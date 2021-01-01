I do think Man Utd did down tools after 3 - 0 or 4 - 0 so I think in some respects Gary Neville is right. For instance Martinez had the look of someone who just couldnt be bothered and much like the rest of the team.



However what Gary does need to recognise is that the reason for that was because of the way we played yesterday. They clearly had a plan of frustrating us all game, try and take out the intensity and then hit us with a sucker punch goal and just waste the game away. It only works if they can get that sucker punch in which they didnt and as soon as we scored that scuppered their plan and then spectacularly backfired second half when we scored a min into that. Funny how ETH has been talked about as some messiah this season and their only plan for playing us as Anfield all week was to be disruptive.. its actually small club mentality really. I think this game though is a starting point for salvaging this season and whereas for them our first meeting was a springboard for them to come out fighting, this game will leave them now suffering and there will be follow on consequences.



For us though, you know what we build up that momentum for the second leg in Madrid and all of a sudden Im now feeling like this could be on.



Ive gone from having us as being relegation fodder to now something more akin to what weve had for the last few years. Come on the red men.