LOL I had to go to work at about 62 mins when we were comfortably 3-0 up, and I left thinking we'll just coast it, keep a clean sheet, no injuries and a good 3-0 for the goal difference. Checked the score later in the day and found that we had more than doubled our score in the final half hour.
Man Utd what a disgrace. Bunch of shitehouse players helped by crooked officials. Serves them right.
As for us, hopefully Jurgen keeps the team grounded. It's a good result, but in some ways a freak result too. We need to ensure that we recover well, build on the performance and do the business in the coming games. We have to get the points against Bournemouth and then Fulham is a really important game we must win. After that we have a very tough stretch where we face Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City and Spurs all in a few games. We need to be in our best moment at that point to make top 4. Given what we saw today, I'd say we've got every chance of doing it