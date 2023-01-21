I like that they're trying to push the narrative that we were lucky, it makes it all the sweeter that they think they were unfortunate but can't stop other fans laughing at them.



With a bit more luck Robertson would have scored 2 and Konate 1.Let's analyse it a bit.I think United had one shot on target which was a routine save for Alisson. The rest were either off target or offside.Hence at best they could have scored 0.First goal for us.......every touch was perfect and Gakpo took the goal well. I don't know what the xG was for this but that doesn't matter, the player's skill made the goal. Something that United couldn't do over 90 minutes.Our 2nd goal was a bit fortunate in that the ball fell for Elliott but once he crossed to Nunez it was basically a simple goal. It was an easy header from 6 yards out. Nunez was the first to react ahead of the United defence.The third goal was a thing of beauty. Sheer class from Salah and a brilliant finish from Gakpo. I guess United would say it was luck in that it was a 1 in 20 chance of scoring but that is not the way to look at it. The skill involved was top class.We got a bit of luck with the deflection for the 4th but once it fell to Salah there was nothing lucky. Once again it was a first class bit of skill to beat the keeper from that far out. Once again the xG may be low but Salah scores these in his sleep.The header for the 5th may have been a bit lucky to go in as Nunez was just trying to get his head onto the ball. However the cross was brilliant from Henderson and none of the United defenders got near to Nunez.Yes the 6th was lucky with the rebound but Salah was in the perfect position to exploit it. Their marking of him was pathetic. He couldn't miss and so it was an xG of 0.999 for that one.We may have been a bit lucky for the 7th but once again you have to recognise the ball from Salah, the run from Bobby and the sheer cheek of him shooting when nobody expected it.There's always a bit of luck on every goal if you go far enough back but it wasn't our fault that United's defence trotted back and made no effort to press the ball. Some of the finishes were brilliant and the key thing is that every one of them (obviously) was on target.United got one moderate attempt on target which even deGea would have saved.There was no luck in the way we defended, no luck in the way that we swarmed forward and no luck that all 7 attempts were clean and on target.United were dealt a lesson that is up there with the very best of spankings. They came in thinking they were top dog and went away licking their limp dicks.