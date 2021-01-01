a draw does neither team any favours, but Forest aren't the team currently in the bottom three.



Everton actually managed two goals against them, although one was a stupid penalty, but they're not gonna be up against teams so generous every week. Plus, if I'm reading the table right, the teams around Everton now have a game in hand on them.



They need at least nine points from their next 10 games to have a fighting chance, depending on how the teams around them fare. They've picked up four points from their past five games, so it's certainly doable. But that will still only guarantee them a chance; they could still fuck it up from there.