So, the other takeaway from that game is Liverpool go into 5th, with a game on hand over Spurs in 4th, and a better GD.



Newcastle are DDLLL, last 5.



Brighton are the danger, but Liverpool are the form team in the league: WWDWW, last 5. Only City have equalled that.



Think it says a lot that the two best teams last season have suddenly gone up a gear as they come into the final stretch. At this rate 3rd is a possibility, never mind 4th.