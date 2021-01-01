So.. if you had a chance to update the rules of the game, what would they be?



I'll see what people say and then add the most popular ones in a poll. You all love polls!





My three that I'd have Reds for;



1. Retrospective Diving Red cards. If a player goes down and there is no/little contact then it's a 1 match ban, followed by a 3 match ban, followed by a 10 match ban for repeat offenders

2. Surrounding the ref if you're not a captain. Retro red card and the same pattern. 1 match ban per incident

3. Bad tackles. Been a few games where someone has done a late/shithouse tackle that hasn't been even punished with a yellow - these should be retro red cards when warranted





It goes without saying that PGMOL should be prevented from having any involvement as any dealings with football are fucking suspect enough and it's due to their ineptitude that shit like this happens every single fucking week.