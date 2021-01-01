I think the Arsenal win makes our task a little easier tomorrow. Dropped points from Arsenal would put pressure on officials to maintain a 3 way title race.



Fair play Arsenal. Scenes at the end however remind me how upset I was, and still am, over how we never got the opportunity to celebrate our title. The final whistle blowing at Anfield in April 2020, the players dropping to their knees overjoyed with the achievement, a packed Anfield bouncing, some in tears. It still upsets me. Really does. I didn't think 1990 would have been the last time I could celebrate a title win.

If any team deserved to have that experience, it was that Liverpool team and Klopp.



Which is why I'm definitely rooting for arsenal. We could do nothing about the pandemic arriving when it did, but we were unfairly cheated out of 2 titles when we amassed 90+ points.