Author Topic: Three Rules you'd like to see in football that lead to red cards  (Read 70 times)

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Posts: 70,362
Three Rules you'd like to see in football that lead to red cards
« on: Today at 07:17:45 am »
So.. if you had a chance to update the rules of the game, what would they be?

I'll see what people say and then add the most popular ones in a poll. You all love polls!


My three that I'd have Reds for;

1. Retrospective Diving Red cards. If a player goes down and there is no/little contact then it's a 1 match ban, followed by a 3 match ban, followed by a 10 match ban for repeat offenders
2. Surrounding the ref if you're not a captain. Retro red card and the same pattern. 1 match ban per incident
3. Bad tackles. Been a few games where someone has done a late/shithouse tackle that hasn't been even punished with a yellow - these should be retro red cards when warranted


It goes without saying that PGMOL should be prevented from having any involvement as any dealings with football are fucking suspect enough and it's due to their ineptitude that shit like this happens every single fucking week.
Poor.

BarryCrocker

  • Posts: 14,527
Re: Three Rules you'd like to see in football that lead to red cards
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:50:06 am »
Going down with cramp more than once in a match.
Being offside 3 times.
Wearing fluro coloured boots.
Anyone named Harry.
JRed

  • Posts: 5,283
Re: Three Rules you'd like to see in football that lead to red cards
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:07:21 am »
Time wasting by diving on the floor and winking at the bench.

Agree with the bad tackles. How can a shirt tug or kicking the ball away often carry the same penalty as potential career ending tackle?

Anyone who says,  He got the ball first when the player then continued to completely wipe out the opposition player, should be banned from every aspect of football.
rowan_d

  • Posts: 18,104
Re: Three Rules you'd like to see in football that lead to red cards
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:11:45 am »
Feigning head injuries, dives that aren't even subject to opinion, bringing your defenders into the box to pretend to take a short free kick then sending everyone back out again to launch it.
