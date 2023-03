Danny Ward doing something right is hard to believe. Guy's one of the worst first choice GKs I've ever seen in the league this season. He was alright for Huddersfield way back when



I thought at the time we'd be loaning him back out there when they went up. I think it'd be one of those situations where he'd have looked better then than he does now, carrying on playing regular football. Career wise it was the wrong decision for him to join Leicester who had an established number one who'd never get dropped. Liverpool done well with him though money wise.