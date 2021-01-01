« previous next »
PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88

Online vicar

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 11:42:07 am »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Today at 10:58:24 am
Not forgetting the kick out at Trent just prior to the shove.

Yep, should have had 2 or 3 yellows and a straight red.
Shaw the same, even ignoring the pull back on Salah which wasn't even given by the ref.
Offline Sharado

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 11:43:13 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:05:40 am
I wouldn't worry too much about yesterday if I were a manc.

I get the context of a half decent season here, by all means, and it's hard to argue that they haven't improved in the broader picture.

But getting twatted 7-0 by Liverpool is absolutely harrowing stuff for proper match-going united fans. A mate of mine from school - goes home and away with united, and has done for 25-30 years, said that was by far the worst day he's experienced watching MUFC. That was a historic level battering. There's every chance songs get sung about this in 40 years time in the 'rush scored 3 and rush scored 4' mould, or the 'merry christmas, everton' mould. Whilst yes, don't worry too much, I'll be enjoying this result for fucking years to come. And if I'm enjoying it, those manc bastards will be hating it.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Realgman

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 11:50:54 am »
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Machae

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
I'm a greedy fucker and was shouting at the screen when Jota and Milner were bearing down on goal for the 8th and then ended up keeping ball in the corner. We're 7 up lads, don't need to waste time lads
Online Fromola

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 11:59:30 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:02:27 am
We did that at OT last year, admittedly that was partially because they were attempting to injure all our players out of petulance.

Lack of class would be celebrating a series of fortuitous draws helping you claim a League Cup trophy after six years of very expensive failure like youve won the World Cup - then getting so carried away with yourselves you think you just have to turn up at the home of your bitterest rivals to claim your inevitable victory and proclaim yourselves back.

Or cheering City on at your own ground to beat you so we don't win the league.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
