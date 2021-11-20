« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88  (Read 25925 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,721
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 06:10:12 pm »
This turn around is almost more impressive for Klopp with a (slightly) rejuvenated Fab and Hendo in there than if hed just gone with a completely new trio. Longer term questions remain but to get a tune out of them again is brilliant.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,829
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 06:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:44:43 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001js5m

They usually keep it up for a week.
Class that. Clipped version of that would be superb ;D
Logged

Offline stevied

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,526
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 06:10:32 pm »
Last 10 seasons at home v Man Utd aggregate score

36-2
Logged
i can tip em but cant back em

RAWK Aintree tipping champ 2013

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 06:13:58 pm »
Quote from: stevied on Today at 06:10:32 pm
Last 10 seasons at home v Man Utd aggregate score

36-2

So in the bigger picture it's just business as normal.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,599
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 06:23:04 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,721
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 06:24:38 pm »
Quote from: stevied on Today at 06:10:32 pm
Last 10 seasons at home v Man Utd aggregate score

36-2

Mad that. Obviously 11-0 in the last 2 games help but hadnt realised wed been that dominant even before that. The odd draw they get in amongst all that made it feel slightly different I think.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,839
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 06:25:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:23:04 pm
For those outside the UK

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aaiq_HLkTHE

Yes! Love that channel. Still listen the Barcelona game sometimes.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 06:26:54 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:38:35 am
Ill leave you with the Flying Pig. His outburst at 3-0 is classic.




No surprise but I can't stand the c*nt  ;D


This is fun.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yN-9vYl03v4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yN-9vYl03v4</a>



Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 06:30:03 pm »
Match review show just starting on lfctv for anyone with coverage
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 06:47:55 pm »
I wanted to post something yesterday but it's taken me 24 hours to climb out of all the cum in my pants.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,642
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 07:03:44 pm »
I love how the coverage has been so muted, stunned almost. The narrative was so completely derailed they literally have no idea what to say.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm »
That Muppet McKola.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owfAqvsnC5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owfAqvsnC5E</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,721
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 07:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 06:47:55 pm
I wanted to post something yesterday but it's taken me 24 hours to climb out of all the cum in my pants.

Lucky you. Some of us were watching the football.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 07:08:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:05:19 pm
That Muppet McKola.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owfAqvsnC5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owfAqvsnC5E</a>

Oh, this will be delightful. Love to have this snide in the room with his former partner, that fat mess Howson. Would be tremendous viewing.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,143
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 07:08:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:05:19 pm
That Muppet McKola.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owfAqvsnC5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owfAqvsnC5E</a>

I'm out of touch. Don't these guys normally watch the game with True Geordie?  Did they have a falling out and set up their own channel?

EDIT: I've just read up on TG. I knew he was a bit of a bell, but dear oh dear he's a bloody idiot. No wonder he's doing match commentary on his own now.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:22:15 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 07:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 06:47:55 pm
I wanted to post something yesterday but it's taken me 24 hours to climb out of all the cum in my pants.

Sounds like you did post something/someone yesterday! Might also be true that you were doing a bit of DIY though...
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,877
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 07:24:09 pm »
Quote from: stevied on Today at 06:10:32 pm
Last 10 seasons at home v Man Utd aggregate score

36-2

I don't know where this 36-2 claim originated from but it's not actually true.
It's 18-4 over the last 10 years at Anfield (PL only) by my reckoning:

7-0
4-0
0-0
2-0
3-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
1-2
1-0
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,839
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 07:26:42 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:21:42 pm
Sounds like you did post something/someone yesterday! Might also be true that you were doing a bit of DIY though...

Did he post with his hands though?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,022
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 07:27:14 pm »
^
^
Would you like to piss on the chips I'm having for my tea as well?  ;)
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,700
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 07:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:42:47 pm
Reviewing the game, there were at least 3 straight reds and 4 or 5 probable yellows not given. A deffo penalty as well.

It's incredible that a set of officials can be so biased and nothing at all is said by the media.

Did you cash out at 5/0
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,427
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 07:46:04 pm »
It was 45 min between the first and the last goal
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 08:05:21 pm »
About to watch the full game again with more favourable commentary 😁
Logged

Online TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 08:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 07:24:09 pm
I don't know where this 36-2 claim originated from but it's not actually true.
It's 18-4 over the last 10 years at Anfield (PL only) by my reckoning:

7-0
4-0
0-0
2-0
3-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
1-2
1-0

It is based on the picture going around from Sky Sports News showing the score 29-2 as Liverpool's aggregate score in the last 10 home matches, from last season and the seven goals yesterday have been added. However, it doesn't mean our last 10 against Manchester United, it was the last 10 home games generally, last season, before we beat them 4-0... as you point out the agggregate score against United in the last 10 is less.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 08:08:42 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:46:04 pm
It was 45 min between the first and the last goal

Someone will be along in a minute to tell us this stat is a lie too. 45.13 or something.

My entire 26-27 hours of unbridled joy is built on a foundation of lies.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,904
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 08:16:48 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 05:28:47 pm
Fernandez.
Yeah, if we'd have won a penalty at seven up, id have wanted to be completely classless about it. Don't know if I'd want to offer it to Fernandez or Ali. Fuck it, give it Ali, and as he steps up to take it, change his mind and offer it to Fernandez.  Either that or invite Rio or Neville down to take it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,412
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 08:16:50 pm »
Manc mate in work this morning "fucking hell, the one good thing about being in that coma was missing the 5-0, then I have to fucking suffer that" :lmao

We have a daily teams meeting, this was my background today. I joined the meeting but stayed out of view of the camera and waited for the Mancs to join



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 08:24:10 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 08:07:47 pm
It is based on the picture going around from Sky Sports News showing the score 29-2 as Liverpool's aggregate score in the last 10 home matches, from last season and the seven goals yesterday have been added. However, it doesn't mean our last 10 against Manchester United, it was the last 10 home games generally, last season, before we beat them 4-0... as you point out the agggregate score against United in the last 10 is less.

No. Neiter have we a 36-2 score in our last 10 games against united nor in our last 10 HOME games against united. We also dont have a 36-2 aggregate score in our last 10 (home) games in general. You could even ignore all our draws and losses and only take home games and you wouldnt aggregate to 36-2. I dont even know if there is a combination of 10 games in here that calculates to 36-2. My guess is someone pulled this number out of his arse and people went on with it.

Since 2018 we are 16-1 against them at home though, which too is quite emberassing for them
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:00 pm by Larse »
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 08:31:42 pm »
Trumans Water: Seven Holes (Peel Session 1993)


Enjoy. Or not of course. Been on loud repeat alot today x



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CpkabcDWTdI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CpkabcDWTdI</a>
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 08:35:43 pm »
In a way he was right, it did lack class.  If LFC had any class they'd have kept it at 6 so the visitors in the Annie road could count the goals on one hand.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 08:36:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:16:50 pm
Manc mate in work this morning "fucking hell, the one good thing about being in that coma was missing the 5-0, then I have to fucking suffer that" :lmao

We have a daily teams meeting, this was my background today. I joined the meeting but stayed out of view of the camera and waited for the Mancs to join




 ;D


It's been a good day hasn't it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 08:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 08:24:10 pm
No. Neiter have we a 36-2 score in our last 10 games against united nor in our last 10 HOME games against united. We also dont have a 36-2 aggregate score in our last 10 (home) games in general. You could even ignore all our draws and losses and only take home games and you wouldnt aggregate to 36-2. I dont even know if there is a combination of 10 games in here that calculates to 36-2. My guess is someone pulled this number out of his arse and people went on with it.

Since 2018 we are 16-1 against them at home though, which too is quite emberassing for them

That's what I was trying (and did) say.. it is wrong. As I said, it is based on a picture from Sky Sports News,from 19 April 2022, stating the aggregate score in last our 10 home games was 29-2. Said image was prior to playing Man Utd, so had a Liverpool and United badge displayed, so people have added 7 to it = 36, as they thought the image was referring specifically to our last 10 games at home against Manchester United only... but (as I said) the picture from SSN, (the 29-2 image from LAST SEASON) was referring to our last 10 home games GENERALLY from last season before we played Man Utd ie. our last 10 home games prior to April 19 2022 (when we beat Utd) the aggregate score was 29-2.

For complete clarity, the 10 games referred to were the following:

1. 20 November 2021     Liverpool 40 Arsenal
2. 27 November 2021.    Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
3. 11 December 2021.    Liverpool 1-0 Southampton
4. 16 December 2021.    Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United
5. 16 January 2022.        Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
6. 10 February 2022.      Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
7. 19 February 2022.      Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City
8. 23 February 2022       Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United
9. 5 March 2022             Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
10. 2 April 2022             Liverpool 2-0 Watford


These results = 29-2 In favour of Liverpool, I hope this clarifies the issue.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:58:52 pm by TheCunningScorpion »
Logged

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 08:43:28 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 08:41:05 pm
That's what I was trying (and did) say.. it is wrong AND it is based on a picture from Sky Sports News, saying aggregate score in last 10 home games was 29-2... so people have added 7 to it = 36... but (as I said) the picture from SSN, that is the 29-2 image from LAST SEASON, was referring to our last 10 home games GENERALLY from last season before we played Man Utd ie. our last 10 home games prior to April 19 2022 (when we beat Utd) the aggregate score was 29-2...

Ok thanks for clearing up. Now it makes sense! This bothered me more than it should have, was adding up scores for the last 30 minutes and couldnt get to this 29/36-2 score :lmao
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,412
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 08:48:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:36:32 pm

 ;D


It's been a good day hasn't it.

Its been fun ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 08:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 08:43:28 pm
Ok thanks for clearing up. Now it makes sense! This bothered me more than it should have, was adding up scores for the last 30 minutes and couldnt get to this 29/36-2 score :lmao

Hahah, no worries,yeah I was confused by where the figure came from as well, but thought it sounded wrong...
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 08:57:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:01:32 pm
Antony getting muscled by Gakpo. Gakpo sprints 50+ yards to get on the end of Mos pass.
Antony never bothered jogging  back. Its not only Fernandes who is a shirker.

Antony was highlighted by Richards on MOTD for not bothering to defend or track anyone.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,724
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 09:09:33 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 09:25:29 am
Watched that live - and saw the lino check back..........and hesitate. He should have flagged the ref and informed. The body language though absolutely screamed, "If I raise this, it's a red. And that's not in the brief!" Had it happened to me (and it has in the past), it's zero tolerance time - regardless of who it is. In my book, the fella bottled it. Hernandez is an absolute disgrace to the sport.

With hindsight it's much better overall that all 11 of their players stayed on the field. They can't have any excuses. Headlines would have been Liverpool beat 10 man united blah blah. I bet some of them were desperate to get sent off at the end.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 