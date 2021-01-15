I was surprised Bacjetic didn't start, but can see why Klopp wanted to stick with Elliott after mid week and also wanted to freshen up midfield. Henderson didn't look out of position which is a testament to him.



I thought United would have put Rashford wide left to take on Trent as much as possible, didn't think he'd have as much lucky centrally vs Van Dijk or Konate, although he did have one really good chance in the first half, which could have made it a different game.



I think the score certainly flattered LFC, but we've had many times this season when we haven't had much luck.



So of the attacking player was terrific, especially the movement, which was a nightmare for United to cope with.



Van Dijk and Konate really lay the foundations by pushing high up the pitch. This enables the rest of the team to press effectively.



Hard to say a MOTM as so many played well.



Great team performance and the only negative was that embarrassing FSG OUT banner over the ground, but that's for another topic.



Delighted for Klopp and the team.