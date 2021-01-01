« previous next »
Online MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 03:28:42 pm »
What's the record number of pages for a post match thread?  ;D


Offline redk84

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 03:32:32 pm »
That result is such an embarrassment for them

They really believed in themselves and we destroyed them. Completely.
Hasn't sunk in properly yet




Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 03:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 06:43:42 pm
He may still be lost



Someone on Paddy Power reads RAWK, as this is their latest piss take ;D



Online Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 03:49:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:21:42 pm
Take a munute to watch this football porn ...

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632758604968214530
I had to stop watching about half-way through because I was starting to feel sorry for Martinez - then I went back and watched the rest of it.



Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 03:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:30:14 pm
You know the difference between our team and their's was encapsulated in one incident yesterday for me. Whilst their players where kicking, diving and cheating to try and stop a hammering Harvey Elliott put his arm around Luke Shaw's shoulder and lead him away from getting in further trouble after a ridiculous attempt at a tackle and over reaction. If that scenario is reversed that's them surrounding the ref waving their imaginary red cards like a group of spoilt children.

United with their endless spending and unlimited funds still can't buy that type of class.

They have never had class since Busby retired the first time.



Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 03:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 03:16:06 pm
I keep thinking about the 6 goals in one half... surely that's a record in the top division of english football.??
Does anyone know if more than 6 goals were ever scored in 1 half of football before in the top league?

When we beat Crystal Palace 9-0 in 89 we scored six second half. But more than that in the top division I don't know.





Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:49:40 pm
I had to stop watching about half-way through because I was starting to feel sorry for Martinez - then I went back and watched the rest of it.

Antony getting muscled by Gakpo. Gakpo sprints 50+ yards to get on the end of Mos pass.
Antony never bothered jogging  back. Its not only Fernandes who is a shirker.



Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 04:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:27:13 pm

Preston managed 12 in the first half and 14 in the second but that was the FA cup


As the 2 records scores are 12-0 (top flight), I am sure it has been done.


As for those who think football only started when the PL started................................................

We beat Fulham 10 one once, years ago yeah? I wonder how the goals were spread across the game. 🤔





Offline Realgman

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 04:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:27:13 pm

Preston managed 12 in the first half and 14 in the second but that was the FA cup


As the 2 records scores are 12-0 (top flight), I am sure it has been done.


As for those who think football only started when the PL started................................................

Thanks for that
so has to be at least 6 in one of those halves, much likely more



Offline KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 04:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:02:27 pm
We beat Fulham 10 one once, years ago yeah? I wonder how the goals were spread across the game. 🤔

Liverpool 10-0 Fulham (1986-87 League Cup 2nd Round 1st Leg)
Tue 23 Sept 1986 19:30
Rush 8, 76
Wark 10, 63
Whelan 28
McMahon 44, 66, 71, 79
Nicol 83
McMahon Pen miss 68 (hit bar)    



Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 04:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:49:40 pm
I had to stop watching about half-way through because I was starting to feel sorry for Martinez - then I went back and watched the rest of it.

You sadistic bastard.

My favourite moment is the lad who gets out of his seat in the Main Stand to urge Mo along even quicker.



Offline B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 04:27:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:54:29 pm
They have never had class since Busby retired the first time.
Well according to United fans Klopp and us have no class because we beat them 7-0  ;D


Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 04:42:38 pm »
Nearly 24hrs on - still surreal!

Just a perfect storm really. Would be really nice to continue this momentum and go on a little run now. Since the Wolves game, we have take 13 from 15. That's really good form. A few hairy moments in there but overall, that's a great response from that Wolves game, and the Brighton game to be honest, when it felt like we were approaching rock bottom if we hadn't got there already.

But yesterday was brilliant. Just a real feel good factor again and something to get us all up off our feet.

If you didn't shed a tear when Bobby scored, in the words of John Gibbons, you're a massive fridge!

Well in, Reds!!



Offline KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 04:43:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:21:42 pm
Take a munute to watch this football porn ...

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632758604968214530

There's a higher resolution one on the LFC youtube channel now.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PydCA_RK440" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PydCA_RK440</a>

What I find remarkable is how leisurely the Utd players run back. Martinez has a go and then gives up as if he's going to wait until someone gets the ball for him. Dalot (a defender) and Fred were gently jogging back while Cody had already run into the box.



Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 04:43:52 pm »
The faces of Mancs in the office after this result.  ;D

I put a 50 on us winning so apart from the sheer joy of c*nting the c*nts, I won some decent money too!



Online Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 04:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:17:58 pm
You sadistic bastard.

My favourite moment is the lad who gets out of his seat in the Main Stand to urge Mo along even quicker.
I had thought that the first goal was my favourite, but that one was so us, with Gakpo fulfilling Bobby's role at both ends of the pitch. The Benny Hill goal is back!



