« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88  (Read 21788 times)

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • Free at last!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 11:42:07 am »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Today at 10:58:24 am
Not forgetting the kick out at Trent just prior to the shove.

Yep, should have had 2 or 3 yellows and a straight red.
Shaw the same, even ignoring the pull back on Salah which wasn't even given by the ref.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,632
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 11:43:13 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:05:40 am
I wouldn't worry too much about yesterday if I were a manc.

I get the context of a half decent season here, by all means, and it's hard to argue that they haven't improved in the broader picture.

But getting twatted 7-0 by Liverpool is absolutely harrowing stuff for proper match-going united fans. A mate of mine from school - goes home and away with united, and has done for 25-30 years, said that was by far the worst day he's experienced watching MUFC. That was a historic level battering. There's every chance songs get sung about this in 40 years time in the 'rush scored 3 and rush scored 4' mould, or the 'merry christmas, everton' mould. Whilst yes, don't worry too much, I'll be enjoying this result for fucking years to come. And if I'm enjoying it, those manc bastards will be hating it.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 11:50:54 am »
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
I'm a greedy fucker and was shouting at the screen when Jota and Milner were bearing down on goal for the 8th and then ended up keeping ball in the corner. We're 7 up lads, don't need to waste time lads
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,682
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 11:59:30 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:02:27 am
We did that at OT last year, admittedly that was partially because they were attempting to injure all our players out of petulance.

Lack of class would be celebrating a series of fortuitous draws helping you claim a League Cup trophy after six years of very expensive failure like youve won the World Cup - then getting so carried away with yourselves you think you just have to turn up at the home of your bitterest rivals to claim your inevitable victory and proclaim yourselves back.

Or cheering City on at your own ground to beat you so we don't win the league.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 12:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:56:06 am
Anfield is one of the reasons why you can never count us out. How many games have we lost in the league at Anfield in front of a crowd since Klopp has been here?

Palace 15/16
Man utd 15/16
Swansea 16/17
Palace 16/17
Leeds 22/23

5 home defeats in 7 seasons not bad for a season ticket holder.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,648
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 12:14:17 pm »
"Bobby......7.......heaven"
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,648
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 12:18:57 pm »
Just remember what Klopp recently said (Im slightly editing his words but the point remains the same).

Were not as bad as you say and were not as good as we think.

Got to take this same level of performance to Bournemouth.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 12:23:12 pm »
Quote from: groove on Today at 11:40:10 am
Oh yeah, I'll hold my hand up to that one. In my bleary-eyed state this morning I read Newcastle as Manchester  ;D

They've been battered in loads of games only for the opposing team to leave their shooting boots at home. One of the most artificially inflated league positions in years. Haven't seen the likes since that....Solskjaer season.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,055
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 12:23:14 pm »
Looking back it was a weird game - there really wasn't much in the first half.. we were probably slightly better but didn't look secure when they countered ... then we scored either side of half time and they went as completely to pieces as I've ever seen a top 6 team go
Mental - and very funny
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 12:30:00 pm »
It couldve been worse for united. The shipped 7 goals and Harry Maguire didnt even play! Imagine what it wouldve been if he had played!
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,370
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 12:30:14 pm »
You know the difference between our team and their's was encapsulated in one incident yesterday for me. Whilst their players where kicking, diving and cheating to try and stop a hammering Harvey Elliott put his arm around Luke Shaw's shoulder and lead him away from getting in further trouble after a ridiculous attempt at a tackle and over reaction. If that scenario is reversed that's them surrounding the ref waving their imaginary red cards like a group of spoilt children.

United with their endless spending and unlimited funds still can't buy that type of class.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,567
  • The first five yards........
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 12:32:01 pm »
It's still sinking in. Jurgen was right after the match when he said that the full significance of what happened won't be felt for years.

I was on the Kop for the 7-0 massacre of Spurs back in '78. It still amazes me to this day. But I think this is even bigger.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,490
  • i neither know nor care
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 12:33:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:23:14 pm
Looking back it was a weird game - there really wasn't much in the first half.. we were probably slightly better but didn't look secure when they countered ... then we scored either side of half time and they went as completely to pieces as I've ever seen a top 6 team go
Mental - and very funny

i bet it opened ten hag's eyes as i don't think he's seen how snidey sneaky and sly they are when the chips are down

this performance was one for the fans that have stuck by our club

5 clean sheets speaks volumes - if you're not conceding then you're not losing
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,860
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 12:45:21 pm »
Gary Neville post match was like a petulant child
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,062
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:45:21 pm
Gary Neville post match was like a petulant child

Really? Shock horror, that's quite unlike him.
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:01 pm
It's still sinking in. Jurgen was right after the match when he said that the full significance of what happened won't be felt for years.

I was on the Kop for the 7-0 massacre of Spurs back in '78. It still amazes me to this day. But I think this is even bigger.

Tottenham were absolutely shite in 1978, as good as the win was at the time 😎
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 12:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:01 pm
It's still sinking in. Jurgen was right after the match when he said that the full significance of what happened won't be felt for years.

I was on the Kop for the 7-0 massacre of Spurs back in '78. It still amazes me to this day. But I think this is even bigger.

I was 8 years old and still remember that to this day.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,648
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 12:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:18:57 pm
Just remember what Klopp recently said (Im slightly editing his words but the point remains the same).

Were not as bad as you say and were not as good as we think.

Got to take this same level of performance to Bournemouth.

Very true and everything fell for us yesterday. It was one of those games that was "Roy of the Rovers Stuff".
We need to ensure now that we build on this as we have a run of three very tough games coming up (City and Chelsea away and Arsenal at home). It's important not to get ahead of ourselves and think that we are back to our best yet. Let's be compact and tough to beat and give our exceptional forwards the platform they need.

Having said that, we have the players that, on their day, can destroy any team in the world. Fabinho was excellent yesterday as was Henderson and Elliott.
Logged
#JFT97

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 12:56:07 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:30:00 pm
It couldve been worse for united. The shipped 7 goals and Harry Maguire didnt even play! Imagine what it wouldve been if he had played!
Nunez plundering two headers might even have some of their fans calling for The Fridge to be recalled.  Maybe there are actual reasons why more teams don't pick 5'9" central defenders.

I never thought the two scorelines of last season against these would be bettered.  That this one comes at a time when they think they've overtaken us just makes it all the sweeter.  It's true it wasn't a 7-0 game - no game outside of kids football is every really a 7-0 game - but it was a brutal demolition.  De Gea unable to bail them out as he has done against us many times in the past.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,903
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 12:57:30 pm »
Seven goals, from eight shots on target.  Has anyone checked De Gea's betting slips?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,354
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 12:59:43 pm »
Anyone else got a sore head ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,567
  • The first five yards........
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 01:00:12 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 12:50:14 pm
Tottenham were absolutely shite in 1978, as good as the win was at the time 😎

Midfield was Ardiles, Hoddle, Villa. Two of them had just lifted the World Cup.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,062
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 01:00:27 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:59:43 pm
Anyone else got a sore head ?

After the first 4 times you gotta slow down and use lube a bit...
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,484
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 01:11:11 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 12:50:14 pm
Tottenham were absolutely shite in 1978, as good as the win was at the time 😎

Your wrong they fancied themselves at having a pop at the league..hence a bevvy of London journos traipsed up to Anfield to Hail their conquering heroes ... Spurs much better than Mancs yesterday but Both liverpool teams ace!
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,837
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 01:17:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:24:34 am
The missus said "you'll go and lose to Bournemouth now" I agreed that it'll be a tougher game than yesterday ;D

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,699
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 01:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:00:12 pm
Midfield was Ardiles, Hoddle, Villa. Two of them had just lifted the World Cup.

Which two?
Logged

Online Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 01:21:59 pm »
Once the Mancs heads dropped it was hard to say which of our boys was doing well because the contest was over. It was training ground work at the end.  You need to look at the performance up to and including 3-0 and Id put Trent and Fab in for special mention due to the criticism weve dished out on this forum. Elliot was special yesterday and this role he plays with Hendo and Fab covering is one to keep. He helped our front 3 have amazing games because he constantly created the extra man. You saw this with their left back getting isolated constantly. Ibou was sold, VVD on form too (but he needs to watch his offside calls, one time he was playing Man Utd onside but went ballistic with the linesman for not flagging  ;D).

A new scoring record for Salah, a goal for Bobby, our new strikers get x2 and I post my 500th post. Big weekend.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:37 pm by Penfold78 »
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,002
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 01:23:01 pm »
All I wanted pre-game was a win and to bring them down a couple of pegs.

Thanks Reds, you took them off the peg and smashed them onto the floor!
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 01:24:09 pm »
I do think Man Utd did down tools after 3 - 0 or 4 - 0 so I think in some respects Gary Neville is right. For instance Martinez had the look of someone who just couldnt be bothered and much like the rest of the team.

However what Gary does need to recognise is that the reason for that was because of the way we played yesterday. They clearly had a plan of frustrating us all game, try and take out the intensity and then hit us with a sucker punch goal and just waste the game away. It only works if they can get that sucker punch in which they didnt and as soon as we scored that scuppered their plan and then spectacularly backfired second half when we scored a min into that. Funny how ETH has been talked about as some messiah this season and their only plan for playing us as Anfield all week was to be disruptive.. its actually small club mentality really. I think this game though is a starting point for salvaging this season and whereas for them our first meeting was a springboard for them to come out fighting, this game will leave them now suffering and there will be follow on consequences.

For us though, you know what we build up that momentum for the second leg in Madrid and all of a sudden Im now feeling like this could be on.

Ive gone from having us as being relegation fodder to now something more akin to what weve had for the last few years. Come on the red men.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 01:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:45:21 pm
Gary Neville post match was like a petulant child

And it's Live!

Was too busy dancing and being whooshed on here to give a fuck.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 01:32:57 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:09:27 pm
Palace 15/16
Man utd 15/16
Swansea 16/17
Palace 16/17
Leeds 22/23

5 home defeats in 7 seasons not bad for a season ticket holder.

Incedible. Truly a 12th man the Anfield Crowd
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,903
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 01:33:14 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:38:35 am
Ill leave you with the Flying Pig. His outburst at 3-0 is classic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-Yoke1Adl0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-Yoke1Adl0</a>

Darwin Poonez.

How old is he?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,903
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 01:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm
My wife is a senior school teacher & has a few United fans amongst the students that have been giving her some (good-natured) stick the last few months. She just popped out to the little Tesco on the corner & got some cans of 7Up to put on the front of her desk!
 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
The stepson bought me a man utd calendar for Christmas (I couldn't convert him). It's been hidden down the back of the cupboard since.
Today it's got pride of place in the kitchen with a big 7 plastered on the front of it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,669
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:00:12 pm
Midfield was Ardiles, Hoddle, Villa. Two of them had just lifted the World Cup.
And they turned up with similar levels of arrogance. This game is still remembered by all that went, but yesterday's game, being against United will be remembered forever.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 01:37:24 pm »
Having slept on it, still can't believe the result. One of the most famous victories for this club.

Probably up there with that win at Bolton under Mr Hodgson.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,360
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 01:38:46 pm »

Apologies if already posted...


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 