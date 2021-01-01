More reactions
.some have already been posted.
Im not sure if well ever see the guy from FootballStand ever again
..I think it broke him.
As for the Liverpool fan from ThisIsFootball
I wasnt sure how his voice would last.
And as for the delusion that United were on top until we scored
..WTF, one feeble shot on target isnt going to trouble Alisson.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>
I genuinely can't believe I've watched all of that. Fuck me it was funny though.
Absolute sad cases a lot of them though. That Irish fella that's a Liverpool fan is the least entertaining, biggest charisma vacuum I've ever seen. Jesus Christ. And as for that Canadian fella? Do people actually watch these scrotes outside of ironically laughing at them in clip shows like this? Fucking hell I can't actually get over how idiotic almost all these people are.
The schadenfreude was so complete for me at the very end though with those Cockney girls shouting "just cut it man". Chef's mother fucking kiss.
PS: SEVEN FUCKING NIL hahahahahaha