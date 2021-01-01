« previous next »
Premier League - March 4th - 6th

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Got to say I think someone like Klopp could make a proper player out of Gibbs-White.

When they paid £35m I thought it was lunacy but he is talented. Shines bright in this team.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Everton using up their monthly allowance of goals in one half.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Yeah forest are shite. If Everton win here Forest are going down.

Meh, lets just hope we beat United later and our season is resurrected.couldnt care less about Everton if we are in a battle for top 4.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Didn't realise that Forest were a retirement home to some decent players from the mid-2010s
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Yeah forest are shite. If Everton win here Forest are going down.

Meh, lets just hope we beat United later and our season is resurrected.couldnt care less about Everton if we are in a battle for top 4.

It's not getting decided today whether they win or not. They have four awful fixtures coming up for them after this game.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Its hopeless, Everton will never go down.

They lose every single week, then have one good half and as it stands theyre out of the relegation zone.

Seriously, just how fucking bad do you have to be to go down?
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
It's not getting decided today whether they win or not. They have four awful fixtures coming up for them after this game.

Yeah, all the teams around them (certainly the ones who were below them) are showing signs of life. Theyll need the odd win in 4 just to tread water.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Forest haven't lost at home in the League since September last year.

It would just like the Toffees to finish that record.  ::)

Maybe not  :P

Yeah... I spoke (typed) too soon.  ;D

Maybe not.  :(
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Jonjo Shelvey's so crap at football,expecting a straight red now top off the performance
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Forest are in mortal danger if they lose today. Their fixtures are deeply unpleasant.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Forest are in mortal danger if they lose today. Their fixtures are deeply unpleasant.

Everton's are  not any better either especially their next four. That's why it's too tight to call yet.
It's not getting decided today whether they win or not. They have four awful fixtures coming up for them after this game.

They can do us a massive favour if they can get points from Spurs and Utd - their heads will explode knowing they need pts from those games and we will benefit from it ;D
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
So many shit teams in this league. I mean how can you allow Everton to score two goals against you when you're at home? :-\
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Everton will probably never go down because there's always someone shitter than them. Leeds and Forest can fuck right off
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
Its hopeless, Everton will never go down.

They lose every single week, then have one good half and as it stands theyre out of the relegation zone.

Seriously, just how fucking bad do you have to be to go down?

Doesn't help that Leeds and Arsenal didn't turn up at Goodison recently and they've ran into an awful Forest side, albeit one with a reasonable home record before today.

Can't see them going down, but a defeat today would have made it really difficult for them.

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
They can do us a massive favour if they can get points from Spurs and Utd - their heads will explode knowing they need pts from those games and we will benefit from it ;D

Their away form is as bad as our's has been. I can't see them beating either of those teams sadly.
