Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #560 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm »
Lots of great picks this wildcard round, especially The Conformist.

Andy being the true embodiment of the wildcard though, taking Constantine - respect!
Offline Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #561 on: Today at 09:44:33 pm »
Butch Cassidy
and the Sundance Kid
1969| Western

Se7en
1995| Thriller

Stagecoach
1939| Adventure

Wild Strawberries
1957| Drama

The Grand Budapest Hotel
2014| Comedy

Brazil
1985| Sci-Fi

Let the Right One In
2008| Horror
Willy Wonka
and the Chocolate Factory
1971| Family

The King of Comedy
1982| Wildcard

The Conformist
1970| Bonus
 

« Last Edit: Today at 09:48:09 pm by Lastrador »
Offline Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #562 on: Today at 09:54:41 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:43:15 pm
Lots of great picks this wildcard round, especially The Conformist.

Andy being the true embodiment of the wildcard though, taking Constantine - respect!
Cheers mate. Not picking it, was one of my biggest regrets from the last draft, so I was surely going to pick it on this one. Although I had to dismiss some big favourites, which was hard to do. Just an outstanding film that's been on my mind ever since I saw it a few months ago.

Looking forward to your last pick. Think it's your go now.
Offline Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #563 on: Today at 10:04:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:17 pm
Can i avoid posting the pictures? Is everyone done now in terms of their selections?
Cause I'm a gentleman.  :D

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #564 on: Today at 10:08:11 pm »
It took me nearly an hour to do my own one, you took ten minutes to do someone else's. I am officially past it. This is just the confirmation I needed.
Offline Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #565 on: Today at 10:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 10:08:11 pm
It took me nearly an hour to do my own one, you took ten minutes to do someone else's. I am officially past it. This is just the confirmation I needed.
;D ;D

Just did a list on letterboxd of KH picks. Print screen it and dropped it on imgur. Im a gentleman but Im not gonna do the full poster thing for free.  ;D
Offline Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #566 on: Today at 10:19:16 pm »
Great pick Carra. The Coens are possible my favourite directors, and that one is a gem. You won the Mongsy vote too with that pick.
Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #567 on: Today at 10:24:47 pm »


Placeholder for my picks before I try messing around with the nice formats, and the alternative posters I've used.
Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #568 on: Today at 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 10:19:16 pm
Great pick Carra. The Coens are possible my favourite directors, and that one is a gem. You won the Mongsy vote too with that pick.
Thanks mate! Mine too, felt I wanted to feature them and was glad to have Miller's Crossing. I've only watched it two or three times, but each time it makes me wonder if it might just be my favourite mob-era film

I'm probably being a bit slow before bedtime, but I didn't pick up the Mongsy reference sorry!
Offline Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #569 on: Today at 10:33:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:29:29 pm
Thanks mate! Mine too, felt I wanted to feature them and was glad to have Miller's Crossing. I've only watched it two or three times, but each time it makes me wonder if it might just be my favourite mob-era film

I'm probably being a bit slow before bedtime, but I didn't pick up the Mongsy reference sorry!
;D

Dont worry, it was nothing too complicated. Its one of our invisible friend (Red Mongoose) favourite flicks, and was his first pick on the 90s draft.
Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #570 on: Today at 10:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 10:33:27 pm
;D

Dont worry, it was nothing too complicated. Its one of our invisible friend (Red Mongoose) favourite flicks, and was his first pick on the 90s draft.


Ohhh! (Too late to pretend I was just continuing that joke, eh?)

I'm gonna enjoy treating myself to a look at the older drafts tomorrow now I've finished picking - thanks for compiling the lists!
