PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:05:28 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:56:46 pm
Well, try your best to enjoy it.  Fucking hell.
We were very clinical. That'd help a lot going forward.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:05:37 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:32:15 pm
428b32fa3dfab8aec518e87df60cd01c6b22a601" border="0

Welcome back fella, we've missed you
Fuck the Tories

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:05:51 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:02:17 pm
Our passing was poor and we were guilty of giving it away on more than a few occasions but we were lethal.

Are you for real. Epic trolling
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:06:00 pm
So, the other takeaway from that game is Liverpool go into 5th, with a game on hand over Spurs in 4th, and a better GD.

Newcastle are DDLLL, last 5.

Brighton are the danger, but Liverpool are the form team in the league: WWDWW, last 5. Only City have equalled that.

Think it says a lot that the two best teams last season have suddenly gone up a gear as they come into the final stretch. At this rate 3rd is a possibility, never mind 4th.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:06:02 pm
Eight shots on target, seven goals! Thats absolute ruthlessness.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:06:19 pm
Almost worth the rest of the season this.

Infact fuck it. Biggest win ever against that lot. Their joint biggest ever defeat. Most goals weve scored against them since before the fucking Boer War.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:06:39 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 06:59:20 pm
Bobby scored, dumb fan ran onto the pitch during the celebration and ended up hurting Jones and Robertson as I suspect he slid into the group
So no one actually saw what happened then.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:06:40 pm
Fucking insane game, fucking incredible from us.

Absolutely did not flatter us either, could have been 8 or 9 honestly
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:06:46 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:03:36 pm
It's not fashionable to talk about what we didn't do well when we win. It's a great win and we should enjoy it but there's room for improvement.

Come on man, not fashionable to talk about playing shite? 

The forum's been littered with nothing but in every fucking thread in the main forum for months so let's just talk about the good stuff for a change eh!!
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:06:54 pm
Neville shaking his head as every goal goes in 🤣🤣
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:07:25 pm
Look at Neville🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:07:29 pm
Magnificent 7
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:07:34 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:04:06 pm
"FSG Out, Klopp in, Liverpool ..." something at the end, can't remember.

Yeah I can't remember the end either  ::)
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:07:42 pm
Absolutely stunning display from the Reds. Right up there as one of the best performances I have ever seen, though arguably Bournemouth were the better team.

Made up that Bobby scored to :D

- all in my opinion of course -

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:08:01 pm
How's Rio Ferdinand taking this loss? He had a ton to say pre-match. I'm going to enjoy watching all the post match reaction from the ex-Mancs.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:08:09 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 06:36:41 pm
Fernandes has to be the most despicable player in the league. He should have been booked for the way he dived to the floor clutching his face when all he had was a hand on his chest. Stuff like that needs to be stamped out by VAR.


It's because of cheating c*nts like him I've given up watching footy. Throw the book at the snide shithouse and make an example of him. He's a fuckin disgrace, hate the twat.

I went for a 2-0 win to us....this score line is beyond incredible.  Utterly amazing result, the type of score you remember for the last of your life.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:09:43 pm by mikeb58 »
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:08:10 pm
Casemiro robbed of man of the match.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:08:19 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:03:36 pm
It's not fashionable to talk about what we didn't do well when we win. It's a great win and we should enjoy it but there's room for improvement.

Mate we just beat Manchester United 7-0. Seven. Footballs about goals and on paper thats one of the best results in our history.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:08:21 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:06:46 pm
Come on man, not fashionable to talk about playing shite? 

The forum's been littered with nothing but in every fucking thread in the main forum for months so let's just talk about the good stuff for a change eh!!
Fair enough mate 👍🏼. Wow! What a result.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:08:38 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:08:19 pm
Mate we just beat Manchester United 7-0. Seven. Footballs about goals and on paper thats one of the best results in our history.
Is right.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:09:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:51:15 pm
He must be sheepish as fuck tonight.
A normal person would be. Its that massive gobshite Savage, though.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:09:34 pm
Some stat going about that is utterly insane given the questions around the player's midfield-effectiveness:

Harvey Elliot had the most tackles of any pitch tonight. Wharra night, eh?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:09:45 pm
c*nts even had the ref in their pocket. Still smashed em
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:10:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:08:21 pm
Fair enough mate 👍🏼. Wow! What a result.

There ya go, it's not too difficult is it 👍
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:10:15 pm
Bwaaahahhhhhaaaa  :lmao

Goldbridge enjoying the game  ;D

https://twitter.com/Karen31_x/status/1632453276531671042
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:10:23 pm
6-0 in second half, just unbelievable.

It felt like a trip back in time a couple of years. We looked confident and determined, ManU looked like boys.
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:11:41 pm
Taking the piss out of Rashford.  ;D

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:12:15 pm
Like when we were in Cyprus, I stayed away until 2-0, then watched the rest of the game. :lmao
Fuck the Tories

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:12:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:10:05 pm
There ya go, it's not too difficult is it 👍
👍🏼
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:13:00 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:08:01 pm
How's Rio Ferdinand taking this loss? He had a ton to say pre-match. I'm going to enjoy watching all the post match reaction from the ex-Mancs.

Suicide watch?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:13:31 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:06:00 pm
So, the other takeaway from that game is Liverpool go into 5th, with a game on hand over Spurs in 4th, and a better GD.

Newcastle are DDLLL, last 5.

Brighton are the danger, but Liverpool are the form team in the league: WWDWW, last 5. Only City have equalled that.

Think it says a lot that the two best teams last season have suddenly gone up a gear as they come into the final stretch. At this rate 3rd is a possibility, never mind 4th.

I think Spurs are the team to catch for 4th.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:13:48 pm
Absolutely delighted with the clean sheet  ;D

Also... whew! At last! Does this mean we can post in the "Liverpool are Shite" thread again?
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:13:56 pm
Pep was right. Feck off to all you doubters! What a masterpiece-signing this Gakpo fella is becoming  ;D

Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:14:19 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:13:56 pm
Pep was right. Feck off to all you doubters! What a masterpiece-signing this Gakpo fella is becoming  ;D


;D
Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:14:23 pm
Still can't believe the score. Surreal!!!
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:14:31 pm
What can I say that was due lol.. back in your box you tramps!!
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs 0 Man Gakpo 43 50 Nunez 48 75 Mo 66 83 Bobby 88
Today at 07:14:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:13:31 pm
I think Spurs are the team to catch for 4th.


Spurs and Mancs battling for 4th ;)
Fuck the Tories

Re: PL:Liv 7 (SEVEN) vs
« Reply #637 on: Today at 07:14:47 pm »
Norwegian voice "Rat Face Neville, Bobby Charlton, Hilda Ogden, Robbie Savage, Rio Ferdinand, Terry Christian, Whisky Nosed Hard shoulder Shitter, James in Work, Rachel Riley, BBC Salford....your boys took one hell of a beating".
