaller than people realise. Give Finishy McFinishface (90th percentile finisher amongst professionals in top flight leagues) chances with an XG of 1000 and he will score 1100 goals. Give Bill Banjo-Cowarse (10th percentile finisher) the same chances and he will score 900. (Numbers are illustrative, but a 90% finisher will score close to 10% over their xG given a large enough sample, and a 99.9 percentile close to 20% over - the data posted on twitter on this point only covered over-performance, but one imagines a similar relationship exists with under-performers, given how xG is calculated)

Interested to get the stats for Whiffy Shankalot.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline emitime

  Reply #1452 on: Today at 10:29:48 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 10:29:48 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:20:19 am
Interested to get the stats for Whiffy Shankalot.

I guess Robbo Whiffy doesn't take that many shots, so although he does perform worse relative to xG, on average he's not the one doing the shooting.
Offline kev_goss

  Reply #1453 on: Today at 10:31:09 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 10:31:09 am »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 03:34:13 am
I had to Google  what xg is, showing my age


I've not even bothered, to old to worry about stuff like that and I'm 46.
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama

Offline BigCDump

  Reply #1454 on: Today at 10:34:02 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 10:34:02 am »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 03:34:13 am
I had to Google  what xg is, showing my age

I had to Ask Jeeves what Google is.  :-X
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline PaulF

  Reply #1455 on: Today at 10:48:38 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 10:48:38 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:34:02 am
I had to Ask Jeeves what Google is.  :-X
I had to question alta vista what Ask Jeeves is.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online liverbloke

  Reply #1456 on: Today at 10:52:12 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 10:52:12 am »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 03:34:13 am
I had to Google  what xg is, showing my age

surprising isn't it?

i thought it was something to do with stats but what do i know...


Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline PaulF

  Reply #1457 on: Today at 10:59:27 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 10:59:27 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:52:12 am
surprising isn't it?

i thought it was something to do with stats but what do i know...




I think you need some help with google.  It looks like you google "SEVEN girsl clicking fingers"
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online liverbloke

  Reply #1458 on: Today at 11:04:49 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 11:04:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:59:27 am
I think you need some help with google.  It looks like you google "SEVEN girsl clicking fingers"

you've never heard of XG? shame on you - i have some of their cds if you want to borrow them

just PM me  :wave
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online liverbloke

  Reply #1459 on: Today at 11:35:49 am
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:59:27 am
I think you need some help with google.  It looks like you google "SEVEN girsl clicking fingers"

my bad - just got it  ;D
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
