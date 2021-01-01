If they carry on with their current win rate, they're looking at a 70-point season, which is a decent improvement. Martinez and Casimero are excellent signings and Rashford's improvement is pretty clear. I wouldn't worry too much about yesterday if I were a manc.
Mate. It wasnt that hard to make them better. We all knew it last season.
Get rid of Ronaldo - makes the team happier, move quicker and play better, makes Rashford a threat again with his pace.
Drop Maguire = makes team better at the back
Pogba leaves - team workrate improves.
Spend £200m on proven players like Casemiro and Martinez.
If I was a Manc I would be more worried about the fact he thinks Weghorst is the deal, and Anthony and Fernandez have attitudes that are acceptable.