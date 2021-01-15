Amazing second half, like a dream. This was us as our counter-pressing and counter-attacking best. Both Gakpo & Nunez truly arrived today, 2 goals each in such a big game and the combinations with Mo and the rest showed that they are bedding in. Probably wasn't even Darwin's best performance, a few loose touches but was in the right place at the right time.
Positives everywhere, Fab and Hendo solid and also went forward, Elliott seemed free to link the play on the right, and Trent was solid at the back.
3pts off 4th, GD sorted, hopefully destroyed Utds confidence, not a bad weekend!