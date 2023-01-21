« previous next »
Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:53:35 am
Please, please, please dont throw away all the good work by failing to turn up against Bournemouth.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,429
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:59:37 am
This crush is all the sweeter because it was so unexpected. A couple of years ago a clear was just expected, but now I would have been thrilled with a 2-1 win.

ManU must have been shocked. They expected to play the Liverpool from this season, instead they got prime Liverpool and it was far too much for them.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,635
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1322 on: Today at 09:00:10 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:48 am
To be honest, it might have been the only thing he touched during the game.

Id forgtten that he was playing.

Only remembered him myself after the game when the Roy Hodgson said it's a rout.
elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,625
  • Boss Tha
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1323 on: Today at 09:16:23 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:00:10 am
Only remembered him myself after the game when the Roy Hodgson said it's a rout.

 :D

We are Liverpool!

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,248
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:19:25 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm
I love the fact that so many of their so called big names are now forever tarnished. Martinez will forever be remembered for his impression of a new born foal, Fernandez for his 'I'm taking me ball home' routine on the Badger. Even Rashford will be remembered for that sixty year old man's grimmace, and Antony, oh and Shaw, and de Gea, oh god it goes on, its so wonderful.

That shot of him looked like one of those forensic pictures showing what a 25 year old  missing since 1983 looks like today. ;D
boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,191
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1325 on: Today at 09:30:33 am
apologies if posted already. But just got sent this
 

Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1326 on: Today at 09:55:58 am
I think the 7-0 thrashing has fried their brains:

Liverpool could win every trophy going every seson for the next 50 years and they will still not be a bigger Club than United, and thats what really rankles with them.

It is something a 5 year old would say.
Personally I would get a bit bored if we won every trophy for the next 50 years (plus Ill be dead before then).
Anyway it just shows what tripe you come out with to try to deflect from the pain of your salty tears, RedManx.
#JFT97

has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1327 on: Today at 10:01:04 am
Still feels great this morning, one of those rare results that gives you cheer and motivation!

Nevertheless, still have some fish to fry, so hope we push on from this and gain some more momentum going into the final quarter of the season.
- all in my opinion of course -

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,099
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1328 on: Today at 10:03:37 am
I like that they're trying to push the narrative that we were lucky, it makes it all the sweeter that they think they were unfortunate but can't stop other fans laughing at them.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,140
  • JFT 97
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1329 on: Today at 10:06:40 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:53:05 am
He was also far too emotional to go on camera after that result. He obviously really cares about United so was visibly upset. His comments were tribal nonsense.

He reminds me of Carragher is he upset because United got beat or is he upset on a personal level because he is getting stick. For me it is the latter it is all about him. He has no problem sticking the knife into United and their players when it suits his agenda.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1330 on: Today at 10:16:39 am
Absolutely sublime game, coming completely out of the blue. The amount myths busted in 45 minutes was delicious. Gakpo and Nunez are flops. Martinez and Casimero are world class. Man Utd are back. All that shite got completely exposed in front of the world.

Credit to Klopp and the coaches. I didnt think we could turn this season around, but the pickup in form has been amazing. The effort and energy are back.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,248
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1331 on: Today at 10:18:49 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:16:39 am
Absolutely sublime game, coming completely out of the blue. The amount myths busted in 45 minutes was delicious. Gakpo and Nunez are flops. Martinez and Casimero are world class. Man Utd are back. All that shite got completely exposed in front of the world.

Credit to Klopp and the coaches. I didnt think we could turn this season around, but the pickup in form has been amazing. The effort and energy are back.

Wheres yer famous swagger? :D
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1332 on: Today at 10:19:04 am
Found on Twitter;

"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1333 on: Today at 10:35:40 am
seven nil though. Seven.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1334 on: Today at 10:46:37 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:03:37 am
I like that they're trying to push the narrative that we were lucky, it makes it all the sweeter that they think they were unfortunate but can't stop other fans laughing at them.

With a bit more luck Robertson would have scored 2 and Konate 1.

Let's analyse it a bit.

I think United had one shot on target which was a routine save for Alisson. The rest were either off target or offside.
Hence at best they could have scored 0.

First goal for us.......every touch was perfect and Gakpo took the goal well. I don't know what the xG was for this but that doesn't matter, the player's skill made the goal. Something that United couldn't do over 90 minutes.

Our 2nd goal was a bit fortunate in that the ball fell for Elliott but once he crossed to Nunez it was basically a simple goal. It was an easy header from 6 yards out. Nunez was the first to react ahead of the United defence.

The third goal was a thing of beauty. Sheer class from Salah and a brilliant finish from Gakpo. I guess United would say it was luck in that it was a 1 in 20 chance of scoring but that is not the way to look at it. The skill involved was top class.

We got a bit of luck with the deflection for the 4th but once it fell to Salah there was nothing lucky. Once again it was a first class bit of skill to beat the keeper from that far out. Once again the xG may be low but Salah scores these in his sleep.

The header for the 5th may have been a bit lucky to go in as Nunez was just trying to get his head onto the ball. However the cross was brilliant from Henderson and none of the United defenders got near to Nunez.

Yes the 6th was lucky with the rebound but Salah was in the perfect position to exploit it. Their marking of him was pathetic. He couldn't miss and so it was an xG of 0.999 for that one.

We may have been a bit lucky for the 7th but once again you have to recognise the ball from Salah, the run from Bobby and the sheer cheek of him shooting when nobody expected it.

There's always a bit of luck on every goal if you go far enough back but it wasn't our fault that United's defence trotted back and made no effort to press the ball. Some of the finishes were brilliant and the key thing is that every one of them (obviously) was on target.

United got one moderate attempt on target which even deGea would have saved.

There was no luck in the way we defended, no luck in the way that we swarmed forward and no luck that all 7 attempts were clean and on target.

United were dealt a lesson that is up there with the very best of spankings. They came in thinking they were top dog and went away licking their limp dicks.
#JFT97

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,039
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Reply #1335 on: Today at 10:48:40 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:35:40 am
seven nil though. Seven.

Should've been more, really.
