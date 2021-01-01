I wouldn't worry too much about yesterday if I were a manc.



I get the context of a half decent season here, by all means, and it's hard to argue that they haven't improved in the broader picture.But getting twatted 7-0 by Liverpool is absolutely harrowing stuff for proper match-going united fans. A mate of mine from school - goes home and away with united, and has done for 25-30 years, said that was by far the worst day he's experienced watching MUFC. That was a historic level battering. There's every chance songs get sung about this in 40 years time in the 'rush scored 3 and rush scored 4' mould, or the 'merry christmas, everton' mould. Whilst yes, don't worry too much, I'll be enjoying this result for fucking years to come. And if I'm enjoying it, those manc bastards will be hating it.