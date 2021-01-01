They're desperate for them to be BACK. It's nauseating.



With the exception of last season, where they were rubbish from start to finish, there has been a point in every single season since Fergie left, where the media has proclaimed that United are 'back'. You can absolutely set your watch by it.I'll admit that I am annoyed that they're winning so many games without playing particularly well, and it is weird to go into a game against them not strong favourites (first time since Rodgers?), but they're nowhere near what they're getting made out to be. It's effectively Ole-ball with a better DM and better CBs.Edit - Actually, even last season, I remember the hype machine went into overdrive when Ragnick took over. Blerts like Pat Nevin proclaiming them to be back to their best after scraping a win at home vs Palace.