Online a little break

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #680 on: Today at 03:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:37:57 pm
Exactly, kept doing the same things over and over. The first time someone has actually taken a shot on as well all half.

I'll take a draw here, don't fuck it up.

And now that theyre looking for a winner theyre gone back to lobbing balls into the box for Tarkowski to head away haha
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #681 on: Today at 03:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:42:42 pm
Its a log long time since Ive seen a reffing performance as awful as this. Not biased, just dreadful.

Awful but the players don't help. Constant shithousing.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #682 on: Today at 03:45:50 pm »
It's kind of funny when it doesn't involve your team.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #683 on: Today at 03:45:52 pm »
How is that not a yellow????
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #684 on: Today at 03:46:22 pm »
Should Everton try and stick on a point here or go for it?
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #685 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:45:34 pm
Awful but the players don't help. Constant shithousing.

Chicken or egg?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #686 on: Today at 03:47:57 pm »
Subs - Dyche sticking on a point.
Online didi shamone

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #687 on: Today at 03:50:42 pm »
Tom Davies has been impersonating a Premier league footballer for years.
Online a little break

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #688 on: Today at 03:51:39 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:50:42 pm
Tom Davies has been impersonating a Premier league footballer for years.

Not the only thing hes been impersonating either, given his fashion choices!
Online Lycan

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #689 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
A point isn't much use to Everton.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #690 on: Today at 03:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:51:54 pm
A point isn't much use to Everton.

Nor Forest really.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #691 on: Today at 03:54:52 pm »
Did the linesman give an offside from a throw-in there?
 :o
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #692 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:54:52 pm
Did the linesman give an offside from a throw-in there?
 :o

Looked like it.  ::)
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #693 on: Today at 03:55:24 pm »
That'll do. Everton should have won that and a game they needed to win.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #694 on: Today at 03:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:54:52 pm
Did the linesman give an offside from a throw-in there?
 :o
not at all,  foul throw !

jeez
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #695 on: Today at 03:56:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:18:23 pm
Forest haven't lost at home in the League since September last year.

Just.... kept this intact.
Online thegoodfella

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #696 on: Today at 03:56:08 pm »
There are far too many crap teams down there. Everton is probably going to avoid the flush again.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #697 on: Today at 03:56:23 pm »
Come on redmen  :scarf
Online MJD-L4

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #698 on: Today at 03:56:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:55:54 pm
not at all,  foul throw !

jeez

Imagine being a Premier League player and giving away a fucking foul throw  ::)
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #699 on: Today at 03:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:55:24 pm
That'll do. Everton should have won that and a game they needed to win.

And letting the lead slip twice.

And they rarely score more than one.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #700 on: Today at 03:57:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:55:54 pm
not at all,  foul throw !

jeez

Ah! FFS  ::)
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #701 on: Today at 03:58:10 pm »
not the best result but I'll take it.

:)
Online Lycan

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #702 on: Today at 03:58:24 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 03:56:08 pm
Everton is probably going to avoid the flush again.

 Not sure about that. It just means it's harder to predict who is for the drop this season. Anyone from Palace down could get dragged into it.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #703 on: Today at 04:00:53 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:57:07 pm
And letting the lead slip twice.

And they rarely score more than one.

Good time to play Forest as well given their injuries. They had just enough quality with Gibbs White and Johnson to cause them problems. The rest of the side were genuinely awful.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #704 on: Today at 04:03:16 pm »
Just seen the score, no the best but I'll take that, keeps them bottom 3.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #705 on: Today at 04:04:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:03:16 pm
Just seen the score, no the best but I'll take that, keeps them bottom 3.

They have four tricky games to come now as well.
Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #706 on: Today at 04:07:00 pm »
a draw does neither team any favours, but Forest aren't the team currently in the bottom three.

Everton actually managed two goals against them, although one was a stupid penalty, but they're not gonna be up against teams so generous every week. Plus, if I'm reading the table right, the teams around Everton now have a game in hand on them.

They need at least nine points from their next 10 games to have a fighting chance, depending on how the teams around them fare. They've picked up four points from their past five games, so it's certainly doable. But that will still only guarantee them a chance; they could still fuck it up from there.
