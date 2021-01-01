Got to say I think someone like Klopp could make a proper player out of Gibbs-White.
Yeah forest are shite. If Everton win here Forest are going down. Meh, lets just hope we beat United later and our season is resurrected.couldnt care less about Everton if we are in a battle for top 4.
It's not getting decided today whether they win or not. They have four awful fixtures coming up for them after this game.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Forest haven't lost at home in the League since September last year.
Maybe not
Yeah... I spoke (typed) too soon.
Forest are in mortal danger if they lose today. Their fixtures are deeply unpleasant.
Its hopeless, Everton will never go down.They lose every single week, then have one good half and as it stands theyre out of the relegation zone.Seriously, just how fucking bad do you have to be to go down?