Offline Johnny B. Goode

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 05:03:48 pm »
Thoughts and prayers for my Manc friend who scheduled a tour of OT for today  :lmao not sure how it went, though, because he refuses to answer me



Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 05:04:51 pm »
https://youtu.be/2xnouxlxWQ0

13:53 kid to Klopp "Can you tell my brother we'll beat them 5-0".  ;D


Online Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 05:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Johnny B. Goode on Today at 05:03:48 pm
Thoughts and prayers for my Manc friend who scheduled a tour of OT for today  :lmao not sure how it went, though, because he refuses to answer me
I wish I'd have thought of booking one.



Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 05:08:44 pm »
My favourite goal, the 4th.  An unstoppable rocket from Salah with his weak foot.  With the failed dramatics of De Gea, it reminds me of Riise versus Barthez, a bit.   


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 05:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:04:45 am
Funny the narrative today from some United fans that they aren't that bothered being beaten 7-0 by their biggest rivals. Your not a real football fan if you aren't hurting when your club get's beat 7-0 by anyone never mind an arch enemy.
They're lying though. It's a coping strategy. They're confusing the initial numbness of abject humiliation with a sense of not really caring. Once that numbness subsides the pain will sit in their guts and fester in their minds for quite some time.

I recall the Bitters saying similar after being annihilated at Anfield a few years ago. It's all just a coping strategy and a way of trying to square it all in the mind. The reality is they are absolutely distraught. Facing that level of pain is hard. Hence the initial numbness and denial.

We know the truth though.  ;)



Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 05:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 11:39:12 am
You missed off the kick at Bajcetic as he went past him down the line too. And the push on the assistant ref was after he shoved Trent right under the assistant ref's nose.
He was an unprofessional disgrace yesterday. Wearing the Captain's armband too. A proper manager would tear him a new one after that performance. Kicking out like a petulant, demented gerbil is no example for a captain of a supposedly big club to set.



Online Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 05:26:02 pm »
Watching that every angle of gakpos second goal, you see De Gea going utterly mad at fatty after the goal goes in. Then you you realize Martinez was only covering for fatty as he jogged back unarsed (except his own of course) and he's so uninterested that he manages to let Cody give him the slip as well after Gakpo ran more than 70 yards and right by him.

Hes all the way back based on that. For a brief moment there while he was contract hunting he had raised his game to the semblance of a passable player, but if i was a manc id disown him forever after that one. Terrible. Dem laps for him.






Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,709
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 05:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 03:16:06 pm
I keep thinking about the 6 goals in one half... surely that's a record in the top division of english football.??
Does anyone know if more than 6 goals were ever scored in 1 half of football before in the top league?

Almost certainly Id say. United and Leicesterbhad those 9-0s, think Spurs put 9 past Wigan and United beat Forest about 8-1 when Solskjaer scored 4 as a sub so Id be surprised if it hadnt been done one of those times.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,709
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 05:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:02:27 pm
We beat Fulham 10 one once, years ago yeah? I wonder how the goals were spread across the game. 🤔

Steve McMahon scored 4 I think!

Edit - 4-0 at half time. 13,498 there to see it!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,827
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 05:27:50 pm »
We've still got Diaz and Jota to get back up to speed ;D
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,166
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 05:28:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:17:38 am
Question to ponder.

If the Ref would have given us a penalty when Jota was brought down...

Who for us takes it to make it 8?

Mo for a hat trick
Bobby because it's his last season.
Diogo so that all our strikers get a goal v the Mancs.
Or Millie just because.

Fernandez.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 05:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:26:18 pm
Almost certainly Id say. United and Leicesterbhad those 9-0s, think Spurs put 9 past Wigan and United beat Forest about 8-1 when Solskjaer scored 4 as a sub so Id be surprised if it hadnt been done one of those times.

United were 4-0 at half time against Southampton and Leicester were 5-0 up. Obviously both were helped by playing against 10 men from every early on.

But yeah, incredibly, the Tottenham 9 v 1 Wigan game was 1-1 at half time. Defoe alone scored 5 in the second half.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,709
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 05:31:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:29:26 pm
United were 4-0 at half time against Southampton and Leicester were 5-0 up. Obviously both were helped by playing against 10 men from every early on.

But yeah, incredibly, the Tottenham 9 v 1 Wigan game was 1-1 at half time. Defoe alone scored 5 in the second half.

Damn you, just looked that up! It was actually only 1-0 at half time!

Defoe scored his first three within 7 minutes and during that time Wigan scored as well! 9 goals scored in the second half.

https://www.premierleague.com/match/6833
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 05:35:51 pm »
There are a few usually loud Manc fans in the office and I thought Id entered the morgue zone this morning.  No matter how hard we tried to liven them up they werent having it. 

Best Monday at work ever.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 05:38:20 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 05:08:44 pm
My favourite goal, the 4th.  An unstoppable rocket from Salah with his weak foot.  With the failed dramatics of De Gea, it reminds me of Riise versus Barthez, a bit.   

