Author Topic: Premier League - March 4th - 6th  (Read 2289 times)

Online decosabute

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:31:15 pm
They're desperate for them to be BACK. It's nauseating.

With the exception of last season, where they were rubbish from start to finish, there has been a point in every single season since Fergie left, where the media has proclaimed that United are 'back'. You can absolutely set your watch by it.

I'll admit that I am annoyed that they're winning so many games without playing particularly well, and it is weird to go into a game against them not strong favourites (first time since Rodgers?), but they're nowhere near what they're getting made out to be. It's effectively Ole-ball with a better DM and better CBs.

Edit - Actually, even last season, I remember the hype machine went into overdrive when Ragnick took over. Blerts like Pat Nevin proclaiming them to be back to their best after scraping a win at home vs Palace.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:01:30 pm by decosabute »
Offline Ray K

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Goal Bournemouth after 12 seconds vs the Gooners
Online decosabute

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:00:57 pm
Goal Bournemouth after 12 seconds vs the Gooners

Wow. Arsenal will still win by at least a couple though.
Offline oojason

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:02:44 pm »

Arsenal 0 - [1] Bournemouth; Philip Billing goal on 1' (11 seconds?) - https://dubz.co/video/ce0f8e & https://streamin.me/v/b625b1a8
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:04:09 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:02:44 pm
Arsenal 0 - [1] Bournemouth; Philip Billing goal on 1' (11 seconds?) - https://dubz.co/video/ce0f8e & https://streamin.me/v/b625b1a8
Carved open there.
Offline oojason

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:04:09 pm
Carved open there.

Well played, sir. Well played...
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:05:20 pm »
Those two defenders absolutely froze, poor defending
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:05:55 pm »
Saliba is very average despite the crazy hype
Online Chris~

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:07:43 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:02:44 pm
Arsenal 0 - [1] Bournemouth; Philip Billing goal on 1' (11 seconds?) - https://dubz.co/video/ce0f8e & https://streamin.me/v/b625b1a8
Love when teams try new stuff like that. Hate that we pretty much always just going diagonal for a throw/header ;D
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:00:57 pm
Goal Bournemouth after 12 seconds vs the Gooners

That was some sh!te defending.  ;D
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:10:43 pm »
Bet Arteta is already running down the wing brandishing imaginary cards
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:17:04 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:10:43 pm
Bet Arteta is already running down the wing brandishing imaginary cards

 :lmao
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:17:41 pm »
I've got Chelsea v Leeds on in Spanish at the moment,chelsea should be up but might go stream hunting.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:18:32 pm »
West Ham gotta sack this guy asap
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #134 on: Today at 03:20:38 pm »
Just got the stream going as Brighton scored the penalty.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:17:41 pm
I've got Chelsea v Leeds on in Spanish at the moment,chelsea should be up but might go stream hunting.

I'm on Wolves v Spurs. :)

(Spurs all over Wolves - still 0-0)
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:20:38 pm
Just got the stream going as Brighton scored the penalty.

Could really do with WHUFC getting something there.
Online tonysleft

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:22:52 pm »
Wow massive save from Ramsdale
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:28:42 pm »
Looks like Diego Costa has done his knee. Stretchered off.
Online a little break

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:30:29 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:22:52 pm
Wow massive save from Ramsdale

A striker with a brain and it's 2-0
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:07:43 pm
Love when teams try new stuff like that. Hate that we pretty much always just going diagonal for a throw/header ;D
Same kick off we did in the seventies.
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:30:43 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:28:42 pm
Looks like Diego Costa has done his knee. Stretchered off.

yep, and Raul Jimenez on.

Still 0-0 in this classic..
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:33:27 pm »
Raúl Jiménez on... Wolves fans sing the 'Bobby Firmino' song.  ::)
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:34:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:28:42 pm
Looks like Diego Costa has done his knee. Stretchered off.
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm »
Looks like broken nose for Wolves defender. Edit Kilman
« Last Edit: Today at 03:36:59 pm by 4pool »
Online a little break

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #145 on: Today at 03:36:04 pm »
Didn't realise Gary Breen was an Arsenal fan. Although in fairness to him he's just said "You can never trust VAR....oh sorry, the people operating it in Stockley Park".
Online didi shamone

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #146 on: Today at 03:36:57 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:28:42 pm
Looks like Diego Costa has done his knee. Stretchered off.

Quickest he's moved on a pitch for some time.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #147 on: Today at 03:37:39 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:36:04 pm
Didn't realise Gary Breen was an Arsenal fan. Although in fairness to him he's just said "You can never trust VAR....oh sorry, the people operating it in Stockley Park".

Especially when saka is offside v us
Online a little break

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #148 on: Today at 03:38:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:37:39 pm
Especially when saka is offside v us

And the Jesus "penalty".
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:39:20 pm »
And the City handball v Everton that wasn't
Online didi shamone

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #150 on: Today at 03:41:55 pm »
Arsenal not convincing here at all.  Playing without a striker too.
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #151 on: Today at 03:44:04 pm »
Well..

As it stands... Everton are 19th.
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #152 on: Today at 03:46:19 pm »
 8 minutes added in the Wolves v Spurs match due to two injuries.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #153 on: Today at 03:46:30 pm »
Arsenal is going to bottle this league.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #154 on: Today at 03:46:39 pm »
Son!!  :lmao
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #155 on: Today at 03:46:49 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:44:04 pm
Well..

As it stands... Everton are 19th.

Come on the Wolves and the Leeds!  ;D

EDIT: and the Irons  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:48:33 pm by Redsnappa »
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #156 on: Today at 03:47:12 pm »
Buy billing please liverpool
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #157 on: Today at 03:47:22 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:36:57 pm
Quickest he's moved on a pitch for some time.

 ;D
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #158 on: Today at 03:48:15 pm »
Arsenal arent winning this for shit
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #159 on: Today at 03:48:28 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:47:12 pm
Buy billing please liverpool

The Bournemouth lad?

Are you sure?

???
