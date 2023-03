It is based on the picture going around from Sky Sports News showing the score 29-2 as Liverpool's aggregate score in the last 10 home matches, from last season and the seven goals yesterday have been added. However, it doesn't mean our last 10 against Manchester United, it was the last 10 home games generally, last season, before we beat them 4-0... as you point out the agggregate score against United in the last 10 is less.



No. Neiter have we a 36-2 score in our last 10 games against united nor in our last 10 HOME games against united. We also dont have a 36-2 aggregate score in our last 10 (home) games in general. You could even ignore all our draws and losses and only take home games and you wouldnt aggregate to 36-2. I dont even know if there is a combination of 10 games in here that calculates to 36-2. My guess is someone pulled this number out of his arse and people went on with it.Since 2018 we are 16-1 against them at home though, which too is quite emberassing for them