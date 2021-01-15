« previous next »
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #960 on: Today at 10:37:37 pm »
Today has been a VERY good day.

Well done Liverpool FC, a momentous. historical result which we'll 'refer' to their supporters to in the future.

This is what we are capable of, and with the new lads settling in, we can get better still

Believe

PS - thank you Graeme Souness, gave me the best laugh in ages with his winding up of Neville!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #961 on: Today at 10:38:15 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:35:33 pm
No... United were the better team.

 ;D

This result is getting funnier by the minute.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #962 on: Today at 10:44:23 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:16:56 pm
Oh my days. After last seasons 5-0 I thought I'd never see the like again. Struggling to compute 7-0 to be honest. I'd be buzzing after a 2-0. Don't know what to make of 7. It's almost too ridiculous a scoreline to even enjoy properly but I'll do my best. ;D

Make an effort. ;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #963 on: Today at 10:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:53:36 pm
Harry Maguire in disguise....
A second later he did the Phil Jones on the ground imitation too
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #964 on: Today at 10:45:17 pm »
The biggest key today for me was the intensity. We wanted it, we pressed, we didn't shy out of tackles. The goals obviously get the headlines but the green shoots of the 'old' Liverpool were there for all to see.


Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #965 on: Today at 10:47:08 pm »
Over the last 10 games between the two, United have 8 goals and Liverpool have 26...
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #966 on: Today at 10:47:59 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:26:20 pm
Watched it on the telly. Gary Neville's rose tinted glasses are hilarious. At one point he said it was a vintage away performance when it was clear we were in charge. We scored about a minute later and pummelled them thereafter. VINTAGE AWAY PERFORMANCE HAHAHAHA.

Maybe by "vintage" he meant 1970s United?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #967 on: Today at 10:48:03 pm »
I haven't stopped smiling. I look forward to waking up tomorrow.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #968 on: Today at 10:48:50 pm »
Neville is a fan, first and foremost, so I can sympathise with him. Carra is just.weird trying not to be a fan.
Whats annoying is the whole obsession with United from everyone. One Neville would be ok, but its a whole choire
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #969 on: Today at 10:52:17 pm »
Spent the day at my family's house in Stretford yesterday, they were all gloating how they would destroy us at "shitty Anfield". Oh how I would love to be a fly on the wall in their house today, the tears must taste like champagne.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #970 on: Today at 11:00:15 pm »
Richards ripped Antony to shreds on MOTDI can see why.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #971 on: Today at 11:02:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:52:17 pm
Spent the day at my family's house in Stretford yesterday, they were all gloating how they would destroy us at "shitty Anfield". Oh how I would love to be a fly on the wall in their house today, the tears must taste like champagne.

Go round there and shit on the carpet.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #972 on: Today at 11:02:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:54:09 pm
She's just walked into the living room and said "my sons giving me grief" ;D

The kids are buzzing and cannot wait for school tomorrow, they've been killing their mates by text already ;D
the advantages of living in Manchester, days like today I guess
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #973 on: Today at 11:02:53 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 11:02:19 pm
Go round there and shit on the carpet.
:lmao
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #974 on: Today at 11:04:35 pm »
Did MOTD say anything about the push on the lino?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #975 on: Today at 11:04:57 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 10:04:00 pm
Someone needs to
a) encourage the FA to look at rat face antics, no way anyone should be pushing an official - where is VAR btw?
b) ask the PGMOL why Salah cannot get a free kick unless he is hit with a baseball bat
c) ask the PGMOL explain why Shaw wasnt sent off and where was VAR?
Had similar thoughts earlier. How Fernandes is officiated is bizarre. It really is.
I also wish the threshold for a foul was the same for Salah as it is for Rashford..
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #976 on: Today at 11:05:41 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:50:24 pm
I can't believe people still havent figured that out his stuff is pure cringe all an act 
it's comedy gold when Utd get battered, his reaction to the 7th goal today was hilarious.

To be fair to him he's making a shitload of wedge on being an arsehead, even made it to mainstream radio, well TalkShite anyway!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #977 on: Today at 11:06:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:04:35 pm
Did MOTD say anything about the push on the lino?
didn't even mention it nor show it
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #978 on: Today at 11:06:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:04:35 pm
Did MOTD say anything about the push on the lino?

Wasn't mentioned at all.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #979 on: Today at 11:06:50 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:04:35 pm
Did MOTD say anything about the push on the lino?

Take a guess?

 ;)
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #980 on: Today at 11:10:48 pm »
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #981 on: Today at 11:15:14 pm »
I know this happened, I watched it, I spoke to the old man, I abused my mate whos a united supporter, but I still dont believe it happened. Im more stunned after this than I was after the Madrid game. Itll take a day or two for this to sink in.

With the run we have coming up this was a major confidence boost
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #982 on: Today at 11:20:52 pm »
Amazing second half, like a dream. This was us as our counter-pressing and counter-attacking best. Both Gakpo & Nunez truly arrived today, 2 goals each in such a big game and the combinations with Mo and the rest showed that they are bedding in. Probably wasn't even Darwin's best performance, a few loose touches but was in the right place at the right time.

Positives everywhere, Fab and Hendo solid and also went forward, Elliott seemed free to link the play on the right, and Trent was solid at the back.

3pts off 4th, GD sorted, hopefully destroyed Utds confidence, not a bad weekend!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #983 on: Today at 11:21:05 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:34:00 pm
Having now just watched it back, how the hell did Utd finish the game with more than 9 players?
Shaw alone could have been booked 5 times?

As for Fernandes, he is a disgrace of a footballer.
Martinez as well.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #984 on: Today at 11:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:05:41 pm
it's comedy gold when Utd get battered, his reaction to the 7th goal today was hilarious.

To be fair to him he's making a shitload of wedge on being an arsehead, even made it to mainstream radio, well TalkShite anyway!

I don't mind him to be honest. Does a lot of good talk about mental health and his own issues. Think he has autism or ADHD or something. Happy to needle him when that shower get beat though!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #985 on: Today at 11:30:44 pm »
And on MOTD they showed Fernandes pretending to be injured by Konate. Such an embarrassing little prick.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #986 on: Today at 11:30:53 pm »
https://twitter.com/meninblazers/status/1632515299537723393?s
Darwin and Harvey hugging the fans after Gakpos 2nd goal  :D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #987 on: Today at 11:32:17 pm »
Only downer for me is that Jota didn't score. ;) Not a lot to be said about the match. What a fucking game and very needed after all that has happened in the last few weeks. Only  heard about Bobby leaving from the commentators on German Sky in today's game, so it was great seeing him score and I really hope we'll see much more of it until the end of the season, which is far from over.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #988 on: Today at 11:37:30 pm »
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #989 on: Today at 11:44:31 pm »
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #990 on: Today at 11:46:22 pm »
This what happens if you come to Anfield thinking you have nothing to fear 😂
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #991 on: Today at 11:46:43 pm »
X-rated pass by Robertson for Gakpo's superb first.  Second wasn't bad either.

Nunez, right place, right time.

Firmino's last Liverpool goal against United.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool's all time top scorer in the premier league.  Congratulations.

Sublime second half performance, absolutely sublime.

Another step in the right direction.

 :)
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #992 on: Today at 11:50:45 pm »
I was surprised Bacjetic didn't start, but can see why Klopp wanted to stick with Elliott after mid week and also wanted to freshen up midfield.  Henderson didn't look out of position which is a testament to him.

I thought United would have put Rashford wide left to take on Trent as much as possible, didn't think he'd have as much lucky centrally vs Van Dijk or Konate, although he did have one really good chance in the first half, which could have made it a different game.

I think the score certainly flattered LFC, but we've had many times this season when we haven't had much luck.

So of the attacking player was terrific, especially the movement, which was a nightmare for United to cope with.

Van Dijk and Konate really lay the foundations by pushing high up the pitch.  This enables the rest of the team to press effectively.

Hard to say a MOTM as so many played well. 

Great team performance and the only negative was that embarrassing FSG OUT banner over the ground, but that's for another topic.

Delighted for Klopp and the team.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
« Reply #993 on: Today at 11:51:31 pm »
The Hendo skip is back ... check him far side of the penalty area after the Nunez goal to make it 2 nil  ;D
