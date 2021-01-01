« previous next »
Lofty Ambitions

Reply #1080 on: Today at 09:42:56 am
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 09:42:56 am »
Having slept on this, I can now but conclude I quite liked the game and how it played   :scarf
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Reply #1081 on: Today at 09:43:22 am
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 09:43:22 am »
My mates mobile isnt working either. Not heard a peep from him since Saturday. Weird.

I havent even replied either. Being the better man/letting him stew. :D
Sharado

  • Stop crying
Reply #1082 on: Today at 09:43:34 am
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 09:43:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:12 am
Top off like Mo?

Saving that for end of day pick up.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Reply #1083 on: Today at 09:44:13 am
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 09:44:13 am »
Quote from: Nice one, Barney lad! on Today at 09:40:41 am
This below from a redcafe superfan whose mobile ain't working in East Sussex.

Am I the only one who isn't that bothered by the result? I mean yeah it always sucks to lose 0-7 but I'm not extra disappointed beyond that. There's clearly progress being made this season and one game doesn't erase that. We've beat City and Barca so far this season, two of the top teams in world football and we've already won a trophy!

Also, I'm having big problems formatting posts on mobile today. Not sure if that's just me.

Answer
You're not a United fan if this doesn't bother you.

Is there though? They're only 3 points better off now than they were last season (literally the difference between the offside law being applied in any way shape or form against City) and now actually have a worse goal difference. And last season was an absolute shit show for them.

If it wasn't for us and Chelsea having horrendous seasons, they would be in a proper top 4 battle. And probably wouldn't be favourites to get it.

They would also have won the League Cup last season if they were given a run that was this kind.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

elbow

  • grease
Reply #1084 on: Today at 09:44:48 am
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 09:44:48 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:28:25 am
Watching all the content back again and again and again.

This is the kind of game that can spark a run. I mean, we play like that at the Bernabeu.....



We will play like this at the Bernabeu and well win 4-0! Believe.
We are Liverpool!

Clayton Bigsby

Reply #1085 on: Today at 09:56:06 am
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 09:56:06 am »
Anfield is one of the reasons why you can never count us out. How many games have we lost in the league at Anfield in front of a crowd since Klopp has been here?
Andypandimonium

Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:56:37 am
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:56:37 am »
Nice to see United back where they belong eh?
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
Reply #1087 on: Today at 10:03:47 am
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 10:03:47 am »
Quote from: Nice one, Barney lad! on Today at 09:40:41 am
This below from a redcafe superfan whose mobile ain't working in East Sussex.

Am I the only one who isn't that bothered by the result? I mean yeah it always sucks to lose 0-7 but I'm not extra disappointed beyond that. There's clearly progress being made this season and one game doesn't erase that. We've beat City and Barca so far this season, two of the top teams in world football and we've already won a trophy!

Also, I'm having big problems formatting posts on mobile today. Not sure if that's just me.

Answer
You're not a United fan if this doesn't bother you.
Losing 7-0 to a team they are obsessed is probably the worst feeling ever.
Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Reply #1088 on: Today at 10:05:17 am
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 10:05:17 am »
Enjoyed that
groove

  • eeeeee baby!
Reply #1089 on: Today at 10:05:40 am
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 10:05:40 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:44:13 am
Is there though? They're only 3 points better off now than they were last season (literally the difference between the offside law being applied in any way shape or form against City) and now actually have a worse goal difference. And last season was an absolute shit show for them.

If it wasn't for us and Chelsea having horrendous seasons, they would be in a proper top 4 battle. And probably wouldn't be favourites to get it.

They would also have won the League Cup last season if they were given a run that was this kind.

If they carry on with their current win rate, they're looking at a 70-point season, which is a decent improvement. Martinez and Casimero are excellent signings and Rashford's improvement is pretty clear. I wouldn't worry too much about yesterday if I were a manc.
grenny158

  • Main Stander
Reply #1090 on: Today at 10:06:41 am
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 10:06:41 am »
Anyone else's moment of the game being when Mo left Lisandro on his arse? The goals were amazing and so were many other things but that moment will live long in the memory, considering what a snide little shithead Martinez is.

Absolutely loved that little moment in time.

Second best was probably Neville getting caned by Souey after the game.
12C

  • aka 54F
Reply #1091 on: Today at 10:07:50 am
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 10:07:50 am »
Quote from: Nice one, Barney lad! on Today at 09:40:41 am
This below from a redcafe superfan whose mobile ain't working in East Sussex.

Am I the only one who isn't that bothered by the result? I mean yeah it always sucks to lose 0-7 but I'm not extra disappointed beyond that. There's clearly progress being made this season and one game doesn't erase that. We've beat City and Barca so far this season, two of the top teams in world football and we've already won a trophy!

Also, I'm having big problems formatting posts on mobile today. Not sure if that's just me.

Answer
You're not a United fan if this doesn't bother you.

