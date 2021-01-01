This below from a redcafe superfan whose mobile ain't working in East Sussex.



Am I the only one who isn't that bothered by the result? I mean yeah it always sucks to lose 0-7 but I'm not extra disappointed beyond that. There's clearly progress being made this season and one game doesn't erase that. We've beat City and Barca so far this season, two of the top teams in world football and we've already won a trophy!



You're not a United fan if this doesn't bother you.



Is there though? They're only 3 points better off now than they were last season (literally the difference between the offside law being applied in any way shape or form against City) and now actually have a worse goal difference. And last season was an absolute shit show for them.If it wasn't for us and Chelsea having horrendous seasons, they would be in a proper top 4 battle. And probably wouldn't be favourites to get it.They would also have won the League Cup last season if they were given a run that was this kind.