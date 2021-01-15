Just came on here to say there's more atmosphere in a morgue.
Jut put the game on to pass a few mins, I see the traffic is bad again!
"Wants to shoot Grealish" the comms just said. Don't we all.
Massively undeserved but decent for us
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
"Wants to shoot Grealish" the comms just said. Don't we all.
Feels dirty wanting a City win but needs must
Hell's teeth .grealish is the biggest twat in the league- and when you think of the competition...bwuno fernandes says hold my coat .
City are awful.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]