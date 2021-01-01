« previous next »
PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1360 on: Today at 12:36:14 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:19:23 pm
I wasn't commenting on anything you'd said. I don't think I saw your post. I was commenting on general comments I've seen elsewhere on Nunez.

Sorry for any confusion. It wasn't aimed at anyone here.

Edit: Ah, I see the Dr. was replying to you. I only read his reply though. Again, none of what I said was aimed at you.  ;)

Ok fair enough and I do agree that it was an incredible goal. I was commenting on the luck that we got and that on another day we wouldnt have scored 7. I was obviously playing devils advocate a bit highlighting the luck involved in each goal. Nunezs goal (our 5th) was every bit as good as the others. However I was just pointing out that ok it could have gone wide or over the bar but the fact is that he got to the cross first, altered his body to meet the ball and then guided it towards the far post. Those sometimes miss (thats the luck) but the skill involved to direct the ball towards the goal was amazing..

All of our goals were the result of quick breaks or pressing the ball or just pure skill (a mixture of all of them).

None of the United chances were unlucky. So anyone claiming that luck played a part in the win is crazy..winning by 7 might have been a bit of a freak but in reality it could have been 10.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1361 on: Today at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1362 on: Today at 12:41:35 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:36:14 pm
It was actually a bit similar to Ali's famous headed goal. But only a bit.

And lets be clear, it was a well taken and skilful goal. All 7 goals were top notch and we simply hounded the United players into submission.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1363 on: Today at 12:56:58 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:41:35 pm
And lets be clear, it was a well taken and skilful goal. All 7 goals were top notch and we simply hounded the United players into submission.
Oh absolutely. I don't think we need to respond to the delusions of others after a 7-0 victory. It speaks for itself.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1364 on: Today at 01:28:56 pm
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1365 on: Today at 01:56:18 pm
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1366 on: Today at 02:32:13 pm
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1367 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:36:14 pm
... in reality it could have been 10.

Could easily have been 10 in the second half alone. Robbo missed 2 glorious chances on his right foot Jota was a stonewall pen and Konate flashed a header just wide off a corner. Thats top of memory perhaps there was more.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1368 on: Today at 02:49:29 pm
Patois commentary on Gakpo's second  ;D

'No look defending'  :wellin

https://twitter.com/i/status/1632868421678379014
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1369 on: Today at 03:16:19 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:26:54 pm

No surprise but I can't stand the c*nt  ;D


This is fun.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yN-9vYl03v4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yN-9vYl03v4</a>

The Pig Feller. Was he really skitting Nunez for his hair cut?
Another fake Man U supporter like Goldbridge?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1370 on: Today at 04:08:52 pm
More reactions.some have already been posted.

Im not sure if well ever see the guy from FootballStand ever again..I think it broke him.

As for the Liverpool fan from ThisIsFootballI wasnt sure how his voice would last.

And as for the delusion that United were on top until we scored..WTF, one feeble shot on target isnt going to trouble Alisson.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1371 on: Today at 06:15:01 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united

Always open these in the hope one might actually be funny. Cant believe he gets paid for churning the shite out myself
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1372 on: Today at 06:27:02 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united

Honestly, not too dissimilar to Goldbridge.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1373 on: Today at 06:39:49 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:16:19 pm
The Pig Feller. Was he really skitting Nunez for his hair cut?
Another fake Man U supporter like Goldbridge?


I like that video because in the end even the United lot are laughing. I guess at that point you have to laugh, but they must all be good mates to take the ribbing in such good spirits.

I like the Flying Pig as he's so obviously a gashtastic idiot. He's calling Gakpo Gashpoo - as if he forgot United had been following him for years and were desperate to sign him! :D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1374 on: Today at 06:41:00 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:08:52 pm
More reactions.some have already been posted.

Im not sure if well ever see the guy from FootballStand ever again..I think it broke him.

As for the Liverpool fan from ThisIsFootballI wasnt sure how his voice would last.

And as for the delusion that United were on top until we scored..WTF, one feeble shot on target isnt going to trouble Alisson.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>

I dont believe I just watched all 30 minutes.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1375 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:08:52 pm
More reactions.some have already been posted.

Im not sure if well ever see the guy from FootballStand ever again..I think it broke him.

As for the Liverpool fan from ThisIsFootballI wasnt sure how his voice would last.

And as for the delusion that United were on top until we scored..WTF, one feeble shot on target isnt going to trouble Alisson.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wUGg2T6wWEY</a>

I cant spake, i cant spake
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1376 on: Today at 06:50:25 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united

Whats the real statistical outlier in the 5-0, 4-0, 1-2, 7-0 ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1377 on: Today at 06:52:30 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:15:01 pm
Always open these in the hope one might actually be funny. Cant believe he gets paid for churning the shite out myself
I'm with you brother.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1378 on: Today at 06:55:20 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:41:00 pm
I dont believe I just watched all 30 minutes.

Sorry but some of it is funny.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1379 on: Today at 06:56:06 pm
SEVEN FUCKING NIL

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAA
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1380 on: Today at 07:38:26 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:40:22 pm
If you haven't seen it - today's Squires cartoon from The Guardian (just brilliant):

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/mar/07/david-squires-on-liverpool-7-0-manchester-united
:lmao

To be fair to Mark Goldbridge, Id be chuffed to make it in to that strip!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1381 on: Today at 07:41:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:38:26 pm
:lmao

To be fair to Mark Goldbridge, Id be chuffed to make it in to that strip!

He's earning a very nice living with that character.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1382 on: Today at 07:59:44 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:00:28 am
'Inside Anfield: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United | UNSEEN FOOTAGE from record-breaking evening' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM



does worghurt???? whatever his name is, on 5:33 touch the this is anfield sign?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1383 on: Today at 08:00:42 pm
It's like the result that keeps on giving, this. Every hour or so you find something new that's so funny that it sustains the joy. I'm not expecting to stop laughing for years the way it's going.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1384 on: Today at 08:03:03 pm
Quote from: kev_goss on Today at 07:59:44 pm

does worghurt???? whatever his name is, on 5:33 touch the this is anfield sign?


Yes and then he's now claiming he didn't and that he was trying to knock Virgs hand out of the way to wind him up after the septics went mental ;D
