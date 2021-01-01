First of all, fantastic result yesterday - love the fact we seem to give them routine pastings these days



Next though, got really pissed off first half with the commentary on Sky - was embarrassingly like you'd imagine MUTV to be. Neville spent the half glorifying their gamesmanship and timewasting, their petulance and getting in the faces of our players in an attempt at intimidating them like it was some gold standard in how to play football. Also infuriating that they were getting all the decisions at the same time, got away with several yellow cards in the first half alone. That continued until we were 3-0 up and the ref couldn't see the point in trying to give them an advantage anymore.



Neville needs to be taken off our games, so should any officials from Manchester - absolute agenda forming corrupt whoppers the fucking lot of them.



Legitimately stuffed 7 zilch you c*nts.