« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League - March 4th - 6th  (Read 4461 times)

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #360 on: Today at 05:11:46 pm »
I think the Arsenal win makes our task a little easier tomorrow. Dropped points from Arsenal would put pressure on officials to maintain a 3 way title race.

Fair play Arsenal. Scenes at the end however remind me how upset I was, and still am, over how we never got the opportunity to celebrate our title. The final whistle blowing at Anfield in April 2020, the players dropping to their knees overjoyed with the achievement, a packed Anfield bouncing, some in tears. It still upsets me. Really does. I didn't think 1990 would have been the last time I could celebrate a title win.
If any team deserved to have that experience, it was that Liverpool team and Klopp.

Which is why I'm definitely rooting for arsenal. We could do nothing about the pandemic arriving when it did, but we were unfairly cheated out of 2 titles when we amassed 90+ points.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #361 on: Today at 05:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:59:25 pm
Outrageous refereeing. A whole minute added on in six minutes. I don't remember a stoppage at all.
You didn't watch the game. ;D

Bournemouth player went down in the first minute. Almost used the entire minute.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #362 on: Today at 05:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:09:03 pm
Did you ever think Hazell was a bird?... I did. ;D

Yep. If youre gonna go with a girls name dont complain if people mistake you for one.

To be fair Dim Glass is gender neutral. It literally means no glass in Welsh.

And Ive always assumed Fromola is a small cheese.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #363 on: Today at 05:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:20 pm
Nah, Hazell I've been drafting with for over a decade with, he's got balls where balls are supposed to be...I hope.

 ;D
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:11:12 pm
Still do

Haha! ;D
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:10:37 pm
I just assumed he was named after a rabbit.

Oh, I had no idea he was so fond of them.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,488
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #364 on: Today at 05:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:10:47 pm
For one reason or another they want Arsenal to win it this season. And before anybody calls me a conspiracy theorist or Andy Allerton, just look at Danny Simpson's comments on a game Clattenburg refereed in 2016. He basically told Simpson I didn't send you off because I want you (Leicester) to win. Ref played on until Arsenal scored there and they've been getting everything this season. These things happen. We got shafted against Leicester ourselves when Keita was hacked down in that 1-1 draw in 2019. We get a penalty and score we would have won the league that season.

Or maybe they win because they work their backsides off just like we did we won that league, sometimes momentum pulls you through.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,941
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #365 on: Today at 05:13:03 pm »
Good results today. Now, lets twat those bastards tomorrow ...
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,488
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #366 on: Today at 05:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:12:35 pm
You didn't watch the game. ;D

Bournemouth player went down in the first minute. Almost used the entire minute.

Leaving it late at the moment, do you have any hair left?  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,293
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #367 on: Today at 05:13:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:01:54 pm
Not sure she will be flattered with that.  :D

Nothing particular about their writing style or username that implies anything either way though.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,286
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #368 on: Today at 05:13:37 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 05:04:01 pm
I just think they're making hard work of too many games. They need to start reeling off some routine wins.
You clearly didn't see our lads in our 3 90+ seasons. We had enough routine wins but plenty of narrow ones and more than a few comeback wins and late drama.

Arsenal have shown balls recently. They had a bad spell then were behind away from home at half time against Villa. Fortunate late winner but they never panicked and kept playing the ball on the deck instead of hoofing it. Their wins against Leicester and Everton were both routine btw.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,646
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #369 on: Today at 05:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:09:03 pm
Did you ever think Hazell was a bird?... I did. ;D

Is he/she not? Never seems to complain about all the dick pics.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #370 on: Today at 05:14:18 pm »
Such a huge game for us tomorrow. A chance to go within 3 points with a game in hand. Feel sick already.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #371 on: Today at 05:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:13:44 pm
Is he/she not? Never seems to complain about all the dick pics.


:lmao
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #372 on: Today at 05:14:52 pm »
Good results today for the Reds. 

So, we're 6 back of Spurs with two in hand?  They're definitely catchable.  I don't rate Brighton even though they're a point back with a game in hand.  They just don't see strong enough to sustain much despite the fact that they have our number.  They don't play that well against anyone else in the league (other than a dreadful WHUFC).  I don't see them staying ahead of us even if they move past temporarily. 

Spurs have the talent to make them tough to catch but then again, they are Spurs. 
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,941
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #373 on: Today at 05:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:10:47 pm
For one reason or another they want Arsenal to win it this season. And before anybody calls me a conspiracy theorist or Andy Allerton, just look at Danny Simpson's comments on a game Clattenburg refereed in 2016. He basically told Simpson I didn't send you off because I want you (Leicester) to win. Ref played on until Arsenal scored there and they've been getting everything this season. These things happen. We got shafted against Leicester ourselves when Keita was hacked down in that 1-1 draw in 2019. We get a penalty and score we would have won the league that season.

To be honest, I won't be bothered if the referees gift the title to Arsenal. Man City losing it this season would be a pleasure, and we will be back next season and win the title ...
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,286
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #374 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:12:35 pm
You didn't watch the game. ;D

Bournemouth player went down in the first minute. Almost used the entire minute.
Not quite as bad as Saudi FC against us but yes, Bournemouth wasted loads of time including in injury time. No issues at all that there was an extra minute. My only gripe is the ref blowing up after the goal as there was probably another minute left.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #375 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
What a day for us with Newcastle and Spurs losing. Draw tomorrow not a terrible result now. Obviously want a win but a draw doesnt feel very costly anymore.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #376 on: Today at 05:15:55 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:13:37 pm
You clearly didn't see our lads in our 3 90+ seasons. We had enough routine wins but plenty of narrow ones and more than a few comeback wins and late drama.

Arsenal have shown balls recently. They had a bad spell then were behind away from home at half time against Villa. Fortunate late winner but they never panicked and kept playing the ball on the deck instead of hoofing it. Their wins against Leicester and Everton were both routine btw.

3 awful teams they've beat tbf but it's just their year. City have phoned it in  and tbf Arsenal's consistently got to them as it did 19/20.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #377 on: Today at 05:15:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:13:26 pm
Leaving it late at the moment, do you have any hair left?  :D
I do have hair, but I keep them like Sean Dyche. :D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,488
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #378 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:15:57 pm
I do have hair, but I keep them like Sean Dyche. :D

 :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #379 on: Today at 05:16:32 pm »
I think of you offered Brighton fans the FA Cup or Champions League, quite a few would rather they won a trophy. Get the day at Wembley, picking up a trophy and still qualify for the Europa League. of course there's a chance they could get both, although they won't play shite as bad as West Ham every week.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,161
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #380 on: Today at 05:16:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:10:37 pm
Good result for us if it sticks, which it should now.

Would love a little Wolves win now. Anything that negatively impacts Everton would also be welcomed with extreme prejudice.

Su-poib!

I reckon we'll finish above Spurs, in which case Champions League football next season should be ours. Their run in to the end of the season looks easier than ours but we're better and much more capable of stringing a winning run together. They rarely draw games so it's either win or lose, and they lose their share. My mind may change if we get a bad result tomorrow but if we win I think it's safe to say we're already in a good run and can go on from there. I don't really want to live in a world where we finish below this Spurs team.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #381 on: Today at 05:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:13:34 pm
Nothing particular about their writing style or username that implies anything either way though.

My judgment on what sex she was, was based on the fact men considerably outnumber the women posters on here and her username isn't feminine.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #382 on: Today at 05:17:39 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:15:53 pm
Not quite as bad as Saudi FC against us but yes, Bournemouth wasted loads of time including in injury time. No issues at all that there was an extra minute. My only gripe is the ref blowing up after the goal as there was probably another minute left.
Fair play. Yes, there should have been another extra minute.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #383 on: Today at 05:17:43 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:16:32 pm
I think of you offered Brighton fans the FA Cup or Champions League, quite a few would rather they won a trophy. Get the day at Wembley, picking up a trophy and still qualify for the Europa League. of course there's a chance they could get both, although they won't play shite as bad as West Ham every week.

Day at Wembley before they get robbed by a Manchester club.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,279
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #384 on: Today at 05:17:58 pm »
Great day for Spurs fans.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #385 on: Today at 05:18:11 pm »
Relegation semi-six pointer coming up. A Saints win drags Leicester into further trouble and gives the Bitters more to worry about.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #386 on: Today at 05:18:42 pm »
I really can't warm to Arteta.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #387 on: Today at 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:15:53 pm
Not quite as bad as Saudi FC against us but yes, Bournemouth wasted loads of time including in injury time. No issues at all that there was an extra minute. My only gripe is the ref blowing up after the goal as there was probably another minute left.

Time wasting has turned the league into a joke.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,293
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #388 on: Today at 05:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:17:10 pm
My judgment on what sex she was, was based on the fact men considerably outnumber the women posters on here and her username isn't feminine.

Indeed, if you were going to guess either way, you'd go with the numbers in much the same way that you would predict everton to lose their next game.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,286
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #389 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:15:55 pm
3 awful teams they've beat tbf but it's just their year. City have phoned it in  and tbf Arsenal's consistently got to them as it did 19/20.
Don't get me wrong, I feel aggrieved that our magnificent team didn't get the 3 titles it deserved, and the fans didn't get the big celebration. I may never get over how last season unfolded either. The way the English league is heading, we may never again win the league. It is extremely unfair.

However, it doesn't mean we have to be bitter about Arsenal taking advantage of things going their way. If they win the league, they will deserve to. It is a damn sight better than either Manc club winning, that's for sure. 
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,161
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #390 on: Today at 05:20:41 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:16:32 pm
I think of you offered Brighton fans the FA Cup or Champions League, quite a few would rather they won a trophy. Get the day at Wembley, picking up a trophy and still qualify for the Europa League. of course there's a chance they could get both, although they won't play shite as bad as West Ham every week.

Trophy and Europa League would be far better than six group stage matches in the Champions League. Even if they could get past the groups, which they probably wouldn't, they aren't going much further than the round of 16 surely. In the Europa League they can compete and I'm always surprised more English teams don't try and push themselves to do so in it. I still think West Ham absolutely blew it last season by going out to Frankfurt.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 