PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Question to ponder.

If the Ref would have given us a penalty when Jota was brought down...

Who for us takes it to make it 8?

Mo for a hat trick
Bobby because it's his last season.
Diogo so that all our strikers get a goal v the Mancs.
Or Millie just because.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:17:38 am
Question to ponder.

If the Ref would have given us a penalty when Jota was brought down...

Who for us takes it to make it 8?

Mo for a hat trick
Bobby because it's his last season.
Diogo so that all our strikers get a goal v the Mancs.

Milner or Mo.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43' 50' Nunez 48' 75' Mo 66' 83' Bobby 88'
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:04:33 am
You know, before the game i wanted a win but would have secretly taken a draw and Martinez getting nicely filled in.

Instead he gets posterized forever by Salah in a 7-0. Utterly tormented. Undreamed of gloriousness. 


When Martinez stopped spinning, that meant it wasn't all a dream.

@inception.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Sleep peaceful and well tonight reds. What a day  ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:17:38 am
Question to ponder.

If the Ref would have given us a penalty when Jota was brought down...

Who for us takes it to make it 8?

Mo for a hat trick
Bobby because it's his last season.
Diogo so that all our strikers get a goal v the Mancs.
Or Millie just because.
no way it wouldn't have been Mo with him being on a hattrick
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Wonderful win ... all those I've been tussling with over last few weeks muttering their negative crap. Now you see.

Will you ever learn? We have the best manager in the world and a world class set up.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43' 50' Nunez 48' 75' Mo 66' 83' Bobby 88'
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:17:38 am
Question to ponder.

If the Ref would have given us a penalty when Jota was brought down...

Who for us takes it to make it 8?

Mo for a hat trick
Bobby because it's his last season.
Diogo so that all our strikers get a goal v the Mancs.
Or Millie just because.

If it's against United, then it's your best designated penalty taker, whether it's your first or eighth.
I assume that's Mo when he starts and James Milner doesn't.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Should we still sack Klopp lads? what a wonderful game.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Ill leave you with the Flying Pig. His outburst at 3-0 is classic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-Yoke1Adl0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-Yoke1Adl0</a>
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Still hasnt really sunk in how monumental a win that was.

All the more remarkable given the ref didnt give us a thing all game and was giving them everything he possibly could.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43' 50' Nunez 48' 75' Mo 66' 83' Bobby 88'
Knew we would win.  Should have seen the state of the preview. Even knew we would keep a clean sheet. Excellent performance all round and shows these people that Klopp getting shiny stars in attacking positions while getting solid players in midfield and defence always works out,cash money.
That’s all we need just to shop for better midfielders or defenders or dm’s, that’s all it takes for us to be at the summit again.  So many players proved themselves.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:48:50 pm
Neville is a fan, first and foremost, so I can sympathise with him. Carra is just.weird trying not to be a fan.
Whats annoying is the whole obsession with United from everyone. One Neville would be ok, but its a whole choire

He's not though. He's a professional broadcaster first and foremost. He's a fan last actually. And he's an unprofessional disgrace as an analyst and broadcaster. Not to mention a top tier c*nt.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:58:25 am
He's not though. He's a professional broadcaster first and foremost. He's a fan last actually. And he's an unprofessional disgrace as an analyst and broadcaster. Not to mention a top tier c*nt.
and a hypocrite. Biggest rat is Neville no offence
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
I want to say as well, I was in the pre match thread saying Elliott was a head scratcher but I thought he was very good today. Other than some sloppy passes at the end of the first half he was very lively and got stuck in.

Same as Fab and Hendo. Brilliant effort. I'm honestly so happy tonight I don't want to sleep!

Someone should be pushing for Fernandes to be charged for pushing that lino though. Disgraceful.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43' 50' Nunez 48' 75' Mo 66' 83' Bobby 88'
Fernandes slaps a lino  infront of our eyes. Ofcom :wanker
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Chloe always does a good Vlog.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/frgQuQPikiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/frgQuQPikiQ</a>
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Missed this unfortunately but what a result lets kick on from here please team top 4 is in our grasp from here
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:38:43 am
Chloe always does a good Vlog.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/frgQuQPikiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/frgQuQPikiQ</a>


Nice one, thanks.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:38:35 am
Ill leave you with the Flying Pig. His outburst at 3-0 is classic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-Yoke1Adl0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-Yoke1Adl0</a>

Hahahahaaha. I love how he thought they were on top in the last 25 mins of the first half.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
There's going to be lots of kids born come December after that one.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:18:33 am
Milner or Mo.

It's a good job Larry Lloyd doesn't play for us anymore.



Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
First ever time we played Man Utd at Anfield, when United were in their Newton Heath days, we won 7-1. ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:56:55 am
There's going to be lots of kids born come December after that one.

 ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: kesey on Today at 03:10:21 am
It's a good job Larry Lloyd doesn't play for us anymore.

 ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Souness was so sure of us winning, bet he's feeling pretty fucking pleased. You can tel he was waiting to have a go at Neville and Keane after their smirking.

He did something wrong, but I sense he felt really sorry about what he did. I really like Souness, one of our greatest players and always backs us these days. Especially when you look at Carragher by his side.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
 Haven't seen this has already been posted, so apologies if it has been, but absolute gold:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lUh_hLGvlWM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lUh_hLGvlWM</a>
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Just got the chance to watch the replay.  :)  I oddly had a head's up that it might be a fun watch when I was walking in my neighborhood in the afternoon here in St. Louis wearing my LFC hat and a woman walking said, "you must be celebrating today."   I said "don't tell me, don't tell me... I don't know the result..."

If you'd have told me that we'd score 7 against these wankers I'd immediately assume that Harry Mag played all 90 minutes.  We'd have gotten 10 if he'd have been playing.  And, in reality it could have been 10 as the horrible ref just ignored three potential penalties against them in the final 15?  (Besides the blatant elbow to Mo's throw in the first half.) 

The highlight of the match for me (out of about 20 different moments that could have been highlights) was Mo just spinning and spinning the little gnome around until he fell to the ground.  Brilliant!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:17:38 am
Question to ponder.

If the Ref would have given us a penalty when Jota was brought down...

Who for us takes it to make it 8?

Mo for a hat trick
Bobby because it's his last season.
Diogo so that all our strikers get a goal v the Mancs.
Or Millie just because.
I'd give it to George Sephton so he could announce his own name as the goalscorere :wave

PS - keeping this name until we play them bastards again ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 05:55:57 am
I'd give it to George Sephton so he could announce his own name as the goalscorere :wave

PS - keeping this name until we play them bastards again ;D

 ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:38:35 am
Ill leave you with the Flying Pig. His outburst at 3-0 is classic.

Hilarious - thank you!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
The reds are coming up the hill boys
The reds are coming up the hill boys
They all laughed at us
They all mocked at us
They all said our days are numbered
Oh to be a scouser
Victorious are we
If you wanna win the Cup
Then you better hurry up
Were the Liverpool FC

Victorious and Glorious
Well take the Gladys Street between the four of us

(Repeat ad infinitum)
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
We werent just good we were historically good, that is one of those Everton 0 Liverpool 5 from 1982 and Liverpool 5 Notts Forest 0 from 1988 type performances that will resonate down the years for eternity.
There were so many good performances its impossible to single anyone out, the team was the star of that display,
Congrats to Mo on becoming our top scorer in the premier league era as well, what a player he has been for us, hes already a legend all he is doing now is putting cherries on top of his cake and cementing his legacy even more.
It was a privilege to be alive to see that game. Love this club more than words can express.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
LOL I had to go to work at about 62 mins when we were comfortably 3-0 up, and I left thinking we'll just coast it, keep a clean sheet, no injuries and a good 3-0 for the goal difference. Checked the score later in the day and found that we had more than doubled our score in the final half hour.

Man Utd what a disgrace. Bunch of shitehouse players helped by crooked officials. Serves them right.

As for us, hopefully Jurgen keeps the team grounded. It's a good result, but in some ways a freak result too. We need to ensure that we recover well, build on the performance and do the business in the coming games. We have to get the points against Bournemouth and then Fulham is a really important game we must win. After that we have a very tough stretch where we face Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City and Spurs all in a few games. We need to be in our best moment at that point to make top 4. Given what we saw today, I'd say we've got every chance of doing it
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
So theres this nagging thing I the back of my head

Palace 7-0

Southampton 9-0

These were followed by periods of utterly abject form. Lets hope its not the same this time
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Are you watching Real Madrid?
Are you watching Real Madrid?
Be afraid, be very afraid.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: mickl on Today at 07:07:03 am
Are you watching Real Madrid?
Are you watching Real Madrid?
Be afraid, be very afraid.
5+2=7..........oh. it's on!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Great to wake up and remember the match I witnessed yesterday 🧣🧣🧣
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
On the flip side from my inner chimp

Offside is back.

Offside is back from open play

Offside is back from set pieces.

Its been a while, but you can feel the defence become more confident in playing it, this helps the midfield, the midfield presses more which helps the defence.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:17:38 am
Question to ponder.

If the Ref would have given us a penalty when Jota was brought down...

Who for us takes it to make it 8?

Mo for a hat trick
Bobby because it's his last season.
Diogo so that all our strikers get a goal v the Mancs.
Or Millie just because.

I said at the time let Ali take it if we get one.
