Before the match, I was really hoping for 10-0. So that for the rest of my life, when I'm weary, or when times get rough, I could shout out "Erik Ten Hag!", and burst out laughing, while people looked at me strangely."Erik Seven Hag!" doesn't quite have the same ring to it. But, as they say, it's been a disappointing season.Oooh, I just thought of something that cheered me up. Erik Seven's team beat Real Madrid 4-1 over there a few seasons ago . . .