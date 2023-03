Wouldn't that be like starting extra time when you're still in regulation added time?



I'll hang on until the officials make a decision.



Think Hazell's PM said to just kick off once it got to youIt's only you on the clock. Anyone who needs to catch up (is there actually anyone who's not finished) already needs to catch up at least one pick anyway. if they are in a rush to get their picks, they've already had all night, plus you've kindly given them an extra hour already