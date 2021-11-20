I don't know where this 36-2 claim originated from but it's not actually true.

It's 18-4 over the last 10 years at Anfield (PL only) by my reckoning:



7-0

4-0

0-0

2-0

3-1

0-0

0-0

0-1

1-2

1-0



It is based on the picture going around from Sky Sports News showing the score 29-2 as Liverpool's aggregate score in the last 10 home matches, from last season and the seven goals yesterday have been added. However, it doesn't mean our last 10 against Manchester United, it was the last 10 home games generally, last season, before we beat them 4-0... as you point out the agggregate score against United in the last 10 is less.