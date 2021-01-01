It's still sinking in. Jurgen was right after the match when he said that the full significance of what happened won't be felt for years.



I was on the Kop for the 7-0 massacre of Spurs back in '78. It still amazes me to this day. But I think this is even bigger.



I'd agree that this is bigger. Much bigger. Spurs have never been our rivals. Beating them by seven was amazing, but beating your most despised rival 2-0 is fantastic. Beating them 0-5 on their own patch is stunning. Humiliating them 7-0 in front of our own fans as their fans stream out of the ground to seek solace with the anti-Scouse in The Brick is simply heaven.Games like these are often so tight. Both teams afraid to lose because the stakes are so high. It doesn't matter where either of us are in the table. All that matters is not losing to the enemy, and hopefully winning. A scruffy 1-0 is delicious. A 7-0 total demolition is the thing of dreams. A thing of nightmares for those on the receiving end. It's big. It's very, very big.I gave a thought to a Man United fan friend of mine this morning. He was flying off on holiday today and I just know how absolutely gutted he'll be feeling. I despise his club, but he's a really nice fella. I know he'll have it festering in his head right through the four hour flight and it'll pop up in his mind time and again while he's away too.Those Mancs pretending they don't care are simply lying. Their pain will be very real and will be gnawing away at them for quite some time to come. That's what being annihilated by your biggest rival does to you. They could probably cope with losing 7-0 to anyone in this division except us. But absolutely, most definitely not us.