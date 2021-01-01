« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion  (Read 5705 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm »
Lots of great picks this wildcard round, especially The Conformist.

Andy being the true embodiment of the wildcard though, taking Constantine - respect!
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 09:44:33 pm »
Butch Cassidy
and the Sundance Kid
1969| Western

Se7en
1995| Thriller

Stagecoach
1939| Adventure

Wild Strawberries
1957| Drama

The Grand Budapest Hotel
2014| Comedy

Brazil
1985| Sci-Fi

Let the Right One In
2008| Horror
Willy Wonka
and the Chocolate Factory
1971| Family

The King of Comedy
1982| Wildcard

The Conformist
1970| Bonus
 

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:48:09 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 09:54:41 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm
Lots of great picks this wildcard round, especially The Conformist.

Andy being the true embodiment of the wildcard though, taking Constantine - respect!
Cheers mate. Not picking it, was one of my biggest regrets from the last draft, so I was surely going to pick it on this one. Although I had to dismiss some big favourites, which was hard to do. Just an outstanding film that's been on my mind ever since I saw it a few months ago.

Looking forward to your last pick. Think it's your go now.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm
Can i avoid posting the pictures? Is everyone done now in terms of their selections?
Cause I'm a gentleman.  :D

Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm »
It took me nearly an hour to do my own one, you took ten minutes to do someone else's. I am officially past it. This is just the confirmation I needed.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
It took me nearly an hour to do my own one, you took ten minutes to do someone else's. I am officially past it. This is just the confirmation I needed.
;D ;D

Just did a list on letterboxd of KH picks. Print screen it and dropped it on imgur. Im a gentleman but Im not gonna do the full poster thing for free.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm »
Great pick Carra. The Coens are possible my favourite directors, and that one is a gem. You won the Mongsy vote too with that pick.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »


Placeholder for my picks before I try messing around with the nice formats, and the alternative posters I've used.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
Great pick Carra. The Coens are possible my favourite directors, and that one is a gem. You won the Mongsy vote too with that pick.
Thanks mate! Mine too, felt I wanted to feature them and was glad to have Miller's Crossing. I've only watched it two or three times, but each time it makes me wonder if it might just be my favourite mob-era film

I'm probably being a bit slow before bedtime, but I didn't pick up the Mongsy reference sorry!
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm
Thanks mate! Mine too, felt I wanted to feature them and was glad to have Miller's Crossing. I've only watched it two or three times, but each time it makes me wonder if it might just be my favourite mob-era film

I'm probably being a bit slow before bedtime, but I didn't pick up the Mongsy reference sorry!
;D

Dont worry, it was nothing too complicated. Its one of our invisible friend (Red Mongoose) favourite flicks, and was his first pick on the 90s draft.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm
;D

Dont worry, it was nothing too complicated. Its one of our invisible friend (Red Mongoose) favourite flicks, and was his first pick on the 90s draft.


Ohhh! (Too late to pretend I was just continuing that joke, eh?)

I'm gonna enjoy treating myself to a look at the older drafts tomorrow now I've finished picking - thanks for compiling the lists!
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,346
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
The Coens are possible my favourite directors,

I'm interested to hear Andy @ Allertons take on the brothers Coen?
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,597
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #572 on: Today at 12:04:34 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
Great pick Carra. The Coens are possible my favourite directors, and that one is a gem. You won the Mongsy vote too with that pick.

Very true, Las. I'm going to have a sitdown with my mate telekon and explain why it's not only the best  of the Coens,
but the best full stop.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,555
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #573 on: Today at 12:06:00 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm
Lots of great picks this wildcard round, especially The Conformist.

Andy being the true embodiment of the wildcard though, taking Constantine - respect!

Looks like we're finally getting a sequel too! :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,555
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #574 on: Today at 12:07:15 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm
I'm interested to hear Andy @ Allertons take on the brothers Coen?


:D


Their stuff is better than Lost in Translation..
Logged
Poor.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 