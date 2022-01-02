Well, try your best to enjoy it. Fucking hell.
Our passing was poor and we were guilty of giving it away on more than a few occasions but we were lethal.
Bobby scored, dumb fan ran onto the pitch during the celebration and ended up hurting Jones and Robertson as I suspect he slid into the group
It's not fashionable to talk about what we didn't do well when we win. It's a great win and we should enjoy it but there's room for improvement.
"FSG Out, Klopp in, Liverpool ..." something at the end, can't remember.
Fernandes has to be the most despicable player in the league. He should have been booked for the way he dived to the floor clutching his face when all he had was a hand on his chest. Stuff like that needs to be stamped out by VAR.
Come on man, not fashionable to talk about playing shite? The forum's been littered with nothing but in every fucking thread in the main forum for months so let's just talk about the good stuff for a change eh!!
Mate we just beat Manchester United 7-0. Seven. Footballs about goals and on paper thats one of the best results in our history.
He must be sheepish as fuck tonight.
Fair enough mate 👍🏼. Wow! What a result.
There ya go, it's not too difficult is it 👍
How's Rio Ferdinand taking this loss? He had a ton to say pre-match. I'm going to enjoy watching all the post match reaction from the ex-Mancs.
So, the other takeaway from that game is Liverpool go into 5th, with a game on hand over Spurs in 4th, and a better GD.Newcastle are DDLLL, last 5.Brighton are the danger, but Liverpool are the form team in the league: WWDWW, last 5. Only City have equalled that. Think it says a lot that the two best teams last season have suddenly gone up a gear as they come into the final stretch. At this rate 3rd is a possibility, never mind 4th.
Pep was right. Feck off to all you doubters! What a masterpiece-signing this Gakpo fella is becoming
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
I think Spurs are the team to catch for 4th.