Cant even remember how it landed at his right foot.  Think he just seen it and said feck that, into the net you go.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,833
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 05:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:09:04 am
Just listening to full 5 Live commentary this morning. John Murray is great. All the background crowd noise coming through so clearly. A great start to the week and a very well exercised dog. :D

It's brilliant, been listening to it on repeat since yesterday. It's also a bit fun to listen to the pre game stuff about how brilliant Man Utd are under Ten Hag ;D

I do like John Murray as a commentator and fair play to Dion Dublin, he's usually impartial and was again yesterday.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,012
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 05:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:01 pm
It's still sinking in. Jurgen was right after the match when he said that the full significance of what happened won't be felt for years.

I was on the Kop for the 7-0 massacre of Spurs back in '78. It still amazes me to this day. But I think this is even bigger.
I'd agree that this is bigger. Much bigger. Spurs have never been our rivals. Beating them by seven was amazing, but beating your most despised rival 2-0 is fantastic. Beating them 0-5 on their own patch is stunning. Humiliating them 7-0 in front of our own fans as their fans stream out of the ground to seek solace with the anti-Scouse in The Brick is simply heaven.

Games like these are often so tight. Both teams afraid to lose because the stakes are so high. It doesn't matter where either of us are in the table. All that matters is not losing to the enemy, and hopefully winning. A scruffy 1-0 is delicious. A 7-0 total demolition is the thing of dreams. A thing of nightmares for those on the receiving end. It's big. It's very, very big.

I gave a thought to a Man United fan friend of mine this morning. He was flying off on holiday today and I just know how absolutely gutted he'll be feeling. I despise his club, but he's a really nice fella. I know he'll have it festering in his head right through the four hour flight and it'll pop up in his mind time and again while he's away too.

Those Mancs pretending they don't care are simply lying. Their pain will be very real and will be gnawing away at them for quite some time to come. That's what being annihilated by your biggest rival does to you. They could probably cope with losing 7-0 to anyone in this division except us. But absolutely, most definitely not us.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,827
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 05:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:39:08 pm
It's brilliant, been listening to it on repeat since yesterday. It's also a bit fun to listen to the pre game stuff about how brilliant Man Utd are under Ten Hag ;D

I do like John Murray as a commentator and fair play to Dion Dublin, he's usually impartial and was again yesterday.
Where can you hear that?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,833
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 05:44:43 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,674
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1235 on: Today at 05:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:40:06 pm
I'd agree that this is bigger. Much bigger. Spurs have never been our rivals. Beating them by seven was amazing, but beating your most despised rival 2-0 is fantastic. Beating them 0-5 on their own patch is stunning. Humiliating them 7-0 in front of our own fans as their fans stream out of the ground to seek solace with the anti-Scouse in The Brick is simply heaven.

Games like these are often so tight. Both teams afraid to lose because the stakes are so high. It doesn't matter where either of us are in the table. All that matters is not losing to the enemy, and hopefully winning. A scruffy 1-0 is delicious. A 7-0 total demolition is the thing of dreams. A thing of nightmares for those on the receiving end. It's big. It's very, very big.

I gave a thought to a Man United fan friend of mine this morning. He was flying off on holiday today and I just know how absolutely gutted he'll be feeling. I despise his club, but he's a really nice fella. I know he'll have it festering in his head right through the four hour flight and it'll pop up in his mind time and again while he's away too.

Those Mancs pretending they don't care are simply lying. Their pain will be very real and will be gnawing away at them for quite some time to come. That's what being annihilated by your biggest rival does to you. They could probably cope with losing 7-0 to anyone in this division except us. But absolutely, most definitely not us.
Also, he'll have nothing to wear on his holiday now.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,012
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1236 on: Today at 05:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:47:34 pm


...That was fucking fantastic, they've never done that to us in my lifetime (as far as I can remember) and we've done it them 4 times now (at least), 3 in the last 2 years.
This is why I don't believe yesterday's result was a freak. We've humiliated them a number of times, both at Old Trafford and Anfield in recent seasons.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,184
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1237 on: Today at 06:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:47:06 pm
This is why I don't believe yesterday's result was a freak. We've humiliated them a number of times, both at Old Trafford and Anfield in recent seasons.

Remember the game at Anfield in the title run in. We absolutely battered them and somehow (thanks to shit refereeing?) it was still 1-0 until Mo scored the goal to clinch it.
Neville was weeping at half time in that game
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1238 on: Today at 06:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:47:06 pm
This is why I don't believe yesterday's result was a freak. We've humiliated them a number of times, both at Old Trafford and Anfield in recent seasons.

I said before the game we'd batter them if we had a proper functioning midfield.  Like many I had misgivings about the three who started. As it turned out they proved us all wrong and Uniteds midfield fell apart.
So yea, mental scoreline but battering them wasn't a freak event. When we get our act together we're a vastly superior team with better manager.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,012
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1239 on: Today at 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:21:42 pm
Take a munute to watch this football porn ...

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1632758604968214530
That should be done under the obscene publications act. It's filthy stuff.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