??? It always sucks to lose 7-0?
Like its an annual occurrence.
Tell me hes not a footballer supporter without telling me.
Probably a wannabe Yankee soccer sports SoccerAM type of Wanker who puts pictures of Porsche keys on his linked in
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

MJD-L4

Reply #1092 on: Today at 10:11:08 am
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 10:11:08 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:05:40 am
If they carry on with their current win rate, they're looking at a 70-point season, which is a decent improvement. Martinez and Casimero are excellent signings and Rashford's improvement is pretty clear. I wouldn't worry too much about yesterday if I were a manc.

 :o

Don't rate Martinez at all personally. Jury is also still out on Casemiro for me. He's been solid so far but even if he gives them 18 good months over a 4 year contract then he'll have been a poor signing. It'll be interesting to see which way he goes as he ages.

I'd argue they're no better now than they were in the 1st half season under Ole. Difference is they had Bruno carrying them then and now it's Rashford.
12C

  • aka 54F
Reply #1093 on: Today at 10:13:44 am
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 10:13:44 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:05:40 am
If they carry on with their current win rate, they're looking at a 70-point season, which is a decent improvement. Martinez and Casimero are excellent signings and Rashford's improvement is pretty clear. I wouldn't worry too much about yesterday if I were a manc.

Mate. It wasnt that hard to make them better. We all knew it last season.
Get rid of Ronaldo - makes the team happier, move quicker and play better, makes Rashford a threat again with his pace.
Drop Maguire = makes team better at the back
Pogba leaves - team workrate improves.
Spend £200m on proven players like Casemiro and Martinez.
If I was a Manc I would be more worried about the fact he thinks Weghorst is the deal, and Anthony and Fernandez have attitudes that are acceptable.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Reply #1094 on: Today at 10:13:58 am
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 10:13:58 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:05:40 am
If they carry on with their current win rate, they're looking at a 70-point season, which is a decent improvement. Martinez and Casimero are excellent signings and Rashford's improvement is pretty clear. I wouldn't worry too much about yesterday if I were a manc.

A 70 point season is only an improvement because they absolutely phoned it in under Ragnick. It's not an improvement on where they were with Solskjaer (74 points in 20/21).
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

groove

  • eeeeee baby!
Reply #1095 on: Today at 10:20:34 am
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 10:20:34 am »
How much have you watched them? Martinez has been excellent. Phenomenal on the ball and a good defender too. Horror show for him yesterday, obviously, but that'd be like judging any of our lads on the 7-2 against Villa. They've got the second lowest xG conceded in the league and before yesterday they were 1st  :D Real problem they've got for me is attack. Anthony looks a horrific waste of money compared to Nunez. Compare them to us and Arsenal, we've both got an embarrassment of riches up front.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Reply #1096 on: Today at 10:26:23 am
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 10:26:23 am »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 09:25:29 am
Watched that live - and saw the lino check back..........and hesitate. He should have flagged the ref and informed. The body language though absolutely screamed, "If I raise this, it's a red. And that's not in the brief!" Had it happened to me (and it has in the past), it's zero tolerance time - regardless of who it is. In my book, the fella bottled it. Hernandez is an absolute disgrace to the sport.

If it happened in any other sport it would be a red (or equivalent). The guy has an issue. Not only did he try to cheat whenever possible but he stopped trying. Klopp wouldnt have him anywhere near our squad. The difference between him and Milner is night and day.
#JFT97

Sharado

  • Stop crying
Reply #1097 on: Today at 10:27:14 am
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 10:27:14 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:20:34 am
How much have you watched them? Martinez has been excellent. Phenomenal on the ball and a good defender too. Horror show for him yesterday, obviously, but that'd be like judging any of our lads on the 7-2 against Villa. They've got the second lowest xG conceded in the league and before yesterday they were 1st  :D Real problem they've got for me is attack. Anthony looks a horrific waste of money compared to Nunez. Compare them to us and Arsenal, we've both got an embarrassment of riches up front.

I'm sorry but I'm just not having martinez at all. Give it a year or so and they'll all want him binned is my prediction.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Reply #1098 on: Today at 10:27:36 am
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 10:27:36 am »
Quote from: theboyspen on Today at 08:20:05 am
I think the key to our clean sheets is getting Virg & Ibu back together. Even with Allison not firing on all cylinders with his distribution those two at the back ooze confidence throughout the defence and spreads throughout the team.

Youre right but I think we had the first 3 with Gomez and Matip if Im correct.
redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
Reply #1099 on: Today at 10:29:37 am
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 10:29:37 am »
Unbelievable game...superb watch

All the players were magnificent, felt Robbo had his best game in a while

Will consume as much content on this as possible...this is the stuff to savour
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
Reply #1100 on: Today at 10:33:33 am
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 10:33:33 am »
Don't ignore the fact we were playing against Manc refs too - I thought we were in for a really rough day when Salah got elbowed in the face early on the the ref waved play on.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.
