Premier League - March 4th - 6th

jillc

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 08:05:32 pm »
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Dim Glas

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:08:15 pm »
One of them rare days where I actually have a non LFC PL game on  ;D

1-0 Brentford after 6 mins, and its been the most one sided 6 mins of football youll have seen since yesterday.

Leno already made 2 saves, but no saving that deflected shot.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:08:38 pm »
Good start for Brentford ...
rob1966

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:08:15 pm
One of them rare days where I actually have a non LFC PL game on  ;D

1-0 Brentford after 6 mins, and its been the most one sided 6 mins of football youll have seen since yesterday.

Leno already made 2 saves, but no saving that deflected shot.

That miss from Mbuena though ...
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:10:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:16 pm
That miss from Mbuena though ...

yeah, he shinned that one good and proper. Theyve just been all over them, 4 good to great chances in 6 mins.

Fulham may wake up now.
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:12:18 pm »
Its hilarious, Tylers working with a female and hes very clearly super uncomfortable. He doesn't know what to do or say hes even worse than normal. Its like a punishment for him rofl.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #766 on: Today at 08:17:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:16 pm
That miss from Mbuena though ...

Who now?
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:28:38 pm »
Ivan Toney attempting a pass off his arse  ;D

Almost worked too!
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:42:23 pm »
1-1

Good game so far ...
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:44:23 pm »
Disappointed he didnt duck down further to head that in, I had a Bluetones song title pun all ready.

Similarly, I was disappointed it was Willian diving earlier.
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:17:11 pm
Who now?

Friend of the girl from Ipanema
Fiasco

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #771 on: Today at 08:49:45 pm »
Taylor has bottled that. Nothing malicious, but a clear yellow and he should be off.
Hazell

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #772 on: Today at 08:50:00 pm »
That should be a second yellow. Compare that to Bajcetic's booking against Wolves.
duvva 💅

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #773 on: Today at 08:50:05 pm »
How the fuck is that not a yellow. Making it up as they go along
Elzar

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #774 on: Today at 08:50:42 pm »
How is he not booked for that?
Redsnappa

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #775 on: Today at 08:51:00 pm »
Stonewall booking at any other time. Ref hopeless, but we know that.
duvva 💅

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #776 on: Today at 08:52:17 pm »
So were agreed on the booking then :)
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #777 on: Today at 09:08:08 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:44:23 pm
Disappointed he didnt duck down further to head that in, I had a Bluetones song title pun all ready.

Similarly, I was disappointed it was Willian diving earlier.

I appreciate the effort anyway. Very good.
Eternalsungod

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #778 on: Today at 09:08:28 pm »
Lukic gets to continue. That can't go well.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #779 on: Today at 09:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on Today at 09:08:28 pm
Lukic gets to continue. That can't go well.

You sound like Arsenal and Leeds fans from the early 90s.
