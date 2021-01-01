Aww fuck I've been getting pissed off at a 72 year old.
Hate to break it to you mate, if you are 72 next week, you are 72
I don't feel a day over 71 !!
This threads taken a funny turn. Wonder if its because of all the auld arses currently on it?
Happy Birthday btw. Hope you have a good day.
Grandad's of the thread, don't you think it's past your bedtime now?
I resemble that remark Actually I feel like a callow youth now only being 67
Dunno if Peter Drury has quote writer but 'Escape with Alcatraz' was good.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.68]