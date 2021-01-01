« previous next »
Author Topic: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88  (Read 26652 times)

Offline stockdam

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 10:05:30 pm »
Just a word about Elliott trying to take Shaw quietly away after his lash out at Nunez. It shows the way that our squad has been coached and that they all have bought into the values. In the same incident, Salah was calming Nunez down.

Compare that to Everton who I have recently noticed lose their heads and get involved in every incident pushing and shoving. Even their keeper looks like a person with an anger issue.

Another small point..Klopp could easily have done 7 fist pumps to the Kop after the game but instead decided that enough humiliation had been handed out on the pitch.

Liverpool is a well run club with a good culture.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:11:04 pm »
We dont try in a lot of games according to my Manc mate.

Perhaps we could do with a captain with the work ethic and never say die spirit as Bruno.
Offline rob1966

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 10:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:11:04 pm
We dont try in a lot of games according to my Manc mate.

Perhaps we could do with a captain with the work ethic and never say die spirit as Bruno.

Don't have try when it's as easy as yesterday ;)
Online Red_Mist

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 10:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:11:04 pm
We dont try in a lot of games according to my Manc mate.
Try and a conversion yesterday.
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 10:21:21 pm »
First of all, fantastic result yesterday - love the fact we seem to give them routine pastings these days

Next though, got really pissed off first half with the commentary on Sky - was embarrassingly like you'd imagine MUTV to be.  Neville spent the half glorifying their gamesmanship and timewasting, their petulance and getting in the faces of our players in an attempt at intimidating them like it was some gold standard in how to play football.  Also infuriating that they were getting all the decisions at the same time, got away with several yellow cards in the first half alone.  That continued until we were 3-0 up and the ref couldn't see the point in trying to give them an advantage anymore.

Neville needs to be taken off our games, so should any officials from Manchester - absolute agenda forming corrupt whoppers the fucking lot of them.

Legitimately stuffed 7 zilch you c*nts.
Online PaulF

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 10:27:16 pm »
Ref actually did us a favour. If he'd sent off their players, they'd have camped in their box and it would have been much harder to score. Might have only ended five nil mind.
Offline McSquared

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 10:27:23 pm »
This thread wont get old
Online PaulF

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 10:28:10 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:27:23 pm
This thread wont get old
Got to get to 7-0 pages surely .
Online TomDcs

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 10:32:49 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 10:21:21 pm
First of all, fantastic result yesterday - love the fact we seem to give them routine pastings these days

Next though, got really pissed off first half with the commentary on Sky - was embarrassingly like you'd imagine MUTV to be.  Neville spent the half glorifying their gamesmanship and timewasting, their petulance and getting in the faces of our players in an attempt at intimidating them like it was some gold standard in how to play football.  Also infuriating that they were getting all the decisions at the same time, got away with several yellow cards in the first half alone.  That continued until we were 3-0 up and the ref couldn't see the point in trying to give them an advantage anymore.

Neville needs to be taken off our games, so should any officials from Manchester - absolute agenda forming corrupt whoppers the fucking lot of them.

Legitimately stuffed 7 zilch you c*nts.

I agree. Particularly ironic, that Neville was trying to make out like it was a Liverpool love-in after the game, whilst being blinkered to the point of dismissing our role in the game. Spoilt, arrogant, lacking in an unawareness that perfectly reflects the decades of favour the media has shone on them, regardless of where they are. Its the circus thing that Keane that was alluding to, that will continue to hold them back. The reason why they will still make ego driven decisions from top down.
Neville is part of their problem, you could see Keane squirming while he continued to rattle on in defiance. 
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 10:37:02 pm »
Best obscure moment of the match?

WhenMo rips his shirt off like groundskeeper Willie, Bobby follows up and volleys it up into the air
Online So Howard Philips

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 10:41:14 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 10:32:49 pm
I agree. Particularly ironic, that Neville was trying to make out like it was a Liverpool love-in after the game, whilst being blinkered to the point of dismissing our role in the game. Spoilt, arrogant, lacking in an unawareness that perfectly reflects the decades of favour the media has shone on them, regardless of where they are. Its the circus thing that Keane that was alluding to, that will continue to hold them back. The reason why they will still make ego driven decisions from top down.
Neville is part of their problem, you could see Keane squirming while he continued to rattle on in defiance.

Keane actually referred to the circus as Hollywood and thats the reason they sign show ponies like Pogba.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 10:41:15 pm »
Peter Drury commentary on game is brilliant m
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 10:43:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:37:02 pm
Best obscure moment of the match?

WhenMo rips his shirt off like groundskeeper Willie, Bobby follows up and volleys it up into the air
Robertson celebrating Nunez' first goal. It's like he's a kangaroo.
Online a little break

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 10:46:28 pm »
Is it true that unprofessional scumbag Gary Neville is gone into hiding and didnt show up for work tonight?
Online a little break

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 10:46:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:41:15 pm
Peter Drury commentary on game is brilliant m

Is there a link?
