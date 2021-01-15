Just got the chance to watch the replay.I oddly had a head's up that it might be a fun watch when I was walking in my neighborhood in the afternoon here in St. Louis wearing my LFC hat and a woman walking said, "you must be celebrating today." I said "don't tell me, don't tell me... I don't know the result..."If you'd have told me that we'd score 7 against these wankers I'd immediately assume that Harry Mag played all 90 minutes. We'd have gotten 10 if he'd have been playing. And, in reality it could have been 10 as the horrible ref just ignored three potential penalties against them in the final 15? (Besides the blatant elbow to Mo's throw in the first half.)The highlight of the match for me (out of about 20 different moments that could have been highlights) was Mo just spinning and spinning the little gnome around until he fell to the ground. Brilliant!