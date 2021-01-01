I wasn't commenting on anything you'd said. I don't think I saw your post. I was commenting on general comments I've seen elsewhere on Nunez.



Sorry for any confusion. It wasn't aimed at anyone here.



Edit: Ah, I see the Dr. was replying to you. I only read his reply though. Again, none of what I said was aimed at you.



Ok fair enough and I do agree that it was an incredible goal. I was commenting on the luck that we got and that on another day we wouldnt have scored 7. I was obviously playing devils advocate a bit highlighting the luck involved in each goal. Nunezs goal (our 5th) was every bit as good as the others. However I was just pointing out that ok it could have gone wide or over the bar but the fact is that he got to the cross first, altered his body to meet the ball and then guided it towards the far post. Those sometimes miss (thats the luck) but the skill involved to direct the ball towards the goal was amazing..All of our goals were the result of quick breaks or pressing the ball or just pure skill (a mixture of all of them).None of the United chances were unlucky. So anyone claiming that luck played a part in the win is crazy ..winning by 7 might have been a bit of a freak but in reality it could have been 10.