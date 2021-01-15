« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League - March 4th - 6th  (Read 1308 times)

Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:44:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:25:23 pm
Just came on here to say there's more  atmosphere in a morgue.

Early kick offs are always sleepy. Such a soulless ground though.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:46:09 pm »
"Wants to shoot Grealish" the comms just said.

Don't we all.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:47:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:43:26 pm
Jut put the game on to pass a few mins, I see the traffic is bad again!

Everyone got paid this weekend and the traffic for the Trafford Centre has gridlocked all of Manchester
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:46:09 pm
"Wants to shoot Grealish" the comms just said.

Don't we all.
If ever a player deserved to be on the wrong end of a Pickford challenge, its him.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:54:21 pm »
City are awful.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:56:43 pm »
Can't think of a more overrated player than Gordon
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:57:40 pm »
Massively undeserved but decent for us
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:58:08 pm »
Never been a goal more against the run of play than that one. They've been utterly shite this half.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:58:11 pm »
Good for us.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:58:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:57:40 pm
Massively undeserved but decent for us

Ill take it
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:58:50 pm »
Feels dirty wanting a City win but needs must
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:58:57 pm »
More brilliant play by Trippier in the buildup, then a defelction again
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:46:09 pm
"Wants to shoot Grealish" the comms just said.

Don't we all.


:D
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:00:04 pm »
That'll do
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:00:15 pm »
Wow giving that foul to City after the lad just got straight up hacked at :lmao
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:01:24 pm »
Anything that makes Eddie Howes head redder is okay by me..
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:02:34 pm »
Oh just fuck off Grealish you absolute weapon
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:58:50 pm
Feels dirty wanting a City win but needs must
Could do with them getting a couple more for goal difference.

*Grabs brillo pad, starts scrubbing hands furiously*
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:04:47 pm »
Was hoping Erling gets smashed in the face there. Might improve his looks
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #99 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
Is Grealish the biggest whinger in the prem now.

Absolute weapon
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
Hell's teeth .grealish is the biggest twat in the league- and when you think of the competition...bwuno fernandes says hold my coat .
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:10:37 pm »
Good result for us if it sticks, which it should now.

Would love a little Wolves win now. Anything that negatively impacts Everton would also be welcomed with extreme prejudice.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:16:24 pm »
Its incredible what is a foul on Grealish vs what our players are subjected to each week
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:17:09 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 02:06:33 pm
Hell's teeth .grealish is the biggest twat in the league- and when you think of the competition...bwuno fernandes says hold my coat .

Fernandes is in another galaxy of twatishness to be fair.
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm »
Re: Premier League - March 4th - 6th
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:18:53 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:54:21 pm
City are awful.

It's sickening to see how they've gone to shit just as we do also. We'd walk this league in previous seasons
