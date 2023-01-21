« previous next »
PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88

Bergersleftpeg

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:53:35 am
Please, please, please dont throw away all the good work by failing to turn up against Bournemouth.
jepovic

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:59:37 am
This crush is all the sweeter because it was so unexpected. A couple of years ago a clear was just expected, but now I would have been thrilled with a 2-1 win.

ManU must have been shocked. They expected to play the Liverpool from this season, instead they got prime Liverpool and it was far too much for them.
amir87

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1322 on: Today at 09:00:10 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:48 am
To be honest, it might have been the only thing he touched during the game.

Id forgtten that he was playing.

Only remembered him myself after the game when the Roy Hodgson said it's a rout.
elbow

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1323 on: Today at 09:16:23 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:00:10 am
Only remembered him myself after the game when the Roy Hodgson said it's a rout.

 :D

So Howard Philips

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:19:25 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm
I love the fact that so many of their so called big names are now forever tarnished. Martinez will forever be remembered for his impression of a new born foal, Fernandez for his 'I'm taking me ball home' routine on the Badger. Even Rashford will be remembered for that sixty year old man's grimmace, and Antony, oh and Shaw, and de Gea, oh god it goes on, its so wonderful.

That shot of him looked like one of those forensic pictures showing what a 25 year old  missing since 1983 looks like today. ;D
boots

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1325 on: Today at 09:30:33 am
apologies if posted already. But just got sent this
 

stockdam

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1326 on: Today at 09:55:58 am
I think the 7-0 thrashing has fried their brains:

Liverpool could win every trophy going every seson for the next 50 years and they will still not be a bigger Club than United, and thats what really rankles with them.

It is something a 5 year old would say.
Personally I would get a bit bored if we won every trophy for the next 50 years (plus Ill be dead before then).
Anyway it just shows what tripe you come out with to try to deflect from the pain of your salty tears, RedManx.
has gone odd

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1327 on: Today at 10:01:04 am
Still feels great this morning, one of those rare results that gives you cheer and motivation!

Nevertheless, still have some fish to fry, so hope we push on from this and gain some more momentum going into the final quarter of the season.
Schmidt

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1328 on: Today at 10:03:37 am
I like that they're trying to push the narrative that we were lucky, it makes it all the sweeter that they think they were unfortunate but can't stop other fans laughing at them.
Al 666

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1329 on: Today at 10:06:40 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:53:05 am
He was also far too emotional to go on camera after that result. He obviously really cares about United so was visibly upset. His comments were tribal nonsense.

He reminds me of Carragher is he upset because United got beat or is he upset on a personal level because he is getting stick. For me it is the latter it is all about him. He has no problem sticking the knife into United and their players when it suits his agenda.
kasperoff

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1330 on: Today at 10:16:39 am
Absolutely sublime game, coming completely out of the blue. The amount myths busted in 45 minutes was delicious. Gakpo and Nunez are flops. Martinez and Casimero are world class. Man Utd are back. All that shite got completely exposed in front of the world.

Credit to Klopp and the coaches. I didnt think we could turn this season around, but the pickup in form has been amazing. The effort and energy are back.
So Howard Philips

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1331 on: Today at 10:18:49 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:16:39 am
Absolutely sublime game, coming completely out of the blue. The amount myths busted in 45 minutes was delicious. Gakpo and Nunez are flops. Martinez and Casimero are world class. Man Utd are back. All that shite got completely exposed in front of the world.

Credit to Klopp and the coaches. I didnt think we could turn this season around, but the pickup in form has been amazing. The effort and energy are back.

Wheres yer famous swagger? :D
Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1332 on: Today at 10:19:04 am
Found on Twitter;

Sharado

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1333 on: Today at 10:35:40 am
seven nil though. Seven.
stockdam

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1334 on: Today at 10:46:37 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:03:37 am
I like that they're trying to push the narrative that we were lucky, it makes it all the sweeter that they think they were unfortunate but can't stop other fans laughing at them.

With a bit more luck Robertson would have scored 2 and Konate 1.

Let's analyse it a bit.

I think United had one shot on target which was a routine save for Alisson. The rest were either off target or offside.
Hence at best they could have scored 0.

First goal for us.......every touch was perfect and Gakpo took the goal well. I don't know what the xG was for this but that doesn't matter, the player's skill made the goal. Something that United couldn't do over 90 minutes.

Our 2nd goal was a bit fortunate in that the ball fell for Elliott but once he crossed to Nunez it was basically a simple goal. It was an easy header from 6 yards out. Nunez was the first to react ahead of the United defence.

The third goal was a thing of beauty. Sheer class from Salah and a brilliant finish from Gakpo. I guess United would say it was luck in that it was a 1 in 20 chance of scoring but that is not the way to look at it. The skill involved was top class.

We got a bit of luck with the deflection for the 4th but once it fell to Salah there was nothing lucky. Once again it was a first class bit of skill to beat the keeper from that far out. Once again the xG may be low but Salah scores these in his sleep.

The header for the 5th may have been a bit lucky to go in as Nunez was just trying to get his head onto the ball. However the cross was brilliant from Henderson and none of the United defenders got near to Nunez.

Yes the 6th was lucky with the rebound but Salah was in the perfect position to exploit it. Their marking of him was pathetic. He couldn't miss and so it was an xG of 0.999 for that one.

We may have been a bit lucky for the 7th but once again you have to recognise the ball from Salah, the run from Bobby and the sheer cheek of him shooting when nobody expected it.

There's always a bit of luck on every goal if you go far enough back but it wasn't our fault that United's defence trotted back and made no effort to press the ball. Some of the finishes were brilliant and the key thing is that every one of them (obviously) was on target.

United got one moderate attempt on target which even deGea would have saved.

There was no luck in the way we defended, no luck in the way that we swarmed forward and no luck that all 7 attempts were clean and on target.

United were dealt a lesson that is up there with the very best of spankings. They came in thinking they were top dog and went away licking their limp dicks.
Red-Soldier

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1335 on: Today at 10:48:40 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:35:40 am
seven nil though. Seven.

Should've been more, really.
stoa

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1336 on: Today at 11:03:58 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:27 am
Hes old enough to know better now and hes a professional who is paid millions to do his job properly.

But hes like the pub bore who thinks he knows best.

Not really sure that those two are mutually exclusive. At the end of the day, a lot of that pre- and post-match coverage comes across as just some blokes arguing in a pub including all the banter (that also extends on social media). I'm not really sure balanced and acurate analysis is necessarily what Sky and other TV channes want. They want some funny guys, saying funny stuff, who have more or less knowledge about football as they are former players. At least, that's the way a lot of the stuff comes across to me only watching snippets of the coverage and seeing the likes of Carragher and Neville go back and forth with their "banter".
Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1337 on: Today at 11:04:53 am
Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1338 on: Today at 11:07:42 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:03:58 am
Not really sure that those two are mutually exclusive. At the end of the day, a lot of that pre- and post-match coverage comes across as just some blokes arguing in a pub including all the banter (that also extends on social media). I'm not really sure balanced and acurate analysis is necessarily what Sky and other TV channes want. They want some funny guys, saying funny stuff, who have more or less knowledge about football as they are former players. At least, that's the way a lot of the stuff comes across to me only watching snippets of the coverage and seeing the likes of Carragher and Neville go back and forth with their "banter".

Sky/BT etc... don't provide "analysis", they provide entertainment for clicks and likes to direct traffic and advertising to their employers platforms. That's Carragher and Neville's job.
Fitzy.

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1339 on: Today at 11:14:36 am
Red_Mist

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1340 on: Today at 11:23:50 am
Sitting here trying to work with that Radio 5 commentary on in the background. The third has just gone in and the place is going bananas. John Murray trying to commentate with someone shouting oh Manchester is full of shit in his ear :lmao oh loving this.
Son of Spion

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1341 on: Today at 11:36:05 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:24:39 am
The 'freak' result comment from Neville is partly true - you don't win / lose 7-0 very often. That's a fact that cannot be countered. However, the subtext to the 'freak' comment from Neville is to, somehow, undermine Liverpool's accomplishment. He's creating a sense of doubt about the credibility of the result, indicating that some strange force was behind such a bizarre outcome to the extent that it can almost be dismissed as an anomaly and over-analysis is futile.

It's classic denial and cognitive dissonance that should be treated with distain.
Dead right about Neville's angle when he talks of it being a freak result. Us beating them heavily these days is no freak though. We've put four and five past them on their own pitch and four and seven past them on ours.

I didn't see it, but I believe Jürgen mentioned it being freak too, but I'd say that is more down to Jürgen showing humility. He knows full well we've been bagging goals aplenty against them in his reign. He'll be delighted, but is far too classy to rub it in. See also his refusal to fist-pump the Kop at the end. That was him showing humility and respect towards the enemy. That's what makes him the man he is.

Neville? Well he's hurting badly. His way of coping is to somehow try to downplay it and square it off in his mind so he can live with it. He knows the truth though. His guts will still be churning like a cement mixer this morning and he'll still be feeling sick to the stomach. No amount of denial from him can disguise the fact. Actually, the level of denial he's indulging in betrays the level of hurt he's currently feeling.

To live with this, he needs to square it in his mind that Liverpool didn't win this; Uni7ed lost it. That way, it looks like Uni7ed had some kind of control over the outcome. Basically, they gave us the points rather than we took them by force. Poor Gary. He's clearly suffering immensely just now. If he wasn't such a monumental gobshite I might even feel for him, but he is, so I don't.
Red_Mist

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1342 on: Today at 11:46:16 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:36:05 am
If he wasn't such a monumental gobshite I might even feel for him, but he is, so I don't.
;D lol
MJD-L4

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1343 on: Today at 11:46:34 am
na fir dearg

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1344 on: Today at 11:47:56 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:04:53 am
https://twitter.com/laurenpat96/status/1632994609876852736

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Goldbridge's empty chair at the end and the scoreline, absolutely brilliant  ;D
Dr. Beaker

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1345 on: Today at 11:48:24 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:46:37 am

The header for the 5th may have been a bit lucky to go in as Nunez was just trying to get his head onto the ball. However the cross was brilliant from Henderson and none of the United defenders got near to Nunez.


I believe Nunez deserves a lot more credit for this goal than he seems to be receiving. For me it was a triumph of skill, agility, improvisation, and spatial awareness (I think that covers it). And it is not as though he just gets his head on it, he clearly directs the header. I thought that in it's way it was a minor masterpiece that on another day (with less competition for comment) would have received the praise it deserved.
Son of Spion

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1346 on: Today at 11:54:55 am
^
It was a superb header by Nunez. He knew exactly what he was doing there. It's getting a bit bizarre how so many people seem to feel the need to discredit his goals. Some go on about how "he only shinned it in" or "he didn't really mean that" when he scores. It's weird, isn't it? Initially it was "he's shit and can't score" but now it's all about his goals all being some kind of fluke.  :rollseyes
TheMissionary

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1347 on: Today at 11:55:48 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:48:24 am
I believe Nunez deserves a lot more credit for this goal than he seems to be receiving. For me it was a triumph of skill, agility, improvisation, and spatial awareness (I think that covers it). And it is not as though he just gets his head on it, he clearly directs the header. I thought that in it's way it was a minor masterpiece that on another day (with less competition for comment) would have received the praise it deserved.

Ironic in that opposition fans refer to him as a shit Andy Carroll, yet that goal was exactly like one the real Shit Andy Carroll scored against the bitters at Wembley.
lobsterboy

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1348 on: Today at 11:57:48 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:42:47 pm
Reviewing the game, there were at least 3 straight reds and 4 or 5 probable yellows not given. A deffo penalty as well.

It's incredible that a set of officials can be so biased and nothing at all is said by the media.

The media are equally biased.
stockdam

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1349 on: Today at 12:12:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:54:55 am
^
It was a superb header by Nunez. He knew exactly what he was doing there. It's getting a bit bizarre how so many people seem to feel the need to discredit his goals. Some go on about how "he only shinned it in" or "he didn't really mean that" when he scores. It's weird, isn't it? Initially it was "he's shit and can't score" but now it's all about his goals all being some kind of fluke.  :rollseyes

I didn't say that it was a fluke........I said there was an element of luck in it. Henderson puts in a brilliant ball and Nunez reacts first and gets his head to the ball. In that split second all you can do is to direct the ball towards the goal and sometimes it goes in and sometimes it doesn't. It was similar to Konate's header that just went narrowly wide. But that's what being a striker is all about; getting your head or toe to the ball and directing it goalbound.

So let me be clear.......there was an element of luck as Nunez wouldn't have been certain that the ball would go in but that's not the same as saying that it was lucky.
Yorkykopite

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1350 on: Today at 12:17:24 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:48:24 am
I believe Nunez deserves a lot more credit for this goal than he seems to be receiving. For me it was a triumph of skill, agility, improvisation, and spatial awareness (I think that covers it). And it is not as though he just gets his head on it, he clearly directs the header. I thought that in it's way it was a minor masterpiece that on another day (with less competition for comment) would have received the praise it deserved.

Agreed. I was listening to Gary Gillespie commentating on the game and he said words to the effect that "Nunez won't mind that it came off his pony tail." It really irritated me - not just the stupid inaccuracy of the phrase but the fact that he clearly failed to see the skill in the header. He was up high and early and then adjusted his upper body to meet the unexpected swerve of the ball and then quite deliberately glanced it with a part of the head that you don't normally use. It was terrifically skilful. The fact that an accomplished header of the ball like Gillespie couldn't see that was annoying. Mind you, fine headers of the ball often seem to fail to understand what they're seeing. Gillespie talked about Konate's near miss as if it was a crime. Shearer does it every week. A forward climbs above his marker, somehow reaches the ball with his head, but inevitably can't keep the thing down. Cue Shearer, "It was easier to score than miss with that header." It's absolute bollocks.
Armand9

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1351 on: Today at 12:18:26 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:03:37 am
I like that they're trying to push the narrative that we were lucky, it makes it all the sweeter that they think they were unfortunate but can't stop other fans laughing at them.

i have no problem with that take

it's always amazed me how banging in a shedload of goals increases your luck, im all for it
Chakan

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 12:18:48 pm »
34 pages? We must have lost.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 12:19:23 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:12:56 pm
I didn't say that it was a fluke........I said there was an element of luck in it. Henderson puts in a brilliant ball and Nunez reacts first and gets his head to the ball. In that split second all you can do is to direct the ball towards the goal and sometimes it goes in and sometimes it doesn't. It was similar to Konate's header that just went narrowly wide. But that's what being a striker is all about; getting your head or toe to the ball and directing it goalbound.

So let me be clear.......there was an element of luck as Nunez wouldn't have been certain that the ball would go in but that's not the same as saying that it was lucky.
I wasn't commenting on anything you'd said. I don't think I saw your post. I was commenting on general comments I've seen elsewhere on Nunez.

Sorry for any confusion. It wasn't aimed at anyone here.

Edit: Ah, I see the Dr. was replying to you. I only read his reply though. Again, none of what I said was aimed at you.  ;)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 12:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:18:48 pm
34 pages? We must have lost.
Going by Gary Neville, we probably did.
Online Chakan

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 12:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:21:53 pm
Going by Gary Neville, we probably did.

Terrible to think we didn't play well. Terrible. Shameful.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1356 on: Today at 12:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:22:31 pm
Terrible to think we didn't play well. Terrible. Shameful.
Imagine how many we'd have scored if we'd turned up. 😃
Online Chakan

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1357 on: Today at 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:24:52 pm
Imagine how many we'd have scored if we'd turned up. 😃

One can only imagine though. Gary will be having nightmares, ours are dreams.
