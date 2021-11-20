No. Neiter have we a 36-2 score in our last 10 games against united nor in our last 10 HOME games against united. We also dont have a 36-2 aggregate score in our last 10 (home) games in general. You could even ignore all our draws and losses and only take home games and you wouldnt aggregate to 36-2. I dont even know if there is a combination of 10 games in here that calculates to 36-2. My guess is someone pulled this number out of his arse and people went on with it.
Since 2018 we are 16-1 against them at home though, which too is quite emberassing for them
That's what I was trying (and did) say.. it is wrong. As I said, it is based on a picture from Sky Sports News,from 19 April 2022, stating the aggregate score in last our 10 home games was 29-2. Said image was prior to playing Man Utd, so had a Liverpool and United badge displayed, so people have added 7 to it = 36, as they thought the image was referring specifically to our last 10 games at home against Manchester United only... but (as I said) the picture from SSN, (the 29-2 image from LAST SEASON) was referring to our last 10 home games GENERALLY from last season before we played Man Utd ie. our last 10 home games prior to April 19 2022 (when we beat Utd) the aggregate score was 29-2.
For complete clarity, the 10 games referred to were the following:
1. 20 November 2021 Liverpool 40 Arsenal
2. 27 November 2021. Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
3. 11 December 2021. Liverpool 1-0 Southampton
4. 16 December 2021. Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United
5. 16 January 2022. Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
6. 10 February 2022. Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
7. 19 February 2022. Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City
8. 23 February 2022 Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United
9. 5 March 2022 Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
10. 2 April 2022 Liverpool 2-0 Watford
These results = 29-2 In favour of Liverpool, I hope this clarifies the issue.