PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,662
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 12:36:14 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:19:23 pm
I wasn't commenting on anything you'd said. I don't think I saw your post. I was commenting on general comments I've seen elsewhere on Nunez.

Sorry for any confusion. It wasn't aimed at anyone here.

Edit: Ah, I see the Dr. was replying to you. I only read his reply though. Again, none of what I said was aimed at you.  ;)

Ok fair enough and I do agree that it was an incredible goal. I was commenting on the luck that we got and that on another day we wouldnt have scored 7. I was obviously playing devils advocate a bit highlighting the luck involved in each goal. Nunezs goal (our 5th) was every bit as good as the others. However I was just pointing out that ok it could have gone wide or over the bar but the fact is that he got to the cross first, altered his body to meet the ball and then guided it towards the far post. Those sometimes miss (thats the luck) but the skill involved to direct the ball towards the goal was amazing..

All of our goals were the result of quick breaks or pressing the ball or just pure skill (a mixture of all of them).

None of the United chances were unlucky. So anyone claiming that luck played a part in the win is crazy..winning by 7 might have been a bit of a freak but in reality it could have been 10.
Yesterday at 12:39:00 pm by stockdam
#JFT97

Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united
officially accepted RAWK source of information

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,662
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 12:41:35 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:36:14 pm
It was actually a bit similar to Ali's famous headed goal. But only a bit.

And lets be clear, it was a well taken and skilful goal. All 7 goals were top notch and we simply hounded the United players into submission.
#JFT97

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 12:56:58 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:41:35 pm
And lets be clear, it was a well taken and skilful goal. All 7 goals were top notch and we simply hounded the United players into submission.
Oh absolutely. I don't think we need to respond to the delusions of others after a 7-0 victory. It speaks for itself.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,597
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 01:28:56 pm
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,857
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 01:56:18 pm
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,390
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 02:32:13 pm
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 02:36:42 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:36:14 pm
... in reality it could have been 10.

Could easily have been 10 in the second half alone. Robbo missed 2 glorious chances on his right foot Jota was a stonewall pen and Konate flashed a header just wide off a corner. Thats top of memory perhaps there was more.
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,892
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 02:49:29 pm
Patois commentary on Gakpo's second  ;D

'No look defending'  :wellin

https://twitter.com/i/status/1632868421678379014
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 03:16:19 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  6, 2023, 06:26:54 pm

No surprise but I can't stand the c*nt  ;D


This is fun.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yN-9vYl03v4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yN-9vYl03v4</a>

The Pig Feller. Was he really skitting Nunez for his hair cut?
Another fake Man U supporter like Goldbridge?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,662
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 04:08:52 pm
More reactions.some have already been posted.

Im not sure if well ever see the guy from FootballStand ever again..I think it broke him.

As for the Liverpool fan from ThisIsFootballI wasnt sure how his voice would last.

And as for the delusion that United were on top until we scored..WTF, one feeble shot on target isnt going to trouble Alisson.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>
#JFT97

McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 06:15:01 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united

Always open these in the hope one might actually be funny. Cant believe he gets paid for churning the shite out myself
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,167
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 06:27:02 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united

Honestly, not too dissimilar to Goldbridge.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,167
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 06:39:49 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:16:19 pm
The Pig Feller. Was he really skitting Nunez for his hair cut?
Another fake Man U supporter like Goldbridge?


I like that video because in the end even the United lot are laughing. I guess at that point you have to laugh, but they must all be good mates to take the ribbing in such good spirits.

I like the Flying Pig as he's so obviously a gashtastic idiot. He's calling Gakpo Gashpoo - as if he forgot United had been following him for years and were desperate to sign him! :D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,653
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 06:41:00 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 04:08:52 pm
More reactions.some have already been posted.

Im not sure if well ever see the guy from FootballStand ever again..I think it broke him.

As for the Liverpool fan from ThisIsFootballI wasnt sure how his voice would last.

And as for the delusion that United were on top until we scored..WTF, one feeble shot on target isnt going to trouble Alisson.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>

I dont believe I just watched all 30 minutes.
McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 06:41:11 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 04:08:52 pm
More reactions.some have already been posted.

Im not sure if well ever see the guy from FootballStand ever again..I think it broke him.

As for the Liverpool fan from ThisIsFootballI wasnt sure how his voice would last.

And as for the delusion that United were on top until we scored..WTF, one feeble shot on target isnt going to trouble Alisson.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>

I cant spake, i cant spake
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,449
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 06:50:25 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united

Whats the real statistical outlier in the 5-0, 4-0, 1-2, 7-0 ;D
Fuck the Tories

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:15:01 pm
Always open these in the hope one might actually be funny. Cant believe he gets paid for churning the shite out myself
I'm with you brother.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,662
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 06:55:20 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:41:00 pm
I dont believe I just watched all 30 minutes.

Sorry but some of it is funny.
#JFT97

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 06:56:06 pm
SEVEN FUCKING NIL

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAA
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,240
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united
:lmao

To be fair to Mark Goldbridge, Id be chuffed to make it in to that strip!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 07:41:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm
:lmao

To be fair to Mark Goldbridge, Id be chuffed to make it in to that strip!

He's earning a very nice living with that character.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

kev_goss

  • Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • Goodnight sweet girl gonna miss you
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 07:59:44 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:00:28 am
'Inside Anfield: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | UNSEEN FOOTAGE from record-breaking evening' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM



does worghurt???? whatever his name is, on 5:33 touch the this is anfield sign?
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,180
  • Seis Veces
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
It's like the result that keeps on giving, this. Every hour or so you find something new that's so funny that it sustains the joy. I'm not expecting to stop laughing for years the way it's going.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,449
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 08:03:03 pm
Quote from: kev_goss on Yesterday at 07:59:44 pm

does worghurt???? whatever his name is, on 5:33 touch the this is anfield sign?


Yes and then he's now claiming he didn't and that he was trying to knock Virgs hand out of the way to wind him up after the septics went mental ;D
Fuck the Tories

Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 08:18:11 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
It's like the result that keeps on giving, this. Every hour or so you find something new that's so funny that it sustains the joy. I'm not expecting to stop laughing for years the way it's going.

I'm just starting to realize how fucking embarrassing this is for them. Losing 7-0 and 5-0 in back to back seasons against us. Getting handed their biggest ever defeat by us. This is even worse than their 8-2 against Arsenal. This must be THE single most embarrassing result in PL history. Those fuckers were talking about the fucking quadruple...
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 08:48:59 pm
The Class of 2023
92yrs in the making.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

nerdster4

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 08:56:10 pm
The massive meltdown on redcafe is hilarious . I am
Not convinced weve broken their season but imagine if we did . Really shocked by Bruno and shaws unprofessionalism and what happened to Martinez when salah ran at him. How god awful was casemiro?
LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm
I brought a 7Up to work today and handed my Man Utd loving coworker a Coke Zero.  ;D
Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,841
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:32:13 pm

How have their fans reacted to this?  ;D
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,390
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 10:55:39 pm
Not well.  ;D
TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 08:56:10 pm
The massive meltdown on redcafe is hilarious . I am
Not convinced weve broken their season but imagine if we did . Really shocked by Bruno and shaws unprofessionalism and what happened to Martinez when salah ran at him. How god awful was casemiro?
Theyre claiming caemiro was carrying an injury, which would I suppose go some way to explaining how he vanished from the game entirely after his offside goal. Dont think he was mentioned again until he subbed off.

But yeah, their "big players" downed tools or threw tantrums so quickly it was like they stopped believing at 2-0  ;D
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 11:08:57 pm »
This is a result that will scar them for a very long time. They came into the game feeling smug but left on the back of getting hammered 7-0 (SEVEN). Whether they admit it or not, the pain of getting humiliated like that against their biggest rivals is even more intense from the joy they got from winning the League Cup.

And there are no valid excuses. They finished the game with 11 men and all their best players started. This is one of their best seasons since Fergie left and one of our worst since Jürgen came. The cocky attitude before the game made it even sweeter.

Imagine losing 7-0 to a team that is going backwards as Ferdinand implied. The level of embarrassment is so much that they'd rather deny it. Instead, they'll channel their bitterness into hoping that we lose/drop points in our remaining games but every positive thing that we do will be another dagger in their hearts.
Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,402
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1393 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm
Theyre claiming caemiro was carrying an injury, which would I suppose go some way to explaining how he vanished from the game entirely after his offside goal. Dont think he was mentioned again until he subbed off.

Yeah, and my phone was accidentally in airplane mode the whole day and that's why I'm now sitting on my couch instead of being on a date with Lady Gaga...
Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,626
  • Boss Tha
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1394 on: Yesterday at 11:44:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:08:57 pm
Instead, they'll channel their bitterness into hoping that we lose/drop points in our remaining games but every positive thing that we do will be another dagger in their hearts.

Especially when we overtake them.
We are Liverpool!

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 12:06:10 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm
How have their fans reacted to this?  ;D
Even funnier is his explanation that he was just trying to wind up VVD. Worked really well didn't it!

Might be his last trip to Anfield so he might as well have touched the sign!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 01:21:35 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 02:49:29 pm
Patois commentary on Gakpo's second  ;D

'No look defending'  :wellin

https://twitter.com/i/status/1632868421678379014

I cant stop listening to this its hilarious

"anyway salah then proceeds with the "im not there im keep on going" twisting and turning and they look upon the area-DROP Down like when bambi on ice, pass to gakpo, gakpo simple thing, one chip over de gea, watch it, eyooooow, BOOM."

Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Kumaran

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 03:47:06 am »
This match is a remake of one my favourite movies

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,960
  • YNWA
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1398 on: Today at 05:05:08 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 04:08:52 pm
More reactions.some have already been posted.

Im not sure if well ever see the guy from FootballStand ever again..I think it broke him.

As for the Liverpool fan from ThisIsFootballI wasnt sure how his voice would last.

And as for the delusion that United were on top until we scored..WTF, one feeble shot on target isnt going to trouble Alisson.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>

I genuinely can't believe I've watched all of that. Fuck me it was funny though.

Absolute sad cases a lot of them though. That Irish fella that's a Liverpool fan is the least entertaining, biggest charisma vacuum I've ever seen. Jesus Christ. And as for that Canadian fella? Do people actually watch these scrotes outside of ironically laughing at them in clip shows like this? Fucking hell I can't actually get over how idiotic almost all these people are.

The schadenfreude was so complete for me at the very end though with those Cockney girls shouting "just cut it man". Chef's mother fucking kiss.

PS: SEVEN FUCKING NIL hahahahahaha
